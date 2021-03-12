Football Picks: Newburyport football faces big early test Hamilton-Wenham

At long last, high school football season is here. The Fall 2 season kicks off this weekend and we will have three local games to keep an eye on. So after all this time of wondering if there would even be a season or what might go wrong, we can finally start asking fun questions like who’s going to win? So, what can we expect this weekend? Let’s break it down.
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport
Friday, 5:30 p.m.
When we last left Newburyport, the Clippers were finishing the 2019 season with three straight wins to close out the year. Newburyport had finally caught its stride after struggling offensively all season, and it felt as if the right players had finally found the right roles and were starting to figure things out.
Now, nearly a year and a half later, almost everyone is back. Newburyport is stocked at just about every position with talented veterans and the team has added so many new seniors that it’s impossible to truly gauge just what this team might be capable of. One thing is for sure, this is clearly the strongest Newburyport team since the 2011 CAL championship season – frankly, it’s not even close – and the Clippers have every reason to believe they’re capable of proving themselves the best in the league.
The good news and the bad news for Newburyport is they’re going to get a big test right out of the gate. Hamilton-Wenham is always a talented and well-coached team and they have a potential star in new quarterback Carter Coffey. If Newburyport looks good in this one, the rest of the league should be very concerned.
I, for one, think they have good reason to be. THE PICK: Newburyport 28, Hamilton-Wenham 21
Triton at Lynnfield
Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Triton football has had the worst luck the past two years. The team hasn’t had very much depth, and then like clockwork it seems most of its best players have gotten hurt. This year’s team has already taken a big hit, with top returnees Quintin McHale and Seth DeLong both likely to miss the season due to offseason injuries on top of the transfer of super sophomore Chris Colby to prep school.
Tough as those losses will be, Triton does at least have its most important player healthy and ready. Senior quarterback Kyle Odoy is one of the best players in the league, and after missing most of the past two years to shoulder injuries he will finally get the opportunity to show just what he’s capable of.
Will it always translate to wins? Not necessarily, but if Odoy is on then Triton will at least have a chance to compete with anyone. Plus, there is ample opportunity for others to step up and make their own mark as well. THE PICK: Lynnfield 35, Triton 20
Amesbury at Ipswich
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Amesbury was a little bit disappointing for certain stretches last year, but they got things figured out when it counted. Now after back-to-back trips to the Division 5 North Finals, Amesbury is now a program that expects to win and proven itself capable of competing with the best in the league.
This year’s team certainly has the pieces to keep the run going. Kyle Donovan is a future Division 2 college player at Stonehill and Brady Dore has been an outstanding two-way player for years. Those two, plus the team’s deep and experienced corps of linemen, give Amesbury plenty to work with heading into the new season. Ipswich will present an interesting early test, but if the Indians can find a way to bottle up Cole Terry they should be in good shape. THE PICK: Amesbury 20, Ipswich 14
Mac Cerullo can be reached by email at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
