Boys Hockey
Player School G A Pts
James Tatro Triton 14 11 25
Ryan Archer Newburyport 10 8 18
Richie Hardy Pentucket 11 6 17
Jon Groth Newburyport 7 10 17
Owen Spence Newburyport 7 7 14
Jack Stewart Pentucket 5 8 13
Cael Kohan Triton 6 6 12
Colin Richmond Newburyport 5 7 12
Trevor Quigley Triton 5 7 12
Tony Lucci Newburyport 4 8 12
Brady Lindholm Triton 1 11 12
Ben Rennick Triton 6 2 8
Ryan Lindholm Triton 6 2 8
Zach Wilson Newburyport 3 5 8
Tucker St. Lawrence Newburyport 3 5 8
Jack Forrest Triton 3 5 8
Carson Purcell Pentucket 5 2 7
Aidan Lowry Triton 2 5 7
Girls Hockey
Player School G A Pts
Kaitlyn Bush HPNA 12 4 16
Katerina Yelsits HPNA 6 10 16
Brooke Duquette HPNA 1 10 11
Shelby Nassar HPNA 5 5 10
Morgan Whitlock HPNA 2 7 9
Izzy Kirby Newburyport 6 2 8
Erin Irons Newburyport 6 2 8
Ella Roe HPNA 3 5 8
Abby Stauss Newburyport 3 5 8
Shannon Brennan Newburyport 5 2 7
Fiona Dunphy Newburyport 5 1 6
Emma Skafas HPNA 3 2 5
Sophie Znamierowski HPNA 2 3 5
Ellie Turgeon Newburyport 2 3 5
Brooke Rogers Newburyport 1 4 5
Alyssa Mazzocchi HPNA 0 5 5
