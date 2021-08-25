Jack Lucido didn’t know the Georgetown coaching staff all that well when he signed up to play his first ever season of competitive tackle football as a sophomore two years ago, but he had to ask for a special request.
“I texted coach saying that if I could get No. 48, it would mean a lot to me,” said Lucido. “After I told him why, he was like ‘yeah, of course!’”
An odd request for sure.
But in the Lucido household, that jersey number connects over 70 years of family football history spanning three generations — despite it being in different towns.
Exactly 60 years ago, Jack’s grandfather, Joe Lucido, was a senior co-captain at Gloucester High (Class of ‘62). He was a running back and defensive back, and, you guessed it, wore No. 48 to follow in the footsteps of his own older brothers, Jack (GHS Class of ‘49) and Sam (GHS Class of ‘55).
Both Jack and Sam were running backs as well, with Jack going on to have a successful college career playing at Norwich University.
They were the catalysts who started the family trend.
Joe Lucido went on to have two boys who also played for Gloucester High, Anthony (GHS Class of ‘86) and Jack’s father, Pete, (GHS Class of ‘89). Anthony was a tri-captain for the Fisherman his senior year, and younger brother Pete carried on that tradition when he was named a co-captain his senior year as well.
And yes, they both wore No. 48.
“I don’t think there was originally any significance to the number,” said Pete. “After my Uncle Jack wore it, I think my father and his other brother just followed suit.
“And then as a kid, you want to be like your dad, right? So that’s why my older brother and I chose to wear it, and now it’s passed on to another generation.”
And besides the jersey number, a few months ago Jack — who is now a senior at Georgetown — was told that he will be a tri-captain this fall, following another Lucido family football tradition. His older nephew, Kyle, who graduated in 2011. was also a recent captain at Gloucester.
“It definitely means a lot to me,” said Jack. “I’m able to continue on the legacy of my family.”
And it may not stop with Jack. His younger brother, Carter, is a sophomore on the football team for Georgetown this year.
SLOWER START TO FOOTBALL
One of the few differences between Jack and his predecessors was that he didn’t start playing competitive tackle football until high school.
His father and grandfather, on the other hand, were a completely different story.
“We started playing in Gloucester when we were in the second grade,” said Pete. “We all played. In Gloucester, football is the sport in town. I watched my older brother play and tried to emulate his work ethic. And, of course, my dad was a captain and my uncle was quite the player, so we were always around it.
“But we didn’t force Jack into it.”
As the offspring of athletes, though, Jack always had a proclivity for sports. He’s now a three-sport standout for Georgetown (football, basketball, baseball) — and will be a five-time captain when he graduates next July. But he grew up playing 7-on-7 touch and flag football with his friends.
It wasn’t until getting to Georgetown High that Jack was convinced to try out.
“My freshman year, people were telling me that I should try football,” said Jack. “I was like, ‘maybe,’ but I wasn’t too sure. But (Georgetown and current Holy Cross standout) Hunter Lane and (record-setting Royals quarterback) Stephen MacDonald, who plays at WPI, both really were big influences to get me to play.
“Plus, we’re a huge football family. So it only made sense.”
It was a smart move.
As a sophomore, Lucido hauled in 40 passes for 628 yards and five TDs for the Royals. Now, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver is getting offers from NESCAC schools, with Wesleyan being his top choice at the moment.
“I would definitely say that football is my No. 1 sport now,” said Jack.
‘FACEBOOK BEFORE FACEBOOK’
It may be a 40-minute drive from Gloucester to Georgetown, but Joe has no problem making it to watch his grandchildren play.
In fact, it’s his favorite thing to do.
“He loves coming to games,” said Jack. “And I always love seeing him there.”
Even at 78, Joe still runs Lucido’s Barber Shop in Gloucester, where he’s been working for the past 58 years. But that loyalty to work, and to family, is what the Lucidos seem to be all about.
“My dad was Facebook and Twitter before Facebook and Twitter,” laughed Pete. “He knows everyone in town through the barber shop.”
And if you’ve had any involvement with the Gloucester or Georgetown football programs over the past 70 years, you probably know the Lucido family pretty well, too.
The surname is synonymous with football. And, of course, with the number 48.
“Having Jack carry on the number and the namesake is pretty cool to see,” said Pete. “We didn’t have a Fall 2 season in the spring, so it’s going to be really nice to see him out there running around again in that number in a couple of weeks. It’s pretty special.”
But, for Jack, that decision was a no-brainer.
“Family is everything,” he said. “We all value each other a lot.”
LUCIDO FOOTBALL FAMILY TREE
Name School YOG Captain
Jack Lucido Gloucester 1949 Yes
Sam Lucido Gloucester 1955 Yes
Joe Lucido Gloucester 1962 Yes
Anthony Lucido Gloucester 1986 Yes
Pete Lucido Gloucester 1989 Yes
Kyle Lucido Gloucester 2011 Yes
Jack Lucido Georgetown 2022 Yes
Carter Lucido Georgetown 2024 --
