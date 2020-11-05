Soccer can be a cruel sport. You can outplay your opponents for an entire game, even for an entire season, and all it takes is one mistake for it all to slip away.
Newburyport boys soccer learned that lesson the hard way on Wednesday when a misplayed pass meant for the keeper resulted in a freak own goal two minutes into the team’s decisive season finale against Lynnfield. Despite outplaying the Pioneers the rest of the game, Newburyport could not find the back of the net and ultimately fell 1-0.
As a result, Newburyport missed out on its chance to clinch the program’s first-ever Cape Ann League title.
“Soccer’s not forgiving and we were unlucky with the result,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau, who praised his team and especially their defensive effort. “We really only gave up one goal in regular play the whole year. We’re talking about an own goal, a penalty kick and we had our backups in for the last goal we gave up [against Triton], so we really didn’t give up any goals never mind like shots on net, so it’s disappointing to lose a game despite not giving up much at all.”
After falling behind Newburyport asserted control and started bringing heavy pressure to Lynnfield’s net. Forwards Ryan Archer and Brady O’Donnell both made plays all over the field, and Graham Smith led a terrific defensive performance to keep the Pioneers from expanding their lead any further.
Newburyport was particularly effective getting the ball down the sideline, making more than two dozen crosses to set up scoring opportunities in the box. The fourth quarter in particular was especially frantic, but try as they might Newburyport couldn’t convert on its chances and eventually time ran out.
“The second half we went really offensive, we only had three in the back and we pressed and pressed,” Bleau said. “Brady had a great chance at the end, their keeper somehow parlayed a ball off the side, and right after that we had another chance be saved off the goal line, so we put a lot of pressure on him. We felt like we were going to score until like three minutes left, but we never did.”
With the loss Newburyport finishes the year 7-1-2, putting a sour note on what was without a doubt one of the most successful seasons in program history.
“During this whole COVID thing it was great to play some soccer and it was great to have some closure and get to point where we could have a last game at least, that part was good,” Bleau said. “I think we were a great team, I think we would have had a really good chance to win a state championship, and we were the best team in the league, even if the record didn’t quite show it at the end.”
Because North Reading played Georgetown to a scoreless tie in its finale Wednesday, the Clippers do technically still have an outside shot at earning a share of the CAL Kinney title. That would require Lynnfield (7-1-1) getting out of the “red” in the state’s COVID-19 metric, playing its last game against Rockport and then either losing or tying the Vikings, which would either make Newburyport and North Reading co-champs or result in a three-way tie atop the standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.