NEWBURYPORT — A large banner hangs from the Graf Rink walls commemorating the Newburyport girls hockey team's inaugural season. On both sides hang smaller banners honoring the team's six seniors, who have been entrusted to lead the area's first ever locally-hosted MIAA girls hockey team.
And on the ice? A group that looks determined to make sure its first season goes down as a banner year in its own right.
Newburyport continued its recent surge on Wednesday, edging past Beverly 1-0 after senior captain Erin Irons scored with 1:15 remaining.
The win was Newburyport's third straight and capped off a five-game unbeaten streak that has the Clippers at 6-2-1 heading into the home stretch of their inaugural season.
"It's been a great season, we come to every practice ready to go," said Irons, a Georgetown High senior. "We've come together as a team and our lines work really well together, it really shows through in the games. We're having fun and scoring goals and winning, which is fun."
While the Newburyport program is new, a significant chunk of the roster has varsity experience. Ten Clipper players were members of last year's Masconomet girls co-op team that finished 10-7-4 and reached the Division 1 state tournament, and that group has largely stepped up and led Newburyport into its new era this winter.
But alongside standouts like Irons and assistant captains Brooke Rogers and Kaylie Sullivan, the Clippers have seen several newcomers step up in key spots too. Among the team's leading scorers, for instance, are new senior Shannon Brennan (5-2-7) and freshman Abby Stauss (3-4-7).
"I think we have a lot of depth, from the goal line out," said Newburyport coach Melissa Pacific. "I think we have strong goaltending, we have great D and we have three lines that can really go, and I think that's huge in public school hockey right now."
Triton eighth grader Allie Bell has also emerged as a crucial piece at goalie, succeeding graduated Newburyport superstar Molly Elmore, who led Masconomet for the last four years and now plays Division 1 college hockey at Sacred Heart. Bell made 14 saves against Beverly on Wednesday, including a huge one early in the third in which she stuffed a one-on-one opportunity to keep the game scoreless.
"She's got a great career ahead of her," said Newburyport coach Melissa Pacific, who was once a Division 1 college goalie at Ohio State. "As an eighth grader, four or five more years of high school, she's great, she's going to have a lot of opportunity."
Newburyport is third in the Northeastern Hockey League standings, and will now face its biggest test of the season when first-place Winthrop comes to the Graf Rink this Saturday at 2 p.m. Newburyport lost their last meeting with the Vikings 2-0 back on Jan. 20, but the way things are going now, the Clippers should be much more confident.
"The two games we lost were really close and they were early in the season, when we played Beverly before we came back in the last seven minutes to tie it. I think that was a turning point for us," Pacific said. "I think we started to believe a little bit more that we could produce and start winning games."
