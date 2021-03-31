Amesbury
Coach Ernie Bissaillon: (24th year)
2019-20 record: 5-0, Division 5 champions
Top returning athletes: Ben Ayotte, Sr., sprints; Max Bohler, Sr., distance; Ethan Rowe, Sr., distance; Xavier Roy, Sr., hurdles; Richie Morris, Sr., sprints; John Remington-Field, Sr., sprints; Max LaPointe, Jr., throws; Jadriel Laracuente, Jr., throws; Drew Sanford, Soph., distance; Andre Bailin, Soph., distance
Promising newcomers: Brody Tonks, Frosh., distance; Owen Packard, Frosh., distance
Captains: Xavier Roy, John Remington-Field, Ben Ayotte, Ethan Rowe
Odds and ends: Amesbury is coming off its best indoor season in program history, going undefeated to win the CAL Baker and Division 5 indoor championships. This year's team returns numerous contributors from that squad, most notably reigning Daily News Boys Indoor Track MVP Ben Ayotte.
Assistants: Keith Walton, Kevin Johnston
Newburyport
Coach Brian Moore: (4th year, 12-2-1)
2019-20 record: 4-0-1, CAL Kinney co-champs
Top returning athletes: Brendan Kealey, Sr., distance; Evan Armano, Jr., hurdles; T.J. Carleo, Jr., distance; Sam Walker, Jr., distance; Andy Lasson, Jr., distance; Nolan Ellrott, Jr., jumps; Ayele Mazurana, Jr., hurdles; Bradford Duchesne, Soph., distance; Ethan Downs, Soph., distance; Matt Murray, Soph., distance; Andrew Connelly, Soph., hurdles; Ean Hynes, Soph., sprints; Wyatt Hastings, Soph., hurdles
Promising newcomers: Owen Roberts, Jr., distance; Marlowe Hale, Jr., sprints; Jonas Kenney, Jr., mid-distance; James Forrest-Hay, Soph., mid-distance; Jonah Mack, Soph., mid-distance; Caelen Twichell, Soph., mid-distance; Wesley Cochrane, Soph., throws; Aimon Fadil, Frosh., distance; Caden Eiserman, Frosh., sprints/throws
Captains: Brendan Kealey, Evan Armano
Odds and ends: Newburyport will lean heavily on its distance crew, with returning CAL champion T.J. Carleo joining with top cross country runners Sam Walker, Bradford Duchesne and others. Nolan Ellrott is back as the top high jumper and Ean Hynes is set to lead a sprinting crew composed almost entirely of newcomers.
Assistants: Don Hennigar, Mike McCormick, Matt Valli, Pat Sheehan
Pentucket
Coach Keith Sherman: (3rd year, 1-7)
2019-20 record: 0-4
Top returning athletes: Colin Costa, Sr., distance; Seamus O'Keefe, Sr., distance; Dexter Stark, Sr., hurdles/jumps; Mitchell Powers, Sr., distance; Will Roberts, Jr., distance; Bryan Inger, Jr., throws; Stratton Seymour, Soph., mid-distance; Yanni Kakouris, Soph., sprints; Ethan Duggan, Soph., sprints; Matt Beaulieu, Soph., sprints
Promising newcomers: Ryan Tedeschi, Sr., distance/jumps; Henry Endyke, Jr., throws; Kaiden Currie, Soph., hurdles/throws; Alex Bishop, Soph., hurdles/jumps
Captains: Colin Costa, Seamus O'Keefe, Mitchell Powers, Dexter Stark
Odds and ends: Colin Costa takes over as Pentucket's top distance runner after turning in an excellent season in cross country. ... Newcomer Kaiden Currie is a world champion tap dancer in addition to a standout soccer player.
Assistants: Todd Ruland, Shelby White
Triton
Coach Joe Colbert: (15th year)
2019-20 record: 5-0-1, CAL Kinney co-champs
Top returning athletes: Graham Stedfast, Sr., distance; Derek Cotter, Sr., sprints/jumps; Reilly Gagnon, Sr., sprints/jumps; Noah MacDonald, Sr., throws; Matt Olson, Sr., sprints/jumps; Jack O'Shea, Sr., distance; Nick Pagliarulo, Sr., sprints; Josh Monroe, Jr., sprints; John Sayles, Jr., distance; Pete Scangas, Jr., sprints
Promising newcomers: Zach Lyon, Frosh., distance; Duncan MacDonald, Frosh., distance; Bryce Martis, Frosh., distance
Captains: Derek Cotter, Reilly Gagnon, Graham Stedfast
Odds and ends: The Triton boys are a very senior-heavy team, with veterans like Graham Stedfast, Derek Cotter, Reilly Gagnon, Matt Olson, Jack O'Shea and Nick Pagliarulo all previously helping the outdoor track team to the 2019 Division 4 championship as sophomores. Outside of that group the Vikings will be very young and inexperienced. ... Stedfast is committed to run Division 1 college track and field at UMass Lowell.
Assistants: Graham Eaton, Chris Jordan, Tyler Colbert
