Over the past couple of weeks, Reese Bromby earned the opportunity to compete against some of the top lacrosse players in her class from both Massachusetts and across the country.
Needless to say, she took full advantage.
An incoming-freshman at Newburyport High, Bromby first made an elite Massachusetts 2025 team playing under Nike’s American Select Lacrosse banner. Over 80 kids from the top club lacrosse programs around the state tried out for the opportunity to make the team, and Bromby was one of 20 girls who made the final roster.
Bromby’s 2025 team, coached by Margot Spatola of Mass Elite and Sydney Thomas of BB&N, traveled down to Delaware last weekend to compete against fellow elite teams in their age group from across the country.
“The tryout was down in Weymouth,” said Bromby, a midfielder who plays club lacrosse for the Middlesex Bears. “There were about 80 girls trying out, and it started with three different drill stations with college coaches evaluating us the whole time. That lasted about an hour.
“After, we got put into four different groups and we played three scrimmages. After our scrimmages, the coaches told us that only 20 or so girls would get a call back that made the team.
“It was a good experience. I was really happy when I made the team. There were a lot of talented girls there who tried out.”
Simply making the team was reward enough for her hard work.
But before making the six-hour trip down to Delaware with her family last weekend, Bromby knew she was about to compete against some of the best talent she had ever faced.
“There are going to be teams from a bunch of different states,” said Bromby, who also ran cross country in middle school at Immaculate Conception. “The next few days we’re going to be facing pretty hard competition. It’ll be fun to take on a bunch of different states.”
As it turns out, the weekend went better than Bromby herself could have imagined.
Her Massachusetts 2025 team went 4-0 in pool play, notching wins against squads from Long Island, Virginia, Connecticut and upstate New York, to earn the top seed in the tournament’s playoffs. They then started their playoff run with a victory over a team from Texas, but lost to the same Long Island team the next day, 6-5, in the closing minute of the game.
But even though the weekend didn’t end with a championship, the experience playing against some of top competition in her class — both during tryouts and during last weekend’s tournament — is something Bromby will value moving forward as she makes the journey into high school in the fall.
Newburyport High girls lacrosse coach, Catherine Batchelder, is also Bromby’s club coach at Middlesex.
“I’ve coached her the last couple of years,” said Batchelder. “She’s a good, solid player. It was definitely impressive of her to make the select team. She’s worked really hard to improve, and she really puts a lot of time into getting better.”
LACROSSE FAMILY
Bromby certainly comes from a family who loves lacrosse.
Her father, Chris, scored 128 goals and had 213 career points at Ipswich High (Class of 1993), and both her younger sisters, Morgan, 10, and Bristol, 4, are getting into the game as well.
“We definitely love lacrosse,” said Bromby. “I’ve been playing since I was really little.
“Bristol is fun to play with because she gets really excited when we play, and Morgan is fun to toss the ball around with.”
