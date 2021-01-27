NEWBURYPORT — The 3-pointers kept falling, one after another, and under normal circumstances the typically rowdy crowd at Newburyport High would have been blowing the roof off the gym as the Clippers pulled further and further ahead.
With the doors closed to fans thanks to the pandemic, the Clippers had no choice but to make their own noise. So from the opening tip the Newburyport bench brought it, and when the game really started getting out of hand in the third quarter, junior Max Gagnon grabbed a Clipper flag from the stands, climbed the top of the bleachers and let everyone know whose house this was.
“The past few games we’ve focused on having more energy than the other team, being loud, cheering, doing everything we can,” Gagnon said. “With no student section it’s hard, so you’ve got to bring it.”
Riding the wave of energy from their sideline, Newburyport boys basketball turned in its most complete performance of the season, routing Pentucket 76-40 thanks to an avalanche of 3-pointers and a dominant defensive showing.
With the win, Newburyport is now almost assured of claiming its third straight Cape Ann League title.
“I was very pleased with how everyone played defensively, all our guys 1 through 14 stepped up and brought a level of intensity that’s what we’re expecting of them,” said Newburyport coach Dave Clay. “They’re trying to create as much pressure as possible, and we’re not a big team, so we’re trying to speed teams up.”
Newburyport led from the opening tip, riding the hot hand of Ronan Brown early to seize a 15-6 lead in the opening minutes. Brown scored 11 points with three 3-pointers during that stretch, and the Clippers really took control in the second quarter, outscoring Pentucket 19-5 in the frame to go into halftime leading 36-14.
Meanwhile, Newburyport was active on defense and forced a litany of turnovers to keep Pentucket from establishing any kind of rhythm. That helped spark a relentless transition offense that allowed the Clippers to fire up 3-pointers at will, with senior standout Jacob Robertson leading the way with 23 points on five 3-pointers.
Even after Robertson and most of the starters came out for the day, Newburyport continued getting good looks all over the court. By the end Newburyport had seven different players combine for 13 3-pointers, including four from reserves in the fourth quarter. Overall 11 of Newburyport’s 14 players scored, with Robertson, Brown (13 points) and Andrew Cullen (7 points, 5 rebounds) leading the way.
Pentucket, which was only playing its second game of the season thanks to an ill-timed two-week COVID-19 pause, did get strong performances once again from Silas Bucco (16 points) and Nick Daly (9 points), who have both stood out early in otherwise tough losses.
Newburyport (7-0) can officially clinch the CAL Kinney title with either a win or one more Pentucket loss, with the Clippers getting their first chance on Monday against Triton. Pentucket (0-2) is scheduled to face Triton first, with the two local rivals set to play on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Newburyport 76, Pentucket 40
Pentucket (40): Tedeschi 0-0-0, K. Lee 0-0-0, St. Louis 0-0-0, Daly 4-1-9, Bucco 5-6-16, Condon 0-1-1, Dwight 2-0-4, Davis 1-0-2, Tierney 1-0-2, Sullivan 2-0-4, J. Lee 0-0-0, Perlitch 0-0-0, Labritz 0-0-0, Enright 1-0-2. Totals: 16-8-40
Newburyport (76): Fehlner 2-0-5, Brown 5-0-13, Bovee 1-0-3, Acton 0-0-0, Scali 1-0-3, Sullivan 2-0-5, White 2-0-5, Cahalane 0-0-0, Gagnon 1-0-2, Robertson 9-0-23, Cullen 3-1-7, Ward 3-0-6, Jahn 2-0-4, Thoreson 0-0-0. Totals: 31-1-76
3-pointers: P — None; N — Robertson 5, Brown 3, Fehlner, Bovee, Scali, Sullivan, White
Pentucket (0-2): 9 5 14 12 — 40
Newburyport (7-0): 17 19 24 16 — 76
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.