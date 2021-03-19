Football Picks: Newburyport football faces huge test in Lynnfield

The first week of the Fall 2 season is in the books, meaning we now have a better idea of how most of the local teams look after a year and a half away. While Pentucket won’t make its debut until next weekend, this upcoming week has a couple more great matchups. Here’s how we see it going down.
Newburyport at Lynnfield
Saturday, 1 p.m.
This game, which was originally scheduled for Friday night before getting moved due to weather concerns, might just be the game of the season for Newburyport. The Clippers faced Lynnfield twice in 2019 and got smoked both times, first losing 43-7 in Week 2 before getting blown out again 27-3 in the Division 5 North tournament opener. But a funny thing happened after that second loss, the Clippers seemed to make some adjustments, rediscover their grit and have pretty much clobbered everyone they’ve faced since.
Newburyport has won four straight since their tournament loss, beating Weston, Somerville and Amesbury to close out the 2019 season before hammering Hamilton-Wenham on opening night last Friday. Offensively the Clippers are completely transformed, boasting one of the league’s most productive running attacks along with a formidable short-to-mid-range passing game, so you can be sure they won’t get held to just one score against Lynnfield this time.
The trouble Lynnfield poses is its passing offense, which might be the best on the North Shore. Last week quarterback Austin Sutera hung 361 passing yards and six touchdowns on Triton, with receivers Jack Ford and Bakari Mitchell accounting for most of that production. One of the few things Newburyport didn’t do great last week was cover the deep ball, and Hamilton-Wenham superstar receiver Ryan Monahan caused enough trouble all on his own.
The good news is Lynnfield’s defense wasn’t anything special, and Triton gave the Pioneers a strong push up until the fourth quarter. All this is to say this game could potentially be an epic shootout, and if Newburyport is able to get some stops and pull out the win, then a Cape Ann League championship season will be right there for the taking. Until that happens Lynnfield remains king of the CAL, but this is absolutely anyone’s game. THE PICK: Lynnfield 41, Newburyport 38
Manchester Essex at Triton
Friday, 5 p.m
When we found out that football was being pushed to the early spring, this is exactly the kind of game we all knew would come along at some point. The forecast in Byfield calls for temperatures close to freezing with the potential for gusty winds – actually significantly better conditions than expected earlier in the week – so this promises to be a cold, hard-nosed football game where the tougher team should prevail.
Triton should have the advantage here. While Manchester Essex is coming off an impressive 8-2 season in 2019 and returns some good skill players like quarterback Will Levendusky, running back Gavin Glass and receiver A.J. Pallazola, the Hornets largely feasted against Division 8 competition and struggled against North Reading’s size in last week’s opener. The Vikings, meanwhile, were competitive against an outstanding Lynnfield team and should be capable of scoring in bunches with a healthy Kyle Odoy leading the way. THE PICK: Triton 35, Manchester Essex 21
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury
Saturday, 1 p.m.
The last time Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham faced off was one of the wildest games in recent memory. Hamilton-Wenham stunned the Indians with a 50-44 win in October of 2019, scoring two touchdowns in the final minutes after erasing deficits of 16-0, 22-6, 36-21 and eventually 44-36 with 3:44 to play.
What happened? Simply put, Ian Coffey and Ryan Monahan happened, and the Generals’ passing connection just simply willed their team back into the game. The good news for Amesbury is that Coffey isn’t walking through that door, and Hamilton-Wenham’s quarterback situation in general is a huge question mark after younger brother Carter Coffey and back-up Markus Nordin both suffered injuries in last week’s opener against Newburyport.
Regardless of who lines up under center, Monahan will be back and is as dangerous as ever, and whether or not Amesbury can keep him in check will determine whether or not the Indians can come out on top this time around. THE PICK: Hamilton-Wenham 28, Amesbury 21
Mac Cerullo can be reached by email at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Fall 2 Picks
Last Week: 2-1
Season Record: 2-1
