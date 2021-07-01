The strangest and most challenging year in area high school history will reach its conclusion today, but after months of stress and uncertainty the year of the pandemic has the chance to end on a thrilling high note.
In what will probably be the first local high school games ever played in the month of July, Amesbury softball and Triton wrestling will compete for their respective Division 3 state championships today. Triton will host south champion Norton at either the Triton Regional High School football stadium or gym this morning at 10 a.m., while Amesbury will host perennial western powerhouse Turners Falls at Amesbury Middle School at 2 p.m. after Wednesday’s original date was postponed due to excessive heat.
Triton and Amesbury are both looking to cap off undefeated championship seasons, but their opponents perennially rank among the state’s top programs in their respective sports. What will it take for the local teams to achieve their dreams? Here’s a look at each matchup and what we can expect.
SOFTBALL: Perennial powerhouses seeking breakthrough
When Amesbury softball hosts Turners Falls this afternoon, the Indians will welcome one of the most battle-tested programs in the entire state. The Thunder — who hail from Montague, a small town north of Amherst near the Vermont border — have consistently dominated the Western Mass region and have now reached the Division 3 state championship game for the seventh consecutive season.
During that stretch the Thunder have captured three state titles, but notably the current group has yet to win a championship. Since completing their recent three-peat between 2015-17, Turners Falls has lost in the championship game to Abington and Austin Prep before last year’s season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Much like Amesbury has rolled through the North Shore, Turners Falls hasn’t been seriously tested often this season. The Thunder enter Thursday’s game undefeated at 17-0, winning its games by an average of 9.6 runs while posting eight shutouts. In the state tournament Turners Falls started by outscoring Westfield Tech, Mohawk Trail and Mount Greylock by a combined margin of 37-0 to win the Division 3 West title before coming from behind to beat Hopedale 4-3 in eight innings in the state semifinal.
Turners Falls is led by pitcher Jade Tyler, a senior flamethrower who is a formidable presence in the circle and at the plate. Tyler has thrown multiple no-hitters this spring and is coming off an 11-strikeout performance in her eight-inning victory against Hopedale. The Thunder have no shortage of bats in the lineup too, with seniors Juliana Rode, Liv Whittier and Taryn Thayer along with junior Emily Young all giving their team great production this postseason.
Amesbury will answer with its dominating pitching duo of Alana DeLisle and Olivia DeLong, both juniors who have effectively shut down every lineup they’ve faced this year. DeLisle, the probable starter after DeLong got her turn to start in the state semifinal, is a perfect 9-0 while throwing 52 innings with a 0.40 ERA and 93 strikeouts. If DeLong steps in the circle Turners Falls won’t have it any easier, she’s 7-0 with a 0.33 ERA and 99 strikeouts in only 42 innings.
DeLong is also an excellent defensive first baseman and has been team’s top hitter. The junior is batting .586 with 34 hits, 32 runs, 40 RBI and five home runs, and in the Indians’ 4-3 win over St. Mary’s in the Division 3 North Final, DeLong delivered the walk-off RBI single to send Amesbury through to the state semifinals.
Fellow junior Ella Bezanson has also been a force, batting .627 with 37 hits, 39 runs, 21 RBI and three home runs, and so have freshman infielder Izzy Levasseur (.520), sophomore catcher Ella DeLisle (.481) and junior shortstop Olivia Levasseur (.392).
Though Amesbury has consistently ranked among the state’s top programs over the past 30-plus years, the Indians have not played for a state championship in quite some time. The Indians last appearance in the state final was back in 2005, when future UMaine Hall of Famer and current Boston University head coach Ashley Waters led Amesbury to 25 straight wins before the team lost to — who else? — Turners Falls in the championship game.
Overall Amesbury has won four state titles, winning it all in 1988, 1989, 1997 and most recently in 2000. Now Amesbury will look to lift a fifth trophy in front of the home fans and complete a perfect 17-0 season.
WRESTLING: Norton poses biggest test
Triton wrestling has been better prepared for this unique pandemic-postponed spring season than most other teams in the state. Despite graduating one of the most successful classes in program history last year, the Vikings have remained an excellent dual meet team thanks in large part to the program’s depth and to the improvement of its returning wrestlers.
More important than anything, however, is the fact that Triton has kept its team together. That hasn’t been the case for many of state’s other top squads, and since the tournament began Triton’s faced Gloucester and Tyngsborough teams who did not have their full lineups and then Hampshire wound up forfeiting the state semifinals entirely.
But the Vikings won’t catch any such breaks with Norton, a perennial Division 3 South powerhouse that promises to give Triton its toughest test yet.
Norton has won three of the last four Division 3 South championships and is going for its third state championship since 2012. This year’s team enters the title match at 8-1-1 overall, with the lone loss coming against Division 1 state finalist New Bedford.
The Lancers are coming off a dominant 52-15 win over Ashland in the state semifinals, winning nine of 11 contested matches to cruise to the finals. The team’s top wrestlers include senior captains Nick Andreasen and Nate Arduino, both sectional finalists as juniors last year at 170 and 182 respectively, as well as fellow senior Steven Chaffee (3rd in state at 106), junior Calvin Lyons (4th in sectionals at 113, now wrestles 138), junior Ben Khoklon (4th in sectionals at 160) and brothers Anthony and Nate Tripolone, both juniors who wrestle at 145 and 152 pounds.
Triton will rely on a mix of standout veterans and promising newcomers to get the job done Thursday. Seniors Chris Montes (9-1), Dylan Karpenko (9-1), Hunter Parrott (8-2) and junior Alexis Montes (8-2) have all stepped up to fill the void left by graduated veterans like Anthony Ostrander and Sam Orender, and freshman Doug Aylward has been the team’s breakout newcomer, going a perfect 10-0 while leading the team with seven pins.
Sophomore Ashton Wonson (7-2) has also come up big in the higher weight classes, and junior Tori Orender and freshmen Finnley Packer and Lucas Bistany have given Triton great performances in the lighter classes as well.
Triton (11-0) is going for its first team state championship since 2011.
