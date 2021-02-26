Boys Hockey

Player School G A Pts

James Tatro Triton 14 11 25

Ryan Archer Newburyport 10 8 18

Richie Hardy Pentucket 11 6 17

Jon Groth Newburyport 7 10 17

Owen Spence Newburyport 7 7 14

Jack Stewart Pentucket 5 8 13

Cael Kohan Triton 6 6 12

Colin Richmond Newburyport 5 7 12

Trevor Quigley Triton 5 7 12

Tony Lucci Newburyport 4 8 12

Brady Lindholm Triton 1 11 12

Ben Rennick Triton 6 2 8

Ryan Lindholm Triton 6 2 8

Zach Wilson Newburyport 3 5 8

Tucker St. Lawrence Newburyport 3 5 8

Jack Forrest Triton 3 5 8

Carson Purcell Pentucket 5 2 7

Aidan Lowry Triton 2 5 7

 

Girls Hockey

Player School G A Pts

Kaitlyn Bush HPNA 12 4 16

Katerina Yelsits HPNA 6 10 16

Brooke Duquette HPNA 1 10 11

Shelby Nassar HPNA 5 5 10

Morgan Whitlock HPNA 2 7 9

Izzy Kirby Newburyport 6 2 8

Erin Irons Newburyport 6 2 8

Ella Roe HPNA 3 5 8

Abby Stauss Newburyport 3 5 8

Shannon Brennan Newburyport 5 2 7

Fiona Dunphy Newburyport 5 1 6

Emma Skafas HPNA 3 2 5

Sophie Znamierowski HPNA 2 3 5

Ellie Turgeon Newburyport 2 3 5

Brooke Rogers Newburyport 1 4 5

Alyssa Mazzocchi HPNA 0 5 5

