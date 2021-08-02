Ruben Sanca has raced all around the world.
The Salisbury native, former UMass Lowell track star and Cape Verde Olympian has seen it all in the world of running. Yet every year, the Lions Club Yankee Homecoming race still ranks among his favorite venues.
In fact, it might be his favorite — and not for the reason you might think.
No, it’s not his favorite because he’s won the 10-mile race the past three years in a row. Although that helps.
It’s his favorite because two years ago he met former Triton basketball and tennis standout Lauren Mihalchik at the Yankee Homecoming race, and the two immediately hit it off. Two years later, they’re now engaged to be married in late September.
“I actually met my fiancé, Lauren, at Yankee Homecoming two years ago,” said Sanca. “The race was always special to me, and now even more so.”
Although Sanca admits to currently feeling a little under the weather, he still plans to be out there when the ever-popular race starts Tuesday at 6 p.m. from Newburyport High. There will be no 10-mile race this year — so Sanca will have to wait until next year to go for the four-peat — but he still plans to give it his all to try and win the 5k.
Mihalchik will be there cheering him on, as will Sanca’s four-year-old stepson, Greyson, who’s already a member of the Greater Lowell youth runners club. In fact, you’ve probably seen Sanca running around town pushing Greyson in his stroller a time or two.
And in many respects, that family aspect is what the Yankee Homecoming race is all about.
“It’s actually one of my favorites too because it’s such a local race,” said Sanca. “The spectators make it so much fun. I’m very pumped to get out there. It always makes it really, really exciting when there’s so many people out on the route cheering you on.”
When the 5k race does kick off, Sanca will certainly be one of the favorites.
Last year, when both races shifted to a virtual format due to the pandemic, Sanca set a new personal best to win the 10-mile race in 50:25, which missed breaking the Cape Verde national record by just two seconds. He ran the race’s usual route without any opponents or spectators, accompanied by a couple of pacers and bicycle escorts who helped keep the route clear of traffic.
“I wish that there was a 10-mile this year,” said Sanca. “I’ve never done the 5k there. It’s too bad that I’m feeling really sick lately, too. Whatever performance I do (on Tuesday) probably won’t be my best. But I’m feeling better day by day.
“I’m still really excited. It’s going to be a good race.”
Sanca is also coming into Yankee Homecoming in fairly good form. He won the New Boston half marathon in Goffstown, NH in May, then flew out to Duluth, Minnesota in June to try and make the Olympics in the marathon. He placed 14th in 2:23:00 despite suffering a quad injury in his 19th mile, but his time was not good enough to qualify.
He took a couple of weeks to recover, then got back to training in preperation for Tuesday’s race.
“I’ve been training for Homecoming for a few weeks now,” said Sanca. “The plan is for me to run that and then train to run the California International Marathon in Sacramento in December.”
2020 YANKEE HOMECOMING RACE RESULTS
10-mile
1. Ruben Sanca Andover 50:25
2. Cameron Leonard Newburyport 55:38
3. Steve Dowsett Newburyport 1:00:19
4. Brian Tinger South Hamilton 1:11:25
5. Liam Amery Amesbury 1:12:20
6. Thomas Volper Amesbury 1:12:46
7. Stuart Olsen Newburyport 1:13:03
8. Tom Kinneman North Andover 1:13:09
9. Neil Sheehan Methuen 1:14:00
10. Jeremy Zglobicki Auburn 1:14:19
11. Jonathan Miganowicz Templeton 1:14:24
12. Tony Myatt Portland, ME 1:15:45
13. Michael Mullen Natick 1:15:46
14. Wayne Cole Lowell 1:15:55
15. Stan Peijffers North Andover 1:16:03
16. Ethan Downs Newburyport 1:17:13
17. Russell Kellogg Washington, D.C. 1:17:43
18. Beth Dollas Amesbury 1:18:49
19. John Peterson Merrimac 1:18:49
20. Deborah Sakr Amesbury 1:21:00
21. David Kirkwood Concord 1:23:30
22. Chris Janson Newburyport 1:23:45
23. Michael Falco Swampscott 1:23:57
24. Sara Pragluski Walsh Shrewsbury 1:24:10
25. Michael Auger Westminster 1:24:15
26. Geri Clifford Rye, N.H. 1:24:59
27. Amy Collins Shrewsbury 1:25:02
28. John Pambianchi Merrimac 1:25:20
29. Courtney Silvani Shrewsbury 1:25:55
30. Caroline Walsh Newburyport 1:26:10
31. Keith Walsh Newburyport 1:26:10
32. Alex Francoeur West Newbury 1:26:40
33. Peter Belanger North Andover 1:26:40
34. Kerry Harnois North Andover 1:27:20
35. James Gortowski Cambridge 1:27:45
36. Carolyn Fiori Tewksbury 1:27:52
37. Erin Anderson Dover, N.H. 1:28:37
38. Robert Dupuis Newburyport 1:29:21
39. Dave Rodriguez Newburyport 1:29:53
40. Jocelyn Cascio Haverhill 1:30:34
5K
1. Jason Ouellette Haverhill 18:59
2. Brett Grady Hampton, N.H. 19:04
3. Stephen Brophy Newburyport 21:05
4. Josh Appelstein Middleton 22:34
5. Eric Steeves Newbury 22:41
6. Mark Anderegg Newburyport 22:49
7. Jill Hempen-Anthony Newburyport 22:59
8. Mark D’Amato Methuen 23:07
9. Joseph Dumont Byfield 23:53
10. James Morse Rye, N.H. 24:33
11. Vladimir Potapov Arlington 24:46
12. Jonathan Vignaly Portsmouth, N.H. 24:50
13. Gerard Fallon South Hamilton 24:51
14. David Rys Southborough 24:53
15. Babette McPhail Merrimac 24:55
16. Bob Hoffman Newburyport 24:55
17. Jeremiah Wallace Newburyport 25:11
18. Kerry Jones Newburyport 25:11
19. Tom O’Donohue Newburyport 25:26
20. Austin Trim West Newbury 25:27
21. Tom Baillie Newburyport 25:32
22. William Elwell Newburyport 25:35
23. Ryan Ferguson Newburyport 25:37
24. Richard Brown Salisbury 25:52
25. Peter Dodwell Newburyport 25:54
26. John Fish Newbury 26:10
27. Sean Rooney Norwood 26:17
28. Rick Campbell Reading 26:56
29. Colleen Wile Amesbury 26:57
30. Jane Kerr-Fernandez Byfield 26:57
31. Erik Howell Newburyport 26:58
32. Aliak Munick West Newbury 27:02
33. Ahmer Ibrahim Newburyport 27:03
34. Cortney Negrotti Beverly 27:03
35. Kevin Clark Newburyport 27:15
36. Liam Hoffman Newburyport 27:27
37. Brooke Zaneski West Newbury 27:27
38. Reginald Bacon Newburyport 27:32
39. Chantal Robertson Sanford, FL 27:52
40. Mick DiMaria Los Angeles, CA 27:54
