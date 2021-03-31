Amesbury

Coach Ernie Bissaillon: (24th year)

2019-20 record: 5-0, Division 5 champions

Top returning athletes: Ben Ayotte, Sr., sprints; Max Bohler, Sr., distance; Ethan Rowe, Sr., distance; Xavier Roy, Sr., hurdles; Richie Morris, Sr., sprints; John Remington-Field, Sr., sprints; Max LaPointe, Jr., throws; Jadriel Laracuente, Jr., throws; Drew Sanford, Soph., distance; Andre Bailin, Soph., distance

Promising newcomers: Brody Tonks, Frosh., distance; Owen Packard, Frosh., distance

Captains: Xavier Roy, John Remington-Field, Ben Ayotte, Ethan Rowe

Odds and ends: Amesbury is coming off its best indoor season in program history, going undefeated to win the CAL Baker and Division 5 indoor championships. This year's team returns numerous contributors from that squad, most notably reigning Daily News Boys Indoor Track MVP Ben Ayotte.

Assistants: Keith Walton, Kevin Johnston 

Newburyport

Coach Brian Moore: (4th year, 12-2-1)

2019-20 record: 4-0-1, CAL Kinney co-champs 

Top returning athletes: Brendan Kealey, Sr., distance; Evan Armano, Jr., hurdles; T.J. Carleo, Jr., distance; Sam Walker, Jr., distance; Andy Lasson, Jr., distance; Nolan Ellrott, Jr., jumps; Ayele Mazurana, Jr., hurdles; Bradford Duchesne, Soph., distance; Ethan Downs, Soph., distance; Matt Murray, Soph., distance; Andrew Connelly, Soph., hurdles; Ean Hynes, Soph., sprints; Wyatt Hastings, Soph., hurdles

Promising newcomers: Owen Roberts, Jr., distance; Marlowe Hale, Jr., sprints; Jonas Kenney, Jr., mid-distance; James Forrest-Hay, Soph., mid-distance; Jonah Mack, Soph., mid-distance; Caelen Twichell, Soph., mid-distance; Wesley Cochrane, Soph., throws; Aimon Fadil, Frosh., distance; Caden Eiserman, Frosh., sprints/throws

Captains: Brendan Kealey, Evan Armano

Odds and ends: Newburyport will lean heavily on its distance crew, with returning CAL champion T.J. Carleo joining with top cross country runners Sam Walker, Bradford Duchesne and others. Nolan Ellrott is back as the top high jumper and Ean Hynes is set to lead a sprinting crew composed almost entirely of newcomers.

Assistants: Don Hennigar, Mike McCormick, Matt Valli, Pat Sheehan

Pentucket

Coach Keith Sherman: (3rd year, 1-7)

2019-20 record: 0-4

Top returning athletes: Colin Costa, Sr., distance; Seamus O'Keefe, Sr., distance; Dexter Stark, Sr., hurdles/jumps; Mitchell Powers, Sr., distance; Will Roberts, Jr., distance; Bryan Inger, Jr., throws; Stratton Seymour, Soph., mid-distance; Yanni Kakouris, Soph., sprints; Ethan Duggan, Soph., sprints; Matt Beaulieu, Soph., sprints

Promising newcomers: Ryan Tedeschi, Sr., distance/jumps; Henry Endyke, Jr., throws; Kaiden Currie, Soph., hurdles/throws; Alex Bishop, Soph., hurdles/jumps

Captains: Colin Costa, Seamus O'Keefe, Mitchell Powers, Dexter Stark

Odds and ends: Colin Costa takes over as Pentucket's top distance runner after turning in an excellent season in cross country. ... Newcomer Kaiden Currie is a world champion tap dancer in addition to a standout soccer player. 

Assistants: Todd Ruland, Shelby White

Triton

Coach Joe Colbert: (15th year)

2019-20 record: 5-0-1, CAL Kinney co-champs

Top returning athletes: Graham Stedfast, Sr., distance; Derek Cotter, Sr., sprints/jumps; Reilly Gagnon, Sr., sprints/jumps; Noah MacDonald, Sr., throws; Matt Olson, Sr., sprints/jumps; Jack O'Shea, Sr., distance; Nick Pagliarulo, Sr., sprints; Josh Monroe, Jr., sprints; John Sayles, Jr., distance; Pete Scangas, Jr., sprints

Promising newcomersZach Lyon, Frosh., distance; Duncan MacDonald, Frosh., distance; Bryce Martis, Frosh., distance

Captains: Derek Cotter, Reilly Gagnon, Graham Stedfast

Odds and ends: The Triton boys are a very senior-heavy team, with veterans like Graham Stedfast, Derek Cotter, Reilly Gagnon, Matt Olson, Jack O'Shea and Nick Pagliarulo all previously helping the outdoor track team to the 2019 Division 4 championship as sophomores. Outside of that group the Vikings will be very young and inexperienced. ... Stedfast is committed to run Division 1 college track and field at UMass Lowell.

Assistants: Graham Eaton, Chris Jordan, Tyler Colbert

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you