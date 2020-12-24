In her drive to earn a Division 1 college soccer scholarship, Amesbury’s Alyssa Pettet had to make a number of sacrifices, and playing basketball in the winter was among the biggest.
Having played throughout her youth, Pettet gave up basketball once she reached high school so she could dedicate herself fully to club soccer in the winter and spring. That decision paid off, as Pettet developed into one of the top soccer prospects in New England and earned a Division 1 opportunity at Holy Cross, but even as her soccer career took off she still missed getting to take the court with her old teammates.
Thanks to a confluence of circumstances surrounding the pandemic, Pettet is now going to get that opportunity after all.
“This year with COVID and the shortened winter season, the season coincided perfectly with my dead period in January,” Pettet said. “So instead of sitting around doing nothing, I’ve always missed basketball and always loved the idea of playing again, so I realized it worked out perfectly.”
Pettet’s decision to come out for basketball gives a huge boost to an Amesbury girls basketball team already considered the favorite to win the CAL Baker title. The 5-foot-7 senior is an elite athlete who will immediately give Amesbury a dominant defensive presence and who could potentially develop into a formidable scoring threat as well once she’s gotten accustomed to Amesbury’s system.
“Her improvement just in the past week and a half has been huge,” said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas. “Her defensive skills were already there, she already has pretty good court awareness, she’s extremely athletic so she can actually play and cover multiple positions, 1-5 I think she can cover. She’s picked up the offense pretty quickly and learning where to be and spacing.”
Pettet’s arrival will bolster an Amesbury roster that was already set to return most of its lineup from last year’s Division 3 North Finalist team. While star point guard Alli Napoli now playing for Division 1 Central Connecticut State, top scorer and junior wing Avery Hallinan (15.7 points per game) is back, as are senior captains Ciara Sullivan and Mary Bullis, the latter of whom missed most of last year with a torn ACL.
Juniors Gabby Redford (a CAL All-Star), McKenna Hallinan and Olivia DeLong round out the returning rotation, and coupled with Pettet and new arrivals like Lyndsay Morris, Samantha Kimball and Meagan McAndrews, the Indians aim to compete with the best in the CAL, even if a longer state tournament run isn’t on the table this year thanks to the pandemic.
“I’m really thankful that coach Dollas and the team have welcomed me with open arms,” Pettet said, adding that she’s good friends with captains Sullivan and Bullis and is thrilled to share the with them. “I’m really excited to play this season.”
Pentucket standouts healthy again
The Pentucket girls basketball program is a well-oiled machine that has always found a way to overcome unexpected losses, but this year the team is set to get a couple of key players back after major injuries last winter. Coach John McNamara said senior center Megan Reading is back from her torn ACL and senior guard Greta Maurer has recovered from her broken leg as well. Reading and Maurer both suffered their respective injuries in games last year and will be among the team’s four senior captains this winter, along with Mackenzie Currie and Arielle Cleveland. Pentucket has won six straight CAL Kinney titles and is aiming for its seventh this season.
Newburyport stands tall, literally
You can teach a lot of skills in basketball, but one thing you can’t teach is height, and Newburyport girls basketball has lots of it this winter. The Clippers boast two of the tallest players in the league in senior co-captains Abigail Gillingham and Leah Metsker, who are both over six feet tall, and freshman Lizzie Metsker isn’t far behind at 5-foot-11.
Beyond Newburyport’s tall trio in the frontcourt, the Clippers also have solid height across the rest of the roster, with six of the team’s 11 players coming in at 5-foot-8 or taller. While Newburyport has a lot going for it besides height, the physical advantage should be a big help as the team aims to knock Pentucket from the top of the CAL Kinney standings.
Shields to lead Triton
Triton girls basketball is coming off a tumultuous year in which a significant portion of the roster turned over and then former coach Dan Boyle abruptly stepped down midseason. Now the Vikings will turn to new coach Bryan Shields to help get the program back on sound footing.
While Shields is new to coaching girls, he has plenty of basketball coaching experience overall. Prior to stepping away for three years to focus on his young family, Shields spent 13 years coaching in the Cape Ann League, mostly with the Manchester Essex boys program. He spent four years as the Hornets’ head coach, helping lead Manchester Essex to four straight state tournament appearances, and then spent one year at Georgetown, going 6-14 in 2016-17.
Georgetown welcomes fab freshman
While Georgetown girls basketball is likely still a year or two away from contending in the CAL Baker Division, the Royals are set to welcome a promising young player who could potentially make an immediate impact. Tyrah Marcelin, a 5-foot-4 freshman guard, has reportedly shown a lot of promise on the middle school circuit and Georgetown head coach Kevin Fair is high on her talent and long-term potential.
