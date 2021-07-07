Final Area Baseball Statistics

BATTING
Minimum 20 at bats
Name School H AB Avg.
Cael Kohan Triton 24 58 .414
Brady Lindholm Triton 21 51 .412
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 18 44 .409
Joseph Abt Triton 20 50 .400
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 20 51 .392
Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 20 51 .392
Joe Lynch Pentucket 18 46 .391
Ethan Hunt Pentucket 19 50 .380
Will Roberts Pentucket 19 50 .380
Shea Cucinotta Amesbury 10 27 .370
Jake Harring Amesbury 20 54 .370
Iain Kantorski Georgetown 19 53 .358
Chase Dwight Pentucket 19 54 .352
Michael Habib Newburyport 10 29 .345
Jack Lucido Georgetown 15 45 .333
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 17 52 .327
Ryan Archer Newburyport 17 52 .327
Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 15 48 .313
Trevor Kimball Amesbury 14 47 .298
Nick Gaeta Georgetown 13 45 .289
Kyle Odoy Triton 13 45 .289
Ayden Kent Georgetown 16 56 .286
Dylan Watson Triton 17 60 .283
Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 15 53 .283
Andrew Melone Pentucket 15 53 .283
Nick White Newburyport 13 46 .283
Ryan Lindholm Triton 13 48 .271
Silas Bucco Pentucket 9 36 .250
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 13 53 .245
RUNS
Name School Runs
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 17
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 16
Jake Harring Amesbury 14
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 14
Joe Lynch Pentucket 13
Ethan Hunt Pentucket 13
Iain Kantorski Georgetown 12
Tony Lucci Newburyport 12
Brady Lindholm Triton 12
Dylan Watson Triton 12
Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 11
Chase Dwight Pentucket 11
Andrew Melone Pentucket 11
Cael Kohan Triton 11
Kyle Odoy Triton 11
Joseph Abt Triton 10
Ayden Kent Georgetown 9
Nick Gaeta Georgetown 9
Ryan Archer Newburyport 9
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 9
Jax Budgell Newburyport 9
Drew Scialdone Amesbury 8
Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 8
Stone Butler Triton 8
Andrew Masher Triton 8
RBI
Name School RBI
Ryan Archer Newburyport 18
Chase Dwight Pentucket 17
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 14
Trevor Kamuda Pentucket 14
Joseph Abt Triton 14
Trevor Kimball Amesbury 12
Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 11
Tim Gilleo Amesbury 11
Brady Lindholm Triton 11
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 10
Jax Budgell Newburyport 9
Jake Harring Amesbury 8
Tiernan Cleary-Bentley Amesbury 8
Iain Kantorski Georgetown 8
Kyle Ventola Pentucket 8
Cael Kohan Triton 8
Ryan Lindholm Triton 8
Shea Cucinotta Amesbury 7
Ayden Kent Georgetown 7
Nick Gaeta Georgetown 7
Nick White Newburyport 7
Tony Lucci Newburyport 7
Silas Bucco Pentucket 7
Kyle Odoy Triton 7
Dylan Watson Triton 7
HOME RUNS
Name School HR
Jacob Buontempo Newburyport 4
Alex Pinkham Pentucket 2
Shea Cucinotta Amesbury 1
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 1
Jax Budgell Newburyport 1
Silas Bucco Pentucket 1
Cael Kohan Triton 1
Joseph Abt Triton 1
Dylan Watson Triton 1
PITCHING
Minimum 15 innings pitched
Name School IP ER ERA
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 51 11 1.51
Ethan Hunt Pentucket 48.1 11 1.59
Jack Lucido Georgetown 18 6 2.33
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 20.2 8 2.71
Rob Popielski Georgetown 17.2 7 2.77
Trevor Kimball Amesbury 35 15 3.00
Andrew Melone Pentucket 18 8 3.11
Owen Tahnk Newburyport 31 15 3.39
Cael Kohan Triton 39.2 21 3.71
Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 20.2 11 3.73
Chase Dwight Pentucket 27.1 15 3.84
Dylan Watson Triton 24.2 14 3.97
Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 36 22 4.28
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 28.1 19 4.69
STRIKEOUTS
Name School K
Cael Kohan Triton 56
Ethan Hunt Pentucket 52
Jack Fehlner Newburyport 32
Jeremy Lopez Amesbury 31
Owen Tahnk Newburyport 28
Drew MacDonald Amesbury 26
Trevor Kimball Amesbury 24
Chase Dwight Pentucket 19
Cole Daniels Triton 17
Lucas Stallard Newburyport 16
Garrett Sedgwick Georgetown 15
Andrew Melone Pentucket 15
Nick Gaeta Georgetown 14
Marco Carillo Triton 14
Jack Lucido Georgetown 12
Dylan Watson Triton 12
Charlie Forrest Newburyport 10
Zach Gilmore Georgetown 9
Joseph Abt Triton 9
Tiernan Cleary-Bentley Amesbury 7
