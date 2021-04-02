Football Picks: Newburyport faces pivotal opportunity against Ipswich

Can you believe we've already reached the football season's halfway point? Crazy as it is to imagine, we are now four weeks into the abbreviated seven-week Fall 2 schedule, and with that we now have a good idea of what the Cape Ann League landscape looks like and who will have a chance to contend down the stretch.
So what should we expect this weekend? Here's a look at each matchup and how things look entering Week 4.
Ipswich at Newburyport
Friday, 5 p.m.
Newburyport football finds itself in an interesting spot. On one hand, the Clippers are 2-1 and have looked dominant in their two wins, and had the team made a couple more plays against Lynnfield could easily be undefeated. On the flip side, Newburyport couldn't take advantage of its many opportunities against the best team its played so far, meaning the Clippers definitely still have a lot to prove as the season approaches the midway point.
Ipswich will provide Newburyport a great measuring stick before Week 5's pivotal rematch with the Pioneers. Ipswich (2-0) is the only other unbeaten team in the CAL outside of Lynnfield and owns good wins over Amesbury and North Reading, both quality teams that should finish in the middle of their respective divisions at worst. The Tigers are also coming off a bye week and boast an excellent backfield with Chase Huntley (223 yards, 14.8 yards per carry) and Cole Terry (143 yards, 5.72 yards per carry), as well as a tough and opportunistic defense.
Newburyport absolutely has the talent to get this win, and if the Clippers are the championship-caliber squad they aspire to be, this is an opportunity they can't afford to miss. THE PICK: Newburyport 24, Ipswich 21
North Reading at Amesbury
Saturday, 1 p.m.
This is a tricky matchup to figure out. Amesbury and North Reading have so far played the same three opponents and gotten the same three results, with wins over Hamilton-Wenham and Manchester Essex and losses to Ipswich. The biggest difference seems to be that North Reading has produced a higher scoring offense while Amesbury has rode a stout defense to success early on.
For North Reading, the offense has twice topped 20 points and is averaging 22.6 points per game, while Amesbury has only topped 20 once and is averaging only 16.0 points per game. On the flip side, Amesbury's defense has held opponents to 9.6 points per game (including a shutout last week) while North Reading is allowing 16.0 points per game, including 28 in its loss to Ipswich.
Without having seen either team in person yet, I don't have much confidence in any prediction I could make either way. So I'll side with the better defense and we'll see what happens. THE PICK: Amesbury 17, North Reading 14
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham
Saturday, 1 p.m.
While it didn't come away with the win, Pentucket football absolutely passed the eye test in its opener last Friday. The team went toe-to-toe with a really good Lynnfield team and largely kept its big-play offense in check. That bodes particularly well heading into Saturday's game against Hamilton-Wenham, which has struggled to an 0-3 start due mostly to key injuries at quarterback but which still boasts the league's most dangerous outside threat in wide receiver Ryan Monahan.
Monahan has been an absolute monster for the Generals, but outside of him Hamilton-Wenham doesn't have too many other significant threats. The most comparable player in the CAL to Monahan is Lynnfield's Jack Ford, who Pentucket held without a catch after he made two grabs for 72 yards (and a 55-yard touchdown) on the opening drive last week. Pentucket also limited Lynnfield's other star receiver Bakari Mitchell to two catches for 31 yards, so a similar performance by the defense against the Generals should give Pentucket a great chance to get the win. THE PICK: Pentucket 21, Hamilton-Wenham 14
Fall 2 Picks
Last Week: 3-0
Season Record: 6-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.