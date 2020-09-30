Film Review: After struggling against Seahawks, Patriots running backs return to form against Raiders

If you’ve been reading this column throughout the season, then you’ve already seen me harp on the importance of the run game to this Patriots team. Unlike the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots do not have a deep stable of speedsters who can burn teams in the passing game, so if this team is going to reach its potential, it’s going to have to consistently run the football.
After Week 2’s loss to Seattle, it was fair to wonder if the Patriots had a problem. Cam Newton could pick up yards, sure, but could the running backs pick up the slack? They struggled mightily against the Seahawks, and that was before starting center David Andrews went down with a hand injury, leaving a big question mark on the offensive line as well.
If the outlook after Seattle was cloudy, things sure look a lot better today.
The Patriots’ running backs thrashed the Raiders for 209 yards rushing on 26 carries, and a look at the film bares out what was apparent to anyone watching Sunday. The backs made the right decisions, ran with a purpose and took advantage of excellent blocking to pile up dozens of extra yards over the course of the afternoon. It was an especially impressive performance for Sony Michel, who we were critical of last week and who badly needed a big outing after a pair of underwhelming showings to start the year.
J.J. Taylor breaks it open
Before Michel stole the show, undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor set the stage by breaking New England’s offense out of its early funk. After the Patriots punted twice and turned it over on a Newton interception in the first quarter, Taylor got things going with three runs for 17 yards while also drawing a 15-yard facemask penalty to help get his team in range for a 33-yard field goal.
On his first carry he followed Isaiah Wynn untouched for a big 9-yard gain, and on the third carry he had a wide open lane up the right side for a possible 48-yard touchdown before defensive lineman Maxx Crosby nearly pulled his head off with a blatant facemask to slow him down.
On the subsequent drive Taylor had four more carries for 20 yards to set up another field goal, all of which went for at least four yards. His biggest run on this possession came on 3rd and 4, when he cut inside through a quickly closing hole up the left side and charged ahead for the 5-yard pickup and the first down.
Michel wakes up
After two great possessions by Taylor and three quiet ones to start the game by Michel, I’ll admit I was confused when Michel came out to start the following drive. Wouldn’t it make more sense to keep riding the hot hand? Luckily, Bill Belichick is a better coach than I am and Michel quickly took advantage of the opportunity.
On New England’s ensuing 12-play scoring drive Michel touched the ball four times, including the first three plays of the possession. On the first he picked up 8 yards after cutting inside through the line and breaking a tackle, something we hadn’t seen him do this season so far. The next play he ran through another tackle in the backfield and squeezed through a tiny hole sprung open by a pulling Shaq Mason for a 13-yard gain and a first down.
Often criticized for being too one-dimensional, Michel followed those runs up with a smooth 9-yard reception to set up another 2nd and short opportunity. Then, after Burkhead capped the drive off with an 11-yard touchdown catch, Michel helped the Patriots bury the Raiders early in the third quarter with the two longest runs of his career.
On the first, which went for 38 yards, Michel demonstrated terrific vision, following fullback Jakob Johnson up the right side before cutting in and leaving linebacker Cory Littleton in the dust. Then he did the same to safety Johnathan Abram (more on him in a moment) and finished the play strong by holding onto the ball after Nicholas Morrow tried to hammer it out from behind on the tackle.
Then, on the following 48-yard run, Michel followed great blocks by Johnson and Joe Thuney to get into the second level. At this point he should have been brought down by Abrams for a nice 11-yard gain, but Michel hit the safety with a quick in cut and burst ahead for another 30-plus yards. The Patriots would settle for a 32-yard field goal on the drive to take a 23-10 lead, but the Raiders would never seriously threaten again.
Burkhead gets going
While Michel bore the brunt of our criticism after the Seattle game, Burkhead wasn’t productive in the run game that day either. Where Seattle always seemed to be ready whenever Burkhead got the ball, the Raiders couldn’t seem to get their hands on him.
Burkhead’s most memorable plays were his three touchdowns, two of which came on the ground to put the game away, but his best run came on 2nd and 6 with 9:33 to play in the second quarter.
With the Patriots lined up in a three receiver set, Burkhead got the handoff and shot through the line and up the right side, breaking a tackle downfield to finish with a 17-yard gain. As impressive as Burkhead’s quickness and decisiveness was, the blocking was equally important, as Mason, Jermaine Eluemunor and Devin Asiasi all sealed off their men while rookie Mike Onwenu pulled across the left side to crack the last defender, arriving just in time to spring Burkhead for the first down and more.
The play effectively summed up the game, and with everyone doing their jobs, the Patriots proved they could run the ball even on a day where Newton wasn’t at his best.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
