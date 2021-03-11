Email exchanges shed light on Georgetown's decision to cancel football season

High school football has been played in Greater Newburyport for more than 100 years, but thanks to the pandemic that tradition was put on hold this past fall. To try and salvage some kind of season, the MIAA created a new ‘Fall 2’ season between the usual winter and spring seasons to accommodate football, and as a result Massachusetts schools will embark on an unprecedented early-spring run.
Opening day is set for Friday, but one local high school won’t be among those taking the field.
Georgetown High School will not be playing football this year, becoming the first local school to cancel a football season in recent memory. The decision was announced Feb. 19, days before tryouts were scheduled to begin, and school administrators say the cancellation was due to a combination of low numbers, safety concerns and potential financial losses.
A significant winter COVID-19 outbreak, which forced the early shutdown of Georgetown’s basketball programs, was also a factor.
The decision prompted an angry response from supporters of the program, some of whom have publicly cast doubt on the school’s stated reasoning in emails, social media groups and other forums. The consensus among this group is that the challenges facing football could have been overcome. Some have gone further, suggesting that school leaders never wanted to play in the first place.
To get a clear account of how Georgetown school leaders reached their decision and what their motivations were, The Daily News reviewed nearly 200 pages of emails, documents and other records acquired through a public records request. The documents lay out a clear timeline of the decision and the thought process by decision makers at each point along the way.
The key findings are as follows:
- Georgetown school leaders’ internal conversations were consistent with their public statements, and concern over low registration numbers, safety and financial challenges were the primary reasons discussed when deciding whether or not to play.
- The decision not to play was made by Georgetown Superintendent Carol Jacobs on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 18.
- While registration was still open for a couple more hours when Jacobs made her initial decision, sign-ups were low enough that she did not feel a last-minute flurry of registrations would accurately reflect interest in the program, and that despite the shorter than usual registration window players had ample time and notice to sign up. There were 12 players signed up at the time of the original registration deadline and 18 once registration officially closed following a two-day extension, short of the 25-30 school officials expected.
- Had Georgetown football played, the program would have faced a deficit of between $12,500 and $15,000, according to emails sent by athletic director Ryan Browner. Supporters of the program offered solutions to help fill the gap, but Jacobs rejected those because she did not want to resort to fundraising or have coaches forgo pay to help cover core costs.
- In multiple emails to parents and other school officials following the decision, Jacobs accused the most outspoken supporters of the program of trying to bully and intimidate her into reversing course. She also leveled criticism at the MIAA, saying they knew playing football in the pandemic wasn’t safe and that by creating the ‘Fall 2’ wedge season they were effectively kicking the can down the road and putting small school districts like Georgetown in an untenable position.
Setting the stage
When Georgetown began preparing for the Fall 2 season in early February, school leaders approached the issue with a great deal of apprehension.
Prior to the winter season, the Georgetown Board of Health had voted not to allow indoor sports at school facilities, but school officials were able to convince them to reconsider after being assured by players, coaches and parents they would follow all safety guidelines. Despite that, an outbreak occurred within the basketball programs anyway and the school was forced to shut the teams down midway through the season.
That experience was fresh in everyone’s mind when the Georgetown School Committee met Thursday, Feb. 11, to discuss participating in the Fall 2 season. Prior to the meeting, Jacobs informed the committee members the town’s medical experts – an advisory group that includes local nurse practitioners, physicians and school nurses – were opposed to playing football, with nine saying no, one probably not and one maybe. Once the meeting began there was a clear sense of trying to avoid history repeating itself.
Despite the hesitation, the School Committee eventually decided to give the football and girls volleyball teams a chance, voting 5-0 to allow Fall 2 sports with the assurance that all safety protocols would be strictly enforced. Fall 2 registration began the next morning on Friday, Feb. 12, and was slated to remain open for five days until the following Tuesday, Feb. 16.
During that stretch, Browner, the athletic director, prepared a list of additional guidelines beyond those required by the state, which mandated that players, parents and coaches would sign a zero tolerance pledge and that athletes would be part of the school’s pool testing. The school also had the football turf cleared of snow, but when the Feb. 16 registration deadline arrived, only 12 players had signed up for football.
Recognizing the short window and that many families might have been busy over school vacation week, Browner had the registration deadline extended by two days to Thursday, Feb. 18. But given that football tryouts across Massachusetts were due to begin the following Monday, Feb. 22, they wouldn’t have time to extend the deadline any further.
As deadline approaches, decision is made
On the morning of Feb. 18 sign-up numbers for football were still low, and at 10:06 a.m. Browner emailed Jacobs saying that if numbers did not increase they would not be able to hold football or cheerleading. He also noted that volleyball’s numbers were solid and he recommended moving forward with that whether football happened or not.
If football sign-ups increased it might be possible to play, but there would be other factors to consider. Browner asked for guidance on what their plan should be.
“What’s the minimum we need to financially run the program? If they get up to 18 they ‘could’ technically play so it turns into a financial decision,” Browner wrote. “I have been trying to keep parents at bay, but depending on how things turn out numbers wise, parents will be wanting to know.”
Jacobs responded shortly afterwards and indicated that she had seen enough. She did not think it would be a good idea to play football and they should proceed accordingly.
“I say we do not run the football program because we will lose our shirt and it is not safe,” Jacobs wrote. “The numbers do not support the interest and personally I don’t blame them.”
Jacobs and Browner then discussed drafting a letter to inform the school community of the cancellation. During that exchange, Jacobs expressed relief over the decision.
“Honestly this makes me feel a lot better because I don’t feel it is safe and I am afraid someone is going to get seriously hurt on the field,” she wrote.
By the end of the school day, Fall 2 registration closed with 18 signed up to play football, including four seniors, seven juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen. Browner emailed Jacobs again at 1:31 p.m. indicating that coaches and parents were adamant about finding a way to play and were offering solutions to help address potential financial hang-ups.
“The assistant coaches wouldn’t take a stipend, fundraise, etc. The question from parents is going to be why can’t we play with 18? Since coaches would be volunteers that would make up for the finances of 10 kids, thus it’s like have 28 kids signed up,” Browner wrote. “I don’t really have a rebuttal to this, but below is what I would send to parents.”
Browner included a draft of the email that would eventually go out to parents informing them of the cancellation. Jacobs responded at 6:40 p.m. to approve the draft while laying out a full explanation for their decision.
“In my opinion we do not have enough kids to run the program safely. I also do not want to start having coaches forgo their pay or having to fundraiser to make the program happen,” she wrote. “The rebuttal is that it is not safe to run the program with low numbers programmatically or financially. It is going to cost a lot in time and overtime to keep that field clear and I am concerned that players are going to get hurt given the cold and icy conditions.
“I am surprised you got 6 more kids because from what I am hearing there was not a lot of interest. I would like to discuss this tomorrow and I will sleep on it but I do not think it is a good idea,” she continued. “The pressure from parents and coaches does not bother me because they are acting like bullies who just don’t want to be told no.”
The two agreed to meet the next morning to discuss the matter, at which point Browner sent Jacobs a final draft of the cancellation email. Jacobs gave her approval and the announcement went out at 12:54 p.m.
Confusion and disappointment
In the week following the announcement that football and cheerleading would be cancelled, Jacobs received emails from 10 parents and one student-athlete objecting to the decision. The emails ranged in tone from disappointment to outright hostility, but all largely covered the same ground.
Supporters argued that after losing so much to the pandemic, the kids needed football and the school should do everything possible to let them play. They argued that 18 players would be enough to compete, and that if additional players were given the chance to sign up they could field a big enough roster to make it work. As for the financial shortfalls, several offered to help raise money and come up with creative solutions to cover the costs.
The more hostile emails accused Jacobs of having a political agenda, alleged that she prematurely closed registration and refused to allow latecomers to sign up.
Jacobs wrote lengthy responses to all of these emails addressing the concerns while disputing the notion that she had an agenda. Her points across all of the responses were consistent with those she made in her emails to Browner prior to the cancellation’s announcement.
One particular point she made in multiple emails was that the school didn’t have the ability to follow all of the safety guidelines to an acceptable degree, and she felt the MIAA had put her and the school in a no-win situation.
“I blame the MIAA for not having the courage to do what is right which was to say that football is not going to be safe to run during this pandemic,” Jacobs wrote to one parent. “Sorry for the vent but they should have had the guts to make the decision instead of putting it on the local school districts.”
In regards to alleged registration irregularities, Browner wrote in an email to a parent that he was the one overseeing Fall 2 registration and that Jacobs played no role in that process. In a separate email, Browner wrote he believed the registration timeline had been adequately communicated to families, and he also indicated that he tried to find possible co-op opportunities for Georgetown’s players but none of the other local teams had space.
Even after the cancellation’s announcement, Jacobs, Browner and Georgetown High principal Dan Richards continued to hold discussions about football, coming to a final decision during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23, the day after tryouts had begun across Massachusetts. The administrators subsequently received follow-ups from four parents, and Jacobs once again responded to each by reiterating her reasoning for the decision while challenging the parents on their own conduct.
While Jacobs wrote she was disappointed by how many of the adults handled the cancellation, she commended the players themselves, particularly after they held a rally in downtown Georgetown on Friday, Feb. 27.
“I was so proud of the way the players handled their disappointment in an appropriate way,” she wrote in an email thread with a parent the morning after the rally. “We all have disappointment in life and don’t agree with some decisions but they showed that they can and will advocate for themselves and they know how to do in a positive and constructive way.”
Reached for comment this week, Jacobs stood by her handling of the football cancellation and her criticism of the MIAA. In regards to the MIAA, she reiterated her belief that the organization shouldn’t have offered football and that its chosen approach put small schools in a tough spot.
“My opinion is that the MIAA kicked the can down the road. It wasn’t safe in the fall, so they create this wedge season and I mean most people would say how realistic is it you’re really going to be able to operate your football season under normal conditions in the middle of the winter,” Jacobs said. “They put together these guidelines, which are great, but they are so specific, if you do all of those guidelines it’s going to be a ton of work. So in my opinion, it’s a high-contact, high-risk sport, they shouldn’t have offered it.”
But despite that view, if 25 or 30 students had signed up for football on the day of the original registration deadline, Jacobs expects the Georgetown football team would be playing right now.
“Yes, we had said that all along,” Jacobs said. “There were some financial implications but we weren’t going to make this about finances. But because there were such low numbers it was really going to impact the program financially. But more importantly, it’s the numbers, and the safety of it, and playing with literally 10 kids who have experience playing varsity ball.”
