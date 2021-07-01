BYFIELD — On paper, Triton wrestling had no business beating Norton. The perennial Division 3 south powerhouse was deep, talented and had advantages up and down the lineup. If the Vikings were going to beat the Lancers to become Division 3 state champions, everything would have to go right.
But then freshmen Finnley Packer and Lucas Bistany both got pins in their early matches, and Chris Montes pulled out a tough decision win. Alex Montes beat one of Norton’s top guys, and Gauis Cremin and Doug Aylward salvaged lopsided bouts by avoiding pins to save a combined four team points.
Then Hunter Parrott pulled a rabbit out of his hat with a literal last-second takedown to win his match, and Ashton Wonson followed that with a pin. Suddenly, Triton looked up and there it was. Norton’s lead was only two, meaning all it would take was a win — any win — and victory would be theirs.
It wasn’t meant to be, but even in defeat Triton went down fighting as champions.
Triton lost to Norton 35-30 in Thursday’s epic Division 3 state championship meet, a thrilling back-and-forth affair that wasn’t decided until the final minute of the final match.
The difference ultimately came when Norton sophomore Danyel Ayala bumped up to the heavyweight division to face Triton’s Hayden Delisi. Tied 2-2 in the third period, Ayala caught Delisi and nearly pinned him for a three-point nearfall. Delisi fought back, escaped and had a chance at a last second pin to tie the match, but time ran out just before he could complete the move and Ayala earned the 5-3 decision.
“On paper I never had it that close. To pull it all the way down to the end is just a testament to our kids,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott, whose team finishes the year 11-1 overall. “I thought on paper they’re a much better team, they’ve got six or seven kids with state experience. We have maybe three or four? So the effort we put out there, I can’t say enough about our kids, that was outstanding.”
Making every match count
The meet remained close throughout, with both teams at one point leading by nine before the other responded to close the gap. Triton earned the early edge after Packer got a first-period pin at 106, Norton’s Steve Chaffee answered with a quick pin at 113, Bistany got a second-period pin at 120 and Chris Montes outfought Nolan Winfield for a 3-1 decision to make it 15-6.
Needing a response, Norton went on its best run of the meet. Jason Winston swiftly earned a pin at 132, Calvin Lyons barely escaped getting pinned by Dylan Karpenko twice to save three team points in a 9-2 decision for Karpenko at 138, and Nate Tripolone got a pin late in the second at 145 to tie the score at 18-18.
While Norton continued to stretch its lead in the ensuing matches, Triton began planting the seeds of a potential upset. First Alex Montes beat Anthony Tripolone 8-4, and then Cremin and Aylward made the most of two bad matchups, with Cremin avoiding a pin in a 16-0 tech fall and Aylward also staving off a major decision for a 11-4 regular decision loss.
“Those are things that we talked about all year and it finally came through in a lot of those, not giving up pins, it was huge,” McElligott said. “And Alex Montes really put us in, at no point did we have that on paper, that was a huge win by Alex Montes.”
But when Ben Khokhlan got a pin at 182 to make it 32-21, Triton was out of room for error. Parrott needed to beat Norton captain Nate Arduino or that would be it.
A dramatic finish
With the match scoreless after two, Arduino started the third on bottom and escaped to take a 1-0 lead. Needing a takedown for the win, Parrott went for his last shot with less than 10 seconds to go, and for a dramatic few moments it wasn’t clear which way things would go.
“I knew I needed points, so I threw out a last second move and caught a merkle,” he said. “The ref didn’t call it at first and that scared me, but the hold-up at the end was whether or not I got it in time.”
The ref’s decision to award Parrott the takedown in the final moments was controversial given the stakes and the fact it wasn’t initially clear if Parrott’s leg was free or if he beat the clock, but the call stood and Parrott’s 2-1 win at 195 was confirmed. That set up Wonson’s second-period pin at 220 and the dramatic final showdown between Delisi and Ayala.
“We have no shot if [Parrott] doesn’t get it. It’s huge. He put us in there, then you have sophomore Ashton Wonson wrestling their senior with a huge pin,” McElligott said. “And I have no qualms, Hayden Delisi has been battling a knee injury since football season, he didn’t get to play most of football and we haven’t been using him much, so the effort for him to go out there and give us six minutes and gave us a shot to win, outstanding job all around.”
Though disappointed by the final result, Triton’s wrestlers were proud of their effort and acknowledged that they were sizable underdogs on paper and gave it everything they had. Parrott also noted that after everything that has happened with the pandemic this year, getting a chance to complete their season and make it as far as they did was something they don’t take for granted.
“I was not expecting it to go this long, I’m just happy I had an opportunity to be with my teammates and my friends,” Parrott said. “To come this far means a lot to me.”
Norton 35, Triton 30
Division 3 State Final
Match winners:
106: Finnley Packer (T) pin 1:00; 113: Steve Chaffee (N) pin 0:27; 120: Lucas Bistany (T) pin 3:25; 126: Chris Montes (T) 3-1 dec.; 132: Jason Winston (N) pin 1:00; 138: Dylan Karpenko (T) 9-2 dec.; 145: Nate Tripolone (N) pin 3:52; 152: Alex Montes (T) 8-4 dec.; 160: Nick Andreasen (N) 16-0 TF; 170: Gabe Thomasson (N) 11-4 dec.; 182: Ben Khokhlan (N) pin 1:05; 195: Hunter Parrott (T) 2-1 dec.; 220: Ashton Wonson (T) pin 3:49; HVY: Danyel Ayala (N) 5-3 dec.
Records: Norton 9-1-1, Triton 11-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.