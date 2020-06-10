From the moment he was old enough to hold a pole, Troy Marden loved spending his days by the water fishing. Growing up his family used to fish at all the local spots, and by the time he got to Amesbury High School, the All-CAL football star was a fixture along the shores of nearby Lake Attitash, where he would spread his love of the sport to those closest to him.
“You go there today you’ll still see his friends there fishing,” said Scott Marden, Troy’s father. “He led everyone’s love for fishing, he introduced them to the sport, now I see kids fishing there today that I’m sure were influenced by him.”
Since Troy’s death at 17 in February of 2019, the Marden family has sought to honor their son in a way that would properly reflect his memory. The family established a memorial scholarship as part of those efforts, and in order to support its goals, they’ve established a fishing tournament in his name that they hope will become a fixture in the New England fishing community for years to come.
The first annual Troy Marden Memorial Open will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Alton Marina on Lake Winnipesaukee. Up to 50 boats will be able to participate, with teams of two and an eight fish limit, and two-thirds of the proceeds will be paid out as prize money to the top six finishers, with the winner expected to receive approximately $1,000. The remaining proceeds will benefit high school scholarships in Troy’s name.
“I plan to do it every year as long as fishermen want to fish in it, and we’ll probably try to do local and smaller events closer to Amesbury when time allows, but hopefully this will be the first of many fundraisers we’ll do,” Marden said. “The fundraising is intended for scholarships, we have two with Amesbury High School, and my goal in the future is maybe to fund a fishing scholarship.”
The cost to participate in the tournament will be $200, with $150 going towards the entry fee, $30 towards the facility cost and $20 being entered into a “lunker pool” for whoever catches the largest Smallmouth bass and Largemouth bass, with the winners expected to net about $400 each. Check-in will run from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. and the weigh-in and trophy presentation will be from 3 to 4 p.m.
The event will also feature a raffle, with prizes including Major League Fishing signed jerseys, fishing gear, a Bose Soundlink bluetooth speaker and more.
For more information, or to register, donate a raffle item or sign on as an event sponsor, visit https://troymardenmemorial.wixsite.com/tm48.
