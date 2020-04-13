Luke Boyle was still settling into his new routine. The Rowley native and Air Force Academy graduate had recently transferred from Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi to Nellis, located on the outskirts of Las Vegas, and was looking around for a new gym to call home.
The former All-State and New England wrestling champion at Triton had kept up his training, and with his wrestling career over he was looking for new goals to chase. As luck would have it, during one early February workout he caught the eye of local powerlifting coach Nate Baxley, who immediately recognized his talent and suggested he give the sport a try.
“I saw Luke and he’s deadlifting, he had at least 500 pounds on the bar,” Baxley said. “I saw that he had a lot of potential.”
Baxley recommended that Boyle enter the upcoming Stronger Together powerlifting competition, a small local meet that would provide him the chance to test out the sport in a fairly low stakes environment. Though initially apprehensive, Boyle decided to give it a try and the results were better than anyone could have imagined.
Much better.
Not only did Boyle win his division, he posted an overall score that stacks up well against the best powerlifters in the country. Despite having no competitive experience and only a few weeks of formal training, Boyle established himself as a national contender in his new sport.
“I was pretty happy to say the least,” Boyle said. “I had a great time doing it, and I also learned a lot too.”
The competition consisted of three types of lifts, the squad, the bench press and the deadlift. In the squat, Boyle successfully lifted 445 and then a personal-best 473 pounds before missing on 500. In the bench press he lifted 264 pounds before barely missing on 283 twice due to a technical misstep. Then in the deadlift he cleared 536 pounds and should have had 556 if not for a hitch near the top of his motion.
All of those are great scores, but in powerlifting winners aren’t determined by raw numbers, but by an athlete’s Wilks score, which is a formula used to compare lifted weight between lifters of different bodyweight or gender. The formula is used in most powerlifting competitions worldwide, and according to WilksCalculator.com, a score of 400 or more is considered nationally competitive.
Boyle’s score was 411.
“He’s already above a lot of people who first begin,” Baxley said. “I told him if you train for this, in two years you could be one of the top lifters in the world, there’s no doubt in my mind.”
While new to the sport, Boyle has a lifetime of experience lifting in general. His parents were both competitive weightlifters, and Luke’s father Mark is a longtime strength trainer who has helped instill a passion for lifting in Boyle and all of his siblings.
Though that experience translated well to competitive powerlifting, there were certain techniques and competition-specific requirements that Boyle didn’t have down. Those errors limited his overall performance, but also gave Boyle a better understanding of how he could improve — and how much better he could become once he did.
“That was one thing I took away that I need to get better at, because I’ve always been able to move that weight, it’s just learning how to do it successfully in the meet,” Boyle said.
Boyle hopes to try another powerlifting competition soon, but since the COVID-19 emergency began it’s unclear when that might be. Since almost everything in Las Vegas is closed, Boyle has mostly kept to himself on the Air Force base, though he is still able to train there.
“The gym on the military base here at Nellis, that’s still open so I can get my workouts in,” Boyle said. “Thankfully it hasn’t affected me in that way yet, and if it does I’m going to have to get pretty creative.”
Once things settle back to normal, Boyle is looking forward to seeing where powerlifting might take him. In the eyes of his trainers, however, the sky is the limit.
“He’s different, he doesn’t shy away from anything,” Baxley said. “He has a great future in powerlifting, a really good future. The competition he did, he had two guys there who were judging it, and they’re two of the top powerlifters in the world, and they saw the same hing I saw. He could be one of the best of the world.”
Bay State Beasts
Luke Boyle isn’t the only local with a bright future in powerlifting. His sister Andrea Boyle, a Triton Regional High School freshman, along with Georgetown High senior Keilan Birmingham and St. John’s Prep sophomore John “Sully” Burchette, all turned in outstanding performances at the 10th annual Ryan Moore New England High School Powerlifting Championships on March 1 at Xaverian High.
Andrea Boyle, who was competing in the under-52 kilogram (114.6 pounds) high school female division, set three new Massachusetts state records for her division and age group by deadlifting 237 pounds, squatting 187.4 pounds and posting a total 512.6 pounds, winning first-place honors in the process. Birmingham and Burchette also finished in first and second respectively in their under-74 kilogram (163.1 pounds) high school male division, with Birmingham deadlifting a personal best 490.5 pounds and Burchette squatting a personal best 363.8 pounds. All three train under Boyle’s father Mark, who runs his own training program out of the family’s gym in Rowley.
