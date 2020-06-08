The Greater Newburyport area has always boasted a proud running tradition, but this past decade local runners ascended to new heights. Friday we looked at the top cross country and distance runners of the 2010s, and today we look at the top track and field performers outside of the distance events, including the sprinters, mid-distance runners, hurdlers, jumpers and throwers.
Sprints
Taelour Murphy, Triton, 2011: Holds Triton school record in 100, winning 2011 Division 3 championship with time of 12.13, the fastest run by a Massachusetts runner that year. Also CAL champion in 100 and 4x100, placed fourth at All-States and qualified for New Englands and nationals. Won CAL title in 55-meters, placed fifth at Division 3 meet and 12th at All-States during indoor season. Placed third at Division 3 meet and eighth at All-States in 100 as a junior. Went on to star at UMass Lowell, becoming a two-time All-American while setting six school records as she helped lead the River Hawks through their transition to Division 1.
Schuyler Snay, Amesbury, 2018: Holds Amesbury school record in 55-meters (7.23). Helped lead Amesbury girls outdoor track to Division 4 championship as senior in 2018. Part of elite 4x100 relay that won Division 4 title, placed second at All-States, ninth at New Englands and seventh at New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Emerging Elite division. Won Division 5 title in 55-meters as a junior in 2017, setting meet record of 7.33. As a senior, won CAL title in 100, placed second in 100 and eighth in 200 at Division 4 meet, placed fifth at All-States and ninth at New Englands in 100. Won 4x200 title and placed third in 55-meters at indoor Division 5 meet before placing fifth at All-States and 10th at New Englands in 55-meters that winter. Won outdoor CAL titles in 100 and 200, placed second in 100 and eighth in 200 at Division 4 meet, took fourth in 100 at All-States and eighth at New Englands as a junior in 2017. Current runs for UMass Lowell.
Caroline Schissel, Amesbury, 2019: Holds Amesbury school records in 100 (11.93) and 200 (25.45). Won All-State title in 100 as a senior in 2019 and was widely regarded as fastest girl in Massachusetts that year. Helped lead Amesbury girls outdoor track to back-to-back Division 4 championships and four state relay titles in 2018 and 2019. Won CAL and Division 4 titles in 100 and 200 and placed third at New Englands in 100, and helped 4x100 to Division 4 title, sixth at All-States and fifth at New Englands and qualified for New Balance Outdoor Nationals after winning 4x200 title at Weston Twilight Meet as a senior. Won Division 5 title in 55-meters, placed fourth at All-States and fifth at New Englands during 2019 indoor season. Won Division 4 titles in 200 and 4x100 before placing second at All-States and seventh at New Balance Outdoor Nationals in 2018. Won Division 5 title in 4x200 as a junior in 2018. Current runs for UMass Amherst.
Kaley Enright, Pentucket, 2019: Holds Pentucket school records in three relay events and was member of Division 4 champion 4x200 relay team that set meet record and went on to place sixth at nationals in 2018. Member of North Heptathlon championship team in 2018. Placed second in 200 and third in 100 at outdoor Division 4 meet as a junior and placed eighth in 100 at All-States. Placed third in 4x100 and fifth in 100 and 200 at outdoor Division 3 meet as a sophomore. Was injured senior year and switched to javelin, becoming one of CAL’s top throwers. Personal bests include: 100 (12.41), 200 (25.64), 300 (42.86), 4x100 (49.96, school record) and 4x200 (1:43.91, school record). Currently competes for Stonehill College.
Julia Tribastone, Newburyport, 2020: Personal bests in the 55-meters (7.41), 100 (12.39) and 200 (25.67) were the best by a Newburyport competitor this decade. Holds school records in three relays. Was part of four consecutive championship 4x50 relay teams at state relays. Won CAL title in long jump and placed third in 100, fourth in 200 and eighth in 4x100 at Division 3 meet in 2019. Placed ninth in 100 and 10th in 200 at All-States. Placed second in 4x400 and fifth in 55-meters at indoor Division 4 meet in 2018. Medaled at divisional meets five additional times as an underclassman. Would have been among state’s top sprinters this spring as a senior if not for cancelation of season.
Mid-distance
Katie Hanlon, Governor’s, 2015: Rowley resident holds 10 school records for Governor’s Academy. Three-time ISL champion (200, 400, 800) and two-time New England Division 2 champion (400, 800). New England Division 2 record-holder in 400 (55.63). Three-time national qualifier, twice indoors and once outdoors. Went on to star for Northeastern women’s track and field, where she currently holds school record in 500 (1:13.01).
McKenna Kilian, Pentucket, 2015: Holds Pentucket school records for most career points scored (493) and in 4x400 relay. Five-time CAL champion (twice 4x400, once each 400, long jump and high jump). Set school record to win 2015 North Heptathlon championship. CAL Athlete of the Year in 2015. Placed third in high jump and sixth in 400 and 4x400 at Division 3 meet as senior in 2015. Placed second in high jump and third in 400 at Division 3 meet and 18th in both events at All-States in 2014. Placed fifth in 400 at Division 3 meet in 2013. Went on to compete for Central Connecticut State University.
Olivia Sousa, Newburyport, 2020: Holds Newburyport school records in 4x100 and 4x400. Personal best in 400 (59.79) was best by a Clipper athlete this decade. Helped lead indoor track team to back-to-back Cape Ann League titles, the first in program history. Placed second in 400 at CAL Championships and Division 3 meet and went on to take 12th at All-States last spring. Took second in 4x200 and third in 300 at CALs and seventh at Division 4 meet this past winter. Won CAL title and placed second at Division 4 meet in indoor 4x400 as a junior in 2019.
Syeira Campbell, Pentucket, 2021: Holds Pentucket school records in 300 (41.63), 400 (57.18) and in four relays. Seven-time CAL champion in 300, 400 and 4x200. Won indoor Division 4 title in 4x200 this past winter (1:46.18), breaking meet record that had stood since 1999, and helped team place third at All-States and second at New Englands to qualify for nationals. Placed second in 400 at outdoor Division 4 meet last spring and took third in 300 at indoor Division 4 meet and 11th at All-States as a sophomore. First set school record in 400 as a freshman and helped 4x200 relay team place sixth at Nationals in 2018.
Liberty Palermino, Newburyport, 2021: Holds Newburyport school records in 600 (1:39.49), 4x400 (4:09.33) and 4x800 (9:54.15). Has led Newburyport girls indoor track to back to back CAL titles, the first in program history. Two-time CAL champion (600, 4x400). Won MSTCA Small School Winter Festival title in 600 this past winter. Placed second in 4x400 and fifth in 600 at Division 4 meet as a sophomore in 2018 to qualify for All-States. Did not compete at Division 4 meet this winter but best time would have been good for third place.
Hurdles
Taylor Burl, Newburyport, 2011: Holds Newburyport school records in 55-meter hurdles (8.4), 100 hurdles (15.4) and 400 hurdles (1:03.44). Placed second at CALs in 100 hurdles at outdoor Division 4 meet and took second in 55 hurdles at CALs and second in 55 hurdles and 4x400 at indoor Division 4 meet as a senior in 2011. Placed seventh in pole vault at Division 4 meet as a junior and placed fourth in 55 hurdles at indoor Division 4 meet. Placed seventh at Nike Indoor Nationals in 4x400 relay in 2010.
Saige Tudisco, Pentucket, 2018: Holds 22 Pentucket school records between indoor and outdoor seasons. Led Pentucket girls indoor track to Division 4 championship in 2018. Four-time CAL Athlete of the Year. Ten-time CAL champion. Six-time national qualifier, including sixth place finish in 4x200 relay in 2018. Owns CAL Open meet record in 55 hurdles, Division 4 state relay meet record in shuttle hurdles and Division 4 meet record in long jump (19-2 1/4). Three-time All-State champion (twice team pentathlon, once long jump). Four-time Division 4 champion (twice long jump, 100 hurdles, 4x200 relay). Two-time North Heptathlon individual and team champion. Currently stars for the University of New Hampshire.
Ellison Seymour, Pentucket, 2018: Emerged as one of Cape Ann League’s top competitors as an eighth grader. Led Sachems to five straight regular season indoor CAL titles from 2014-18 and a Division 4 championship as a senior in 2018. Holds 12 Pentucket school records, including 400 hurdles (1:06.60). Two-time national qualifier in shuttle hurdle relay. Two-time All-State champion in team pentathlon. Three-time North Heptathlon team champion. Two-time Division 4 state relay champion. Placed fourth in 100 hurdles, fifth in 400 hurdles at outdoor Division 4 meet in 2018. Placed fourth in 400 hurdles at Division 4 meet, sixth in 400 hurdles at All-States and 15th in 300 hurdles at New Englands in 2017. Currently competes for Merrimack College.
Becca Willis, Governor’s, 2018: West Newbury resident was among New England’s top hurdlers while at Governor’s Academy. Three-time ISL champion won New England Prep Division 2 championship in 300 hurdles as a junior in 2017. Three-time team MVP for indoor track and two-time MVP for outdoor. ISL Coaches Award Winner. Currently stars for Bates College, where she recently earned NCAA Division 3 All-American honors in the 4x400 relay. Her team owns Bates school record in event (3:51.94) and Willis also ranks sixth in program history in 60 hurdles (9.40), seventh in 400 hurdles (1:05.57) and eighth in 100 hurdles (15.84).
Chelsea Lynch, Amesbury, 2019: Holds Amesbury school records in 55-meter hurdles (8.63), 100 hurdles (15.49), 300 hurdles (44.72), 400 hurdles (1:03.31) and 600 (1:38.73). Led Amesbury to back-to-back Division 4 titles and four state relay titles. Placed second in outdoor pentathlon, third in 400 hurdles and 11th in 100 hurdles at Division 4 meet before taking third in 400 hurdles at All-States and second in 300 hurdles at New Englands in 2019. Also won 4x200 at Weston Twilight Invitational and placed 24th at New Balance Outdoor Nationals. Placed third in 55 hurdles and 600 at indoor Division 5 meet as a senior. Placed second in 400 hurdles and third in pole vault at Division 4 meet, fifth in 400 hurdles at All-States, 11th in 300 hurdles at New Englands and seventh in 4x100 at New Balance Outdoor Nationals as a junior. Currently competes for UMass Lowell.
Jumps
Lexi Kitsakos, Pentucket, 2011: Won outdoor Division 3 championships in high jump as senior in 2011. Placed third at North Heptathlon with 4,007 points, then a school record. Won outdoor CAL title in high jump as junior in 2010 and went on to place eighth at Division 3 meet in 200 and high jump. Placed third in high jump and 200 at outdoor CALs as senior before placing first in high jump and fourth in 200 at Division 3 meet. Placed seventh in 200 at All-States. Went on to star for UMass Lowell, where she holds school records in indoor 4x400 and outdoor sprint medley relay.
Kerstin Darsney, Triton, 2014: Holds Triton school record in high jump (5-8). All-State champion in triple jump in 2014. Three-time divisional champion in high jump, triple jump and 4x400 relay. Six-time All-State medalist and six time divisional medalist. Eight-time CAL champion. Four-time New England qualifier, placing sixth in high jump in 2014. Three-time CAL Athlete of the Year. Three-time New Balance National qualifier, placing seventh in the championship division high jump (5-7) to wrap up high school career. Went on to star for UMass Lowell, where she holds four school records.
Ali Attenasio, Pentucket, 2014: One of state’s most decorated pole vaulters of the past decade. Three-time Division 3 pole vault champion (2011, 2013, 2014). Set school record of 11-1 to break Division 3 meet record as a senior in 2014. Placed third at Division 3 meet as a sophomore in 2012, the lone year she didn’t win title. Two-time CAL champion in pole vault (2013, 2014) placed in top-10 at All-States four straight years. Best finish was fourth in 2014, after which she went on to take 14th at New Englands. Competed for the University of Vermont.
Isabel Prussman, Amesbury, 2016: Holds Amesbury school record in long jump (17-0). Won North Heptathlon championship in 2016, winning shot put while placing second in long jump. Won indoor Division 5 championship in long jump (16-10) as a junior in 2015. Five-time divisional medalist in long jump, including second place at Division 4 meet and 12th place at All-States as a freshman in 2013.
Madi Krohto, Pentucket, 2020: Holds 11 Pentucket school records, most notably in the high jump (5-6). Four-time national qualifier in high jump and shuttle hurdles. Won indoor Division 4 title in high jump in 2019. Two-time All-State champion in team pentathlon (2018, 2020). Four-time CAL champion, setting new outdoor CAL Championship meet record in 4x100 in 2017. Eleven-time divisional medalist. Led Pentucket girls indoor track team to Division 4 championship in 2018. CAL Athlete of the Year in 2019 for indoor track. Placed seventh at indoor All-States in high jump in 2019. Will go on to compete for UMass Amherst next year.
Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 2022: Sophomore has already emerged as one of Pentucket’s all-time greats in just two years. Won CAL title in long jump and placed second at Division 4 meet, fifth at All-States (personal best 17-8) and 12th at New Englands this past winter. Helped 4x200 relay to victories at Small School Winter Festival, Speed Classic, Freshman-Sophomore Meet, Division 4 state relays and CALs before winning Division 4 title (meet record time of 1:46.18, broke old record that had stood since 1999), placing third at All-States and second at New Englands to qualify for nationals. Also won Freshman-Sophomore Meet title in high jump before placing third at CALs, fourth at Division 4 meet and 12th at All-States and led Sachems to team pentathlon championship.
Throws
Marissa Randall, Amesbury, 2014: Holds Amesbury school records in shot put (37-9) and discus (120-10). Won outdoor Division 4 championship in discus and placed second in shot put in 2014. Placed fifth in discus and eighth in shot put at All-States and earned All-New England honors after placing third in discus at New England Championships. Placed third in shot put at indoor Division 5 meet and 11th at All-States as a senior. Eight-time divisional medalist and four-time All-State qualifier in throwing events. Went on to compete for the University of Lynchburg.
Ayeshah Malhi, Pentucket, 2014: Personal best in discus (104-0) was best by a Pentucket athlete this decade and nearly broke school record (104-8) that has stood since 1997. Three-time division medalist in discus. Placed fourth in discus at CALs and Division 3 meet before placing 19th at All-States as a senior in 2014. Placed sixth in discus at Division 3 meet as a junior and eighth as a sophomore.
Caity Baker, Amesbury, 2018: Switched from softball to track as a senior and immediately broke out as one of league’s top throwers. Won CAL title in discus (105-9) and placed second in javelin (107-8) despite having only a few months experience in either event. Held area’s top marks in discus (105-9) and javelin (108-10) and finished season by placing 11th in javelin at Division 4 meet.
Sam King, Newburyport, 2021: Standout thrower and sprinter helped lead Newburyport girls indoor track to back to back Cape Ann League championships, the first in program history. Won CAL title in shot put (32-7 1/2) and placed third at MSTCA Small School Winter Festival this past winter. Did not compete at Division 4 meet but CAL title mark would have been good for eight. Placed fifth in shot put at Freshman-Sophomore Meet in 2018. Standout lacrosse player helped lead Clippers to two straight Division 2 North Finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.