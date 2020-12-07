WEST NEWBURY — Everything was lining up nicely for basketball to go ahead at Pentucket. The state and MIAA both approved winter sports with modifications over the past month, and last week the Pentucket School Committee granted its approval as well.
But over the past week local officials have expressed skepticism about allowing winter sports amid a significant spike of coronavirus cases, and by week's end word was circulating around the Pentucket basketball community that the West Newbury Board of Health might not allow the teams access to any of the school gyms in town.
Fearing the possibility that they may not get to play, members of the Pentucket boys and girls basketball programs took to the streets on Friday, holding a rally along Route 113 urging local health officials to let them play.
"We wanted to have ourselves seen rather than just try to send emails," said Pentucket senior Mackenzie Currie. "So we got all of our team, they were very quick to jump on, and we invited the boys too so they're all aware too and they can see that it's all of us.
"The MIAA said it's safe to play, and if they say it's safe then there's no reason why we shouldn't play along with the rest of the league," she continued.
While a decision by the Board of Health to close Pentucket facilities would technically apply to everyone, from a practical perspective it would only impact basketball. Pentucket hockey already conducts all of its team activities outside of the district, primarily in Haverhill, and Pentucket swimmers practice and compete as part of the Triton co-op at the Newburyport YWCA.
The indoor track and volleyball programs won't compete until the Fall 2 season begins in late February and wrestling won't start until the spring. The Board of Health would presumably revaluate its stance on school facilities ahead of each of those seasons regardless of its eventual decision for this winter.
The Board of Health is expected to discuss the issue at its next meeting on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Pentucket girls basketball coach John McNamara, a two-time state champion set to enter his 15th year as coach, said he's confident in the state and MIAA's guidelines and that it will be safe to compete. Among the changes, players will be required to wear masks at all times, the ball will be sanitized regularly, there will be no jump balls and inbound plays that would normally be taken under the basket will be taken from the sideline instead.
"It was deemed safe by the state, the [Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs] and MIAA Sports Medicine Committee deemed that we could play with these certain guidelines," McNamara said. "The Board of Health, I totally respect them, I can't imagine what they've been through the last eight or nine months, but in this specific situation I don't believe they have all the information."
McNamara noted that the Sports Medicine Committee includes a number of medical experts, including physicians, physician assistants and trainers along with athletic directors and principals, and that the committee was diligent in ensuring winter sports modifications met safety standards. In the case of basketball, the Sports Medicine Committee rejected the Basketball Committee's initial modifications before approving a revised set later on.
McNamara said he's concerned the Board of Health may not fully appreciate the rigorous vetting conducted by medical experts at the state and MIAA level, and he believes it would be a mistake for the board to overrule those experts, even if that decision was made with the best of intentions.
"We meet every guideline and can meet every protocol that's been established," McNamara said. "We want them to follow science."
Pentucket isn't the only school district that has run into opposition from local health officials. Earlier this weekend Lynn officials announced it won't allow its three public schools to participate in winter sports due to spiking COVID-19 cases in the city. The Cape Ann League region as a whole is experiencing its worst COVID-19 spike since the spring, with 10 of the league's 11 districts labeled either yellow or red in the state's latest report.
Georgetown, Hamilton-Wenham, Pentucket and Triton are currently in the red.
If local health officials deny Pentucket access to town facilities, it wouldn't necessarily prevent basketball from competing. Because Pentucket has School Committee approval to play, the teams could still try to practice at an independent facility outside of the district and play all of its games on the road.
McNamara and his players said they hope it doesn't come to that, but they are prepared to do whatever it takes to have a season.
"We're really just hoping we can reach an agreement and play in our gym," McNamara said. "We haven't really dug in yet but it's a path that we'll take if we have to."
COVID-19 levels in CAL region
Red: Georgetown, Hamilton-Wenham, Triton, Pentucket
Yellow: Amesbury, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Manchester Essex, Newburyport, North Reading
Green: None
Grey: Rockport
