Football Picks: After Week 2 losses, Newburyport and Triton can take out frustration on each other

Two weeks down, five to go. The Fall 2 football season has only just begun and yet incredibly it already feels like we’re almost halfway finished. We do now have a good idea of what to expect from the local teams – with the notable exception of Pentucket, more on them in a bit – so what does that mean for this weekend’s matchups?
If nothing else, Week 3 looks like it should bring plenty of drama.
Newburyport at Triton
Friday, 5 p.m.
Last weekend Newburyport and Triton both had the kinds of losses that leave you with a pit in your stomach. Triton appeared to have the game-winning touchdown on a dramatic fourth quarter drive, only for Manchester Essex to immediately seize back the lead on an 80-yard touchdown the very next play. Newburyport had four opportunities to win the game at the goal line in the final minute but just couldn’t get that last yard against the Lynnfield defense.
So now, after stewing on those defeats for a week, Newburyport and Triton will have the opportunity to take it out on each other with the Border Battle trophy up for grabs.
Rivalry games like this can be tough to predict. I’ll never forget two years ago when a winless Triton team lost starting quarterback Kyle Odoy to injury and proceeded to install an entirely new offense in a week and nearly pulled off the upset against heavily-favored Newburyport. Odoy is healthy this time and will make the Vikings a threat in every game, but Newburyport has way more depth and now plenty of motivation to patch up the holes that Lynnfield exploited last weekend. THE PICK: Newburyport 35, Triton 14
Pentucket at Lynnfield
Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Welcome back Pentucket football! At long last the Green and White are set to make their Fall 2 debut, and after missing two weeks to a COVID-19 pause Pentucket should be chomping at the bit to get started.
Given that Pentucket has yet to play a game, they’re a bit of a mystery, but there are a couple of things we do know. One, Lynnfield is really good. The Pioneers offense went crazy on opening night against Triton and then its defense made multiple incredible stands against a Newburyport team that should finish as one of the best in the league. Pentucket also graduated a lot of talent from 2019’s great 9-2 squad, but the team is strong at defensive back, which is probably the most important position for dealing with Lynnfield’s star receivers Jack Ford and Bakari Mitchell.
Pentucket is well coached and should remain competitive both in this game and this year in general, but for this matchup specifically there is a lot going against them. THE PICK: Lynnfield 34, Pentucket 21
Amesbury at Manchester Essex
Saturday, 1 p.m.
After falling short in its Week 1 opener, Amesbury got rolling last Saturday against Hamilton-Wenham and put up the type of performance it needs to win games. Specifically, Amesbury thrives on winning the time of possession, and while Manchester Essex made the key plays it needed to beat Triton on Friday, the Hornets did not fare particularly well in that department.
If Kyle Donovan and Brady Dore are able to run the ball on Manchester Essex’s defense, and if Amesbury’s defense is able to avoid giving up any big plays, Amesbury should be well positioned to win its second straight. THE PICK: Amesbury 24, Manchester Essex 14
