The wait wasn’t as long as normal, but football has finally returned!
Well, to be fair, it’s been a long time waiting for football when it’s meant to be played -- in the fall.
But that has all changed, as today signals the first day of organized practice for our local schools.
Here are some of the top storylines to watch this fall as practice kicks off.
Newburyport dedicates season to Stone
Newburyport will be playing for a fallen brother this fall.
The Clippers have dedicated this season to the legendary Jeff Stone (Class of ‘99), a Newburyport Wall of Famer and beloved member of the community who passed away a couple of weeks ago. Stone’s No. 44 will not be worn by anyone on the football team this year, and will be retired by the hockey program in the winter.
“We’re going to have a big dedication ceremony before our first game,” said fifth-year Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. “He was such a great guy. Everybody loved him.”
On the field, the Clippers are looking to build upon their 3-2 campaign during the Fall 2 season.
Starting quarterback Finn Sullivan returns after completing 53 of 80 passes for 583 yards and seven touchdowns in the spring while also rushing for 379 more yards on 53 carries and four TDs. Defensively, senior captain Lucas Stallard will be a force at inside linebacker, and junior Jack Hadden will play a prominent role at outside linebacker while taking some carries as well.
Linemen Eamonn Sullivan and Robbie Merenda, as well as receiver Cole Jones, will also be names to watch.
Amesbury returns QB, other talent
It was a successful Fall 2 season for Amesbury, which rolled to a 5-1 record behind a strong class of 16 seniors.
But don’t let that fool you into thinking the Indians will be taking a step back.
On the line, seniors Tony ‘Big Tony’ D’Arcangelo and Devin Gannon will be the anchors, and the Indians will return a healthy amount of skill position players that will step into major roles.
Starting QB Drew MacDonald, who threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 143 yards and four scores in the spring, is returning, as are backs Shea Cucinotta and Nick Marden. Fifth-year head coach Colin McQueen is also excited with the improvement of tight end Andrew Baker and defensive back Luke Arsenault, who “have hit the weight room harder than anyone I’ve seen.”
McQueen added: “We’re certainly excited to start back up. The kids have all been looking forward to it. It’s been a quick turnaround since playing in the spring, but our guys have dedicated themselves to getting better.”
Georgetown returns in new league
It’s been a long time coming for the Georgetown football team, but coach Eric McCarthy says his guys are ready to go.
“The kids are excited,” said McCarthy. “They’ve been working really hard already. We’ve got a good group of skill players that will be fun to watch.”
After not playing in the Fall 2 season, the Royals have returned and moved conferences from the Cape Ann League to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small division.
Offensively, Georgetown will be led by 6-foot-2 dual-threat senior quarterback Anthony Plumb, who threw for over 3,000 yards and 30 TDs for the JV team as a sophomore two years ago. His top targets will be Jack Lucido, who is reportedly getting looks from some NESCAC schools, and Chris Guyer, who will also see time at running back.
“We’re excited to just get together as a group and form as a cohesive unit,” said McCarthy, now in his seventh year with the team.
Burgos ready to take Triton wheel
Someone who’s certainly ready for the start of the season is first-year Triton coach Eric Burgos.
“It’s like the night before Christmas!” said Burgos. “I’m really excited to finally show off how hard these kids have already been working the past couple months.”
Hired in May, Burgos served as the Vikings defensive coordinator last year and is replacing former coach Ryan McCarthy. A former Danvers High and University of New Hampshire football player, Burgos previously served as an assistant at Swampscott High before joining Triton’s staff last year.
The Vikings went 0-5 during the Fall 2 season, but have plenty to be excited about when the new season officially kicks off today.
Junior lineman Ashton Wonson will be a monster in the trenches, and leading receiver Jared Leonard — who caught 18 passes for 184 yards and 2 TDs during the Fall 2 season — is a senior and three-year starter.
LOCAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Amesbury
Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Wayland 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 at Hamilton-Wenham 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1 at Triton 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8 at Ipswich 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15 vs. North Reading 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22 vs. Lynnfield 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29 vs. Pentucket 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26 vs. Newburyport 10 a.m.
Georgetown
Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Boston Latin 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Roxbury Prep 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 vs. KIPP Academy 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1 vs. Lynn Tech 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Mystic Valley 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23 at Essex Tech TBA
Friday, Oct. 29 vs. Nashoba Tech 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25 at Manchester-Essex 10 a.m.
Governor’s Academy
Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Thayer 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 at St. Sebastian’s 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. BB&N 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Brooks 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16 at Tabor 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Milton 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30 at Lawrence Academy 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5 at Noble & Greenough 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13 vs. Belmont Hill 1 p.m.
Newburyport
Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Masconomet 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17 at Bedford TBA
Friday, Sept. 24 vs. Triton 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1 vs. Lynnfield 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9 at Pentucket 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22 at North Reading 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29 at Ipswich 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25 at Amesbury 10 a.m.
Pentucket
Friday, Sept. 10 at Austin Prep 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17 at Dracut 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 at North Reading 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Newburyport 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15 at Lynnfield 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Ipswich 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29 at Amesbury 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25 at Triton 10 a.m
Triton
Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Randolph 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17 at Shawsheen 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24 at Newburyport 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1 vs. Amesbury 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8 vs. North Reading 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15 at Ipswich 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23 at Hamilton-Wenham 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29 vs. Lynnfield 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25 vs. Pentucket 10 a.m.
