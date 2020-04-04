When colleges and universities began closing due to the coronavirus, most students headed home and have been completing their coursework for the semester remotely. At this point, most students are hunkering down with their families and waiting out the crisis together.
One recent Newburyport High grad, however, likely won’t be coming home anytime soon.
Emilie de Kanter, a former Newburyport High tennis standout who graduated in 2018, is currently in her second year at Leiden University’s The Hague Campus in the Netherlands. Due to the complexities of the situation, including the logistics of safely getting home from Europe and the time-related challenges posed by taking European classes online while in America, de Kanter is still in the Netherlands and is unsure of when she’ll be able to return.
“I still have a lot of support here,” de Kanter said. “My dad’s family is here, my boyfriend is here and I have friends, so I wasn’t too worried about having a place to stay or be ok as far as groceries and stuff, but more like how do I get home? When do I want to get home? What’s going to happen with school?”
Because de Kanter has both United States and Dutch citizenship — her father grew up in the Netherlands before moving to America — she is eligible to fly back to Boston despite the ongoing travel restrictions and isn’t technically stranded. But as badly as she wants to see her family in Newburyport, there are a number of reasons why staying put might be the best call for now.
For starters, Leiden University initially informed students that online classes would continue to take place at their usually scheduled times. That would be a problem if de Kanter were to return to the states, which is six hours behind the Netherlands and would mean having to deal with a morning class at 3 a.m.
There is also the uncertainty of what might come next. Right now the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands is serious but not nearly as bad as in nearby Italy and Spain, while America’s own caseload is still on an upwards trajectory. It’s unclear if returning to the states — especially on a trans-Atlantic flight — would be safer than staying put, and if de Kanter does fly home there is no guarantee she would be able to return to The Hague for school again in the fall if things get worse.
There are also more straightforward considerations like her apartment lease, but for now de Kanter said she’s hoping to return home by early May.
“I want to finish up here and make sure everything is ready for if I can’t come back for a long time, but I do want to get back and see my family soon,” she said.
So how did de Kanter wind up in the Netherlands for school anyway? During her high school years, de Kanter said she did a study abroad program in the country, staying with her aunt and uncle while soaking in the experience of living in Europe. When it came time to look at colleges, she decided going back to study in Europe would be an adventure, and as an added bonus her Dutch citizenship would allow her to play European Union tuition, which is currently about $4,000 per school year.
Recently the Dutch government imposed restrictions banning groups of three or more people from gathering through June 1, so for the most part de Kanter and everyone else in the country are stuck inside their homes for now. To pass the time, she has been watching a lot of Netflix when not working on schoolwork, and she said she’s frequently in communication with her family back home, often sharing memes with younger sister Ann, who is a senior at Newburyport High and was expected to rank as one of the area’s top tennis players this spring.
As it happens, de Kanter is majoring in Global Public Health, and the events of the past two months have helped drive home the importance of her studies. De Kanter is nearly two-thirds of the way through her three-year program, and once that and everything else going on is over, she hopes she’ll be able to make a difference.
“This has somewhat solidified my interest in public health and seeing all the responses to everything,” de Kanter said. “So hopefully after the summer things will have calmed down and I can come back, finish up my last year of school in Holland to do three-year bachelor’s and hopefully continue on to do a Master’s of Public Health and see where that takes me.”
De Kanter the Great
During her time at Newburyport High, de Kanter was a standout tennis player who helped elevate the Clippers into a regional powerhouse. As a senior in 2018, de Kanter earned Daily News Girls Tennis MVP honors after going 16-5 overall at No. 1 singles, helping lead Newburyport to a 19-3 record, a CAL Kinney title and an appearance in the Division 2 North Final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.