Football Picks: Amesbury has unique opportunity against much bigger school

We’ve officially reached the end of the Fall 2 season, but unfortunately it feels like we’re limping to the finish. Instead of the traditional Thanksgiving rivalries that should have made this weekend special, more than half of our area’s teams have officially shut down, leaving the remaining to play non-league opponents who have few (if any) connections to the region.
That is a real shame, but given how the pandemic is still a factor even with the vaccination drive picking up steam, I guess we should be grateful to have reached this point at all. So, for those of you wondering what to expect out of the Fall 2 finale, here’s what you should know.
Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick
Friday, 7 p.m.
This whole situation is a huge bummer. Triton and Pentucket had both endured their share of struggles this spring, and had the traditional rivalry game gone ahead both teams would have gone in winless. But in a way that would have made the matchup even more memorable, because you know for whichever team came out on top it would be a joyful vindication and a victory that would have celebrated as hard as any Thanksgiving win or championship.
But now Triton is done for the year and Pentucket is left to face off against a Bishop Fenwick team that could credibly call itself one of the best in the entire state, regardless of division. The Crusaders have been an absolute wrecking crew all spring and would certainly be Super Bowl contenders under different circumstances. Bishop Fenwick is 5-0 and coming off a 55-6 blowout of Cardinal Spellman in which the Crusaders amazing only ran 19 offensive plays the whole game and got five total touchdowns from senior standout Jake Connolly.
I respect Pentucket and the team deserves loads of credit for playing through an absurd level of adversity this spring, but I don’t see how this story could possibly have a happy ending. THE PICK: Bishop Fenwick 49, Pentucket 7
Cambridge Rindge and Latin at Amesbury
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Losing the annual Amesbury vs. Newburyport game stinks. Losing this particular Amesbury vs. Newburyport game is even worse. On paper this would have been the most talented and evenly matched Amesbury-Newburyport showdown since the de facto Cape Ann League championship game in 2012, so any alternative is going to pale in comparison.
That being said, this game does still have a fair level of intrigue. Amesbury comes into the game with loads of swagger, having recorded three straight shutouts while riding a four-game win-streak since a tight season opening loss to undefeated powerhouse Ipswich. The Indians have pretty much obliterated everyone they’ve played since the start of April, and now they have a chance to test themselves against one of the biggest schools in the state.
Cambridge Rindge and Latin is a Division 2 program with an enrollment more than three times that of Amesbury, according to the MIAA’s alignment data (1,873 to 617). The Falcons play in the Dual County League, a league Amesbury has enjoyed success against in the past (the Indians famously upset No. 2 seed Bedford in last year’s Division 5 North tournament), and while Cambridge played for the DCL title this spring, things didn’t exactly go well as the team was blown out 49-0 by league powerhouse Lincoln-Sudbury.
Outside of that game Cambridge (2-2) has been competitive, and its 48-42 come-from-behind win over Wayland was one of the most exciting football games played statewide this spring. But much like Winthrop in its upset of much larger Framingham earlier this season, Amesbury could potentially make a major statement, and I wouldn’t bet against the Indians to do just that. THE PICK: Amesbury 21, Cambridge 7
Fall 2 Picks
Last Week: 2-0
Season Record: 11-5
