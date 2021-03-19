NEWBURYPORT — If you look at the box score from Newburyport football’s opener against Hamilton-Wenham, a couple of things will probably stand out first.
Naturally, you’ll notice Jacob Buontempo’s 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and you’ll see Trevor Ward’s 94 yards rushing on only three carries. Quarterback Finn Sullivan went 8 for 10 with 152 yards, and he also had 52 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.
All of that sounds pretty good, but if you want to see the most impressive stat of all, look more closely at Newburyport’s total offensive efficiency numbers. The Clippers rushed for 351 yards on 39 carries – good for 9.0 yards per carry – and tack on the team’s passing totals and the Clippers averaged 10.2 yards per play, essentially a first down for every time Newburyport snapped the ball.
How does that happen? Whenever you see a team totally dominate a defense like that, you can usually be sure the offensive line had a lot to do with it, and last Friday Newburyport’s talented, experienced line put on a show.
The group of John Donovan, Jack Roper, Brady Ford, Zach Wilson and Eamonn Sullivan completely controlled the trenches against Hamilton-Wenham. The line routinely opened up huge gaps for Newburyport’s runners to take advantage of while keeping the pocket clean as a whistle for the quarterback Sullivan, who took advantage of the space to hit nearly all of his targets throughout the opener.
All told, it was the kind of day you take pride in as linemen, especially a group like Newburyport’s.
“We’re not the biggest offensive line, we don’t have anyone who is 6-4 or 300 pounds,” said Donovan, the starting left tackle and a senior captain. “But we have a bunch of guys who can grind and will do anything it takes to beat up the guy in front of them.”
What Newburyport’s linemen lack in size they make up for in experience and grit. All five starters were regulars on the line in 2019, and after the team struggled for the first half of the season they rounded into form by the end and helped spark an offensive turnaround over the last month of the year.
Since then the group has spent the last year waiting and hoping while the pandemic through the season into doubt, but all the while the linemen kept working out and staying ready, and now that work is finally paying off.
“It’s a great feeling,” Donovan said of getting back on the field after so long. “Definitely some bumps and bruises that you have to get used to again but after a couple of weeks we’re already right back into the swing of things.”
The Clippers hope that early success carries over into Saturday’s game at Lynnfield.
Odoy back in business
The last time Kyle Odoy took the field at full strength in 2019, the Triton quarterback was enjoying the best game of his career before going down with a separated shoulder in the fourth quarter. Odoy rushed for 177 yards and four touchdowns and threw for another 109 yards in a 35-20 win over Georgetown, which snapped a 13-game losing streak dating back nearly two years.
Last weekend, finally healthy nearly a year and a half later, Odoy showed he’s still one of the most dangerous offensive talents in the Cape Ann League. The senior accounted for 189 of Triton’s 254 total yards, rushing for two touchdowns to help keep the Vikings within one score of perennial power Lynnfield entering the fourth quarter.
Given his centrality to Triton’s offense, Odoy will have a great chance to post huge numbers this Fall 2 season. Look for him to have another big game on Friday at home against Manchester Essex.
MacDonald’s solid debut
Amesbury junior Drew MacDonald didn’t have to throw the ball much in his debut as starting quarterback – he completed his only pass attempt for eight yards – but he still enjoyed a strong overall showing in his first game under center. Leading Amesbury’s run-heavy Straight-T offense, MacDonald rushed for 25 yards on six carries, finding the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run on the goal line while also rushing for a two-point conversion on Kyle Donovan’s earlier touchdown.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.