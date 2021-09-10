Football picks: Predicting the opening week's slate of local high school games

Well, here we are!
High School football in Massachusetts, and, of course, the Greater Newburyport area, kicks off tonight with Newburyport, Pentucket, Georgetown and Triton all starting their seasons. Amesbury is off this week and will kick off next Friday at home against Wayland.
I have some predictions on how tonight’s games are going to go down. Whether they’ll be good ones or not remains to be seen.
But hey, Week 1 is always a bit more difficult to judge — especially with teams playing non-conference opponents.
Of course, we’ll learn more about everyone as the season goes on. But picking games is always a popular thing to do, so why not give it a go?
I know I’m still fairly new to the Newburyport area, but I’ve still been around high school football in Eastern Mass. for the past five years, so it’s not like I’m coming into this blind.
Plus, if you think this is the worst idea I’ve ever had, you’d be shockingly wrong.
So here we go.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Pentucket (0-0) at Austin Prep (0-0): The Sachems should be improved from their winless Fall 2 season, especially with returning senior QB Chase Dwight and receiver Will Sutton leading the charge. But Austin Prep, even with new head coach John Florence stepping in after serving as defensive coordinator last year, is always strong, and senior back Brenden Walsh will be a factor.
Prediction: Austin Prep 28, Pentucket 14
Masconomet (0-0) at Newburyport (0-0): The Clippers return a decent amount of talent from their Fall 2 squad that went 3-2, and I like their chances of starting off strong here. Stalwart linemen Eamonn Sullivan, Brady Ford and Mike Tilley should give returning starting QB Finn Sullivan plenty of time to pick apart his favorite matchups.
Prediction: Newburyport 30, Masconomet 20
Randolph (0-0) at Triton (0-0): A battle in the trenches here. Looks like the strength of both teams will be their lines, with Ashton Wonson leading the way for the Vikings. Does first-year head coach Eric Burgos start his Triton tenure with a win?
Prediction: Triton 17, Randolph 13
Boston Latin (0-0) at Georgetown (0-0): I think the Royals are going to come out fired up to play their first game in two years after not playing in the Fall 2 season. Dual-threat senior quarterback Anthony Plumb is an intriguing prospect after lighting up the JV ranks two years ago, and he has the weapons to work with.
Prediction: Georgetown 35, Boston Latin 27
