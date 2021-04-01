Amesbury
Coach Ernie Bissaillon: (24th year)
2019-20 record: 3-2
Top returning athletes: Madison Sanchez, Sr., sprints; Nixie Raymond, Jr., sprints; McKenna Hallinan, Jr., hurdles/throws; Jayne McCue, Jr., distance; Sadie Cacho-Negrete, Soph., distance; Anna Tessmer, Soph., distance; Lidya Belanger, Soph., hurdles/jumps
Promising newcomers: Avery Hallinan, Jr., throws/sprints; Gabby Redford, Jr., sprints/throws; Meagan McAndrews, Soph., hurdles/throws; Quinn Daniels, Frosh., sprints; Cali Catarius, Frosh., distance; Ruby Moulton, Frosh., throws; Elizabeth Deacon, Frosh., throws
Captains: Madison Sanchez, Nixie Raymond, McKenna Hallinan
Odds and ends: Amesbury has added basketball standouts Avery Hallinan and Gabby Redford, both of whom are taking advantage of the sport's shift to the Fall 2 season. Avery Hallinan is one of the best all-around athletes at the school and joins sister McKenna Hallinan, who has previously run track in the spring and will serve as a team tri-captain. ... Senior tri-captain Madison Sanchez is committed to Division 1 UMass Lowell as a pole vaulter. ... Junior tri-captain Nixie Raymond is one of the region's top sprinters.
Assistants: Keith Walton, Kevin Johnston
Newburyport
Coach Brian Moore: (4th year, 12-1)
2019-20 record: 4-0, CAL Kinney champs
Top returning athletes: Liberty Palermino, Sr., mid-distance; Sam King, Sr., sprints/throws; Caroline Walsh, Sr., distance; Addie Moore, Sr., distance; Sophia Leydon, Sr., hurdles; Clara Riley, Sr., distance; Maddie Desimio-Maloney, Sr., mid-distance; Olivia D'Ambrosio, Jr., distance; Caity Rooney, Jr., hurdles/jumps; Jillian Coletti, Soph., sprints; Nieve Morrissey, Soph., sprints; Violet Moore, Soph., mid-distance; Hailey LaRosa, Soph., distance
Promising newcomers: Ellie Schulson, Sr., mid-distance; Leah Metsker, Sr., jumps; Lilly Ragusa, Soph., sprints; Annie Shay, Soph., sprints; Abby Kelly, Frosh., distance; Sasha Leydon, Frosh., hurdles
Captains: Sophia Leydon, Maddie Desimio-Maloney, Clara Riley, Caity Rooney
Odds and ends: The two-time defending CAL Kinney champions return a strong core that includes league champs Liberty Palermino and Sam King along with a deep distance crew led by Hailey LaRosa, Clara Riley, Addie Moore, Caroline Walsh and Olivia D'Ambrosio. ... Newcomer Ellie Schulson is a Division 1 college tennis commit who has previously starred on the cross country team and is expected to make an immediate impact in the 600. ... Basketball star Leah Metsker also joins the team following the sport's shift to Fall 2. She is a high jump standout during the outdoor season.
Assistants: Don Hennigar, Mike McCormick, Matt Valli, Pat Sheehan
Pentucket
Coach Steve Derro: (23rd year, 162-45-3)
2019-20 record: 3-1
Top returning athletes: Syeira Campbell, Sr., sprints; Kinneal Dickens, Sr., hurdles/throws; Abby Hurlburt, Sr., sprints/jumps; Helen Olson, Sr., sprints; Casey Pedersen, Sr., distance; Emily Rubio, Jr., multi; Phoebe Rubio, Jr., distance; Ella Edic, Jr., distance; Sabrina Campbell, Soph., sprints; Reese Gallant, Soph., sprints; Libby Murphy, Soph., throws; Sage Smith, Soph., sprints
Promising newcomers: Lia Goodwin, Soph., hurdles; Brooke Zaneski, Frosh., distance
Captains: Syeira Campbell, Kinneal Dickens, Abby Hurlburt, Helen Olson, Casey Pedersen, Olivia Reagan
Odds and ends: Junior Emily Rubio is the reigning Daily News Girls Indoor Track MVP, having emerged as one of the state's top competitors in the high jump, long jump and as part of the 4x200 relay last season as a sophomore. ... Syeira Campbell is one of the region's top sprinters and Phoebe Rubio is one of the league's top distance runners.
Assistants: Todd Ruland, Matt Mezzetti, Shelby White
Triton
Coach Joe Colbert: (9th season)
2019-20 record: 4-2
Top returning athletes: Sarah Harrington, Sr., distance; Kyla Prussman, Sr., distance; Grace Sousa, Sr., distance; Julia Beauvais, Jr., sprints/jumps; Ella Visconti, Jr., distance; Erin Wallwork, Soph., distance
Promising newcomers: Robin Sanger, Soph., distance; Elise Blanchet, Frosh., distance; Anna Romano, Frosh., distance; Ava Burl, 8th grade, distance; Alexa Bonasera, 8th grade, sprints; Ava Herrera, 8th grade, sprints
Captains: Sarah Harrington, Kyla Prussman
Odds and ends: This season's Triton team is very young, with several eighth graders supplementing the Viking roster. ... Triton should be strongest in the distance events, with Daily News Girls Cross Country MVP Sarah Harrington leading a group that also includes fellow co-captain Kyla Prussman and Georgetown High standout Grace Sousa.
Assistants: Graham Eaton, Chris Jordan, Tyler Colbert
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.