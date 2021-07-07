Final Area Baseball Statistics

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photoTriton's Cael Kohan led the area in batting average and in strikeouts as a pitcher this spring.

 Michael Springer

BATTING

Minimum 20 at bats

Name School H AB Avg.

Cael Kohan Triton 24 58 .414

Brady Lindholm Triton 21 51 .412

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 18 44 .409

Joseph Abt Triton 20 50 .400

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 20 51 .392

Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 20 51 .392

Joe Lynch Pentucket 18 46 .391

Ethan Hunt Pentucket 19 50 .380

Will Roberts Pentucket 19 50 .380

Shea Cucinotta Amesbury 10 27 .370

Jake Harring Amesbury 20 54 .370

Iain Kantorski Georgetown 19 53 .358

Chase Dwight Pentucket 19 54 .352

Michael Habib Newburyport 10 29 .345

Jack Lucido Georgetown 15 45 .333

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 17 52 .327

Ryan Archer Newburyport 17 52 .327

Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 15 48 .313

Trevor Kimball Amesbury 14 47 .298

Nick Gaeta Georgetown 13 45 .289

Kyle Odoy Triton 13 45 .289

Ayden Kent Georgetown 16 56 .286

Dylan Watson Triton 17 60 .283

Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 15 53 .283

Andrew Melone Pentucket 15 53 .283

Nick White Newburyport 13 46 .283

Ryan Lindholm Triton 13 48 .271

Silas Bucco Pentucket 9 36 .250

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 13 53 .245

 

RUNS

Name School Runs

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport     17

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 16

Jake Harring Amesbury 14

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 14

Joe Lynch Pentucket 13

Ethan Hunt Pentucket 13

Iain Kantorski Georgetown 12

Tony Lucci Newburyport 12

Brady Lindholm Triton 12

Dylan Watson Triton 12

Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 11

Chase Dwight Pentucket 11

Andrew Melone Pentucket 11

Cael Kohan Triton 11

Kyle Odoy Triton 11

Joseph Abt Triton 10

Ayden Kent Georgetown 9

Nick Gaeta Georgetown 9

Ryan Archer Newburyport 9

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 9

Jax Budgell Newburyport 9

Drew Scialdone Amesbury 8

Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 8

Stone Butler Triton 8

Andrew Masher Triton 8

 

RBI

Name School RBI

Ryan Archer Newburyport 18

Chase Dwight Pentucket 17

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 14

Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 14

Joseph Abt Triton 14

Trevor Kimball Amesbury 12

Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 11

Tim Gilleo Amesbury 11

Brady Lindholm Triton 11

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 10

Jax Budgell Newburyport 9

Jake Harring Amesbury 8

Tiernan Cleary-Bentley Amesbury 8

Iain Kantorski Georgetown 8

Kyle Ventola Pentucket 8

Cael Kohan Triton 8

Ryan Lindholm Triton 8

Shea Cucinotta Amesbury 7

Ayden Kent Georgetown 7

Nick Gaeta Georgetown 7

Nick White Newburyport 7

Tony Lucci Newburyport 7

Silas Bucco Pentucket 7

Kyle Odoy Triton 7

Dylan Watson Triton 7

 

HOME RUNS

Name School HR

Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 4

Alex Pinkham Pentucket 2

Shea Cucinotta Amesbury 1

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 1

Jax Budgell Newburyport 1

Silas Bucco Pentucket 1

Cael Kohan Triton 1

Joseph Abt Triton 1

Dylan Watson Triton 1

 

PITCHING

Minimum 15 innings pitched

Name School IP ER ERA

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 51 11 1.51

Ethan Hunt Pentucket 48.1 11 1.59

Jack Lucido Georgetown 18 6 2.33

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 20.2 8 2.71

Rob Popielski Georgetown 17.2 7 2.77

Trevor Kimball Amesbury 35 15 3.00

Andrew Melone Pentucket 18 8 3.11

Owen Tahnk Newburyport 31 15 3.39

Cael Kohan Triton 39.2 21 3.71

Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 20.2 11 3.73

Chase Dwight Pentucket 27.1 15 3.84

Dylan Watson Triton 24.2 14 3.97

Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 36 22 4.28

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 28.1 19 4.69

 

STRIKEOUTS

Name School K

Cael Kohan Triton 56

Ethan Hunt Pentucket 52

Jack Fehlner Newburyport 32

Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 31

Owen Tahnk Newburyport 28

Drew MacDonald Amesbury 26

Trevor Kimball Amesbury 24

Chase Dwight Pentucket 19

Cole Daniels Triton 17

Lucas Stallard Newburyport 16

Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 15

Andrew Melone Pentucket 15

Nick Gaeta Georgetown 14

Marco Carillo Triton 14

Jack Lucido Georgetown 12

Dylan Watson Triton 12

Charlie Forrest Newburyport 10

Zach Gilmore Georgetown 9

Joseph Abt Triton 9

Tiernan Cleary-Bentley Amesbury 7

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you