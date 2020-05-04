WEST NEWBURY — During her basketball days, West Newbury's Erin McNamara was renowned as a brilliant point guard with a knack for coming up with big assists in the biggest moments.
McNamara is still as indispensable a team player as ever, only these days her assists aren't coming on the basketball court, but on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.
Since the coronavirus outbreak began, the former Pentucket great has been working with COVID-19 patients as a nurse at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, the largest hospital in Maine. Typically part of the team that works with burn injuries and other complex wounds, McNamara volunteered to float up to the new coronavirus unit and has had a first-hand look at the toll the virus can take.
"The hardest part is how isolated patients are, if you're being ruled out you're in a room by yourself with the door shut," McNamara said, noting that every staff who has contact with these patients uses Powered Air Purifying Respirators, which she described as looking like a space suit. "They have no visitors, limited contact with staff, so it's been inspiring to see how tough these patients are. I would imagine it would be tough to be in a locked room for that amount of time."
McNamara has been working as a nurse in Maine for six years, starting right after her graduation from Southern Maine University in 2014. Along with her studies, McNamara had been a four-year starting point guard for the Huskies, helping lead the team to a Little East championship as a junior before leading the team in scoring as a senior.
"It's good, I love my job, obviously there are tough days but it's pretty rewarding," she said of nursing.
During her high school days, McNamara was one of the original architects of the Pentucket girls basketball dynasty. Her arrival as a freshman in 2006-07 coincided with her father John McNamara's first year as head coach, and together they helped lead the Sachems to three sectional titles in four years, including an appearance in the state finals in 2010.
Along the way McNamara was a four-year All-CAL selection, and she finished with 1,106 career points before going on to Southern Maine. As part of her nursing program, McNamara had the opportunity to learn at Maine Medical, and upon her graduation she opted to stick around.
"It's an amazing hospital," she said. "I did my last practicum on the floor I work on now and the staff is so amazing."
Like just about everywhere else, Maine has seen its coronavirus case numbers steadily increase over the past two months. As of Saturday, Maine had 1,152 confirmed cases and 56 deaths statewide, including 527 cases and 27 deaths in Portland's Cumberland County. While the beginning of the outbreak was chaotic as hospitals adapted to the new virus, McNamara said Maine Medical has done a good job of responding and they fortunately haven't been overwhelmed like other states.
"Maine's been pretty lucky, we haven't had a huge number of hospital cases, so we're in better shape than Boston," said McNamara, adding that they did not experience any PPE shortages. "It's been pretty steady with admissions, and these patients usually do well until they decompensate quickly, so you're hoping they pull through."
Despite all of the pain and hardship she's witnessed, McNamara said there have been plenty of inspiring moments as well. She highlighted one woman who had been in isolation for nearly a month that they were able to provide an iPad, that way she could video chat with her family on Easter. Then, whenever any COVID-19 patient recovers and is well enough to go home, the hospital will issue a "Code Sunshine." Whenever that happens, any available staff member will go down and see them off, playing "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles as they go.
Though McNamara hasn't seen her own family in more than a month and isn't sure when she'll be able to do so safely, she said the hospital staff has rallied together and it has been inspiring to be part of such an effort.
"Every staff member has been so supportive, we have amazing community support," she said. "It's been really nice to see the entire hospital come together and work as one."
