NEWBURYPORT — Every Thanksgiving Day, Newburyport football coach Ben Smolski wakes up hours before the crack of dawn. Later in the morning he will lead his Clippers in their annual rivalry game against Amesbury, but before heading down to the field he always makes sure to make a quick stop along the way.
His first stop, without fail, is the St. Mary’s Cemetery on Storey Ave., where he visits the grave of his father, Tom Smolski.
“It’s a very emotional day, a lot of highs, and a lot of lows, and that goes into the game too,” Smolski said. “There are a lot of highs and lows and you have to get through it, and not having football on Thanksgiving – it’s more than just a game for me, it’s a whole family tradition, one that I’ll miss this year.”
The elder Smolski coached in one form or another at Newburyport High for nearly 30 years and was inducted into the Newburyport Wall of Fame in 2015. He died in April 2017 at age 63 following a long battle with cancer; only two months later his son was hired as Newburyport’s new head coach.
Growing up immersed in the Newburyport football culture, Ben Smolski lived and breathed Clipper football. As a kid he lived on Warren Street, a two-minute walk from the high school, and many of his favorite memories involved crowding into a packed World War Memorial Stadium to watch Newburyport football games. As a player in the early 2000s he used to always look forward to eating at the Park Lunch with his dad after games. His teams went undefeated against Amesbury on Thanksgiving, and so far as a coach he is 2-1 against the Indians.
“It’s my favorite holiday,” Smolski said. “It makes me think about times with my old man.”
In many respects Smolski is no different from the hundreds of other Clippers who grew up going to the Thanksgiving game as kids before eventually taking part themselves as players or coaches. Everyone who has ever had a connection to the program understands the significance of the day, and all have forged their own memories and traditions over the rivalry’s century-plus history.
This Thanksgiving, however, will be unlike any that’s come before.
Due to the pandemic, Newburyport and Amesbury football will not play this year for the first time since 1930. While this outcome has been known since August when the season was postponed to the early spring, the unceremonious arrival of what is normally the most exciting week of the year has crystalized the sense of loss among those who look forward to it the most.
“The buildup for Thanksgiving is just full of energy, you’ve got everyone in town talking about it, the players are preparing for it, the townies are all talking about it, it’s something the entire town looks forward to,” said senior lineman John Donovan. “It’s just completely different this year.”
“It’s one of the best couple of weeks of football of the whole season. The energy is through the roof and there’s nothing to compare it to,” said senior quarterback Charlie Cahalane. “All the tradition, the day before Thanksgiving, walking off the field for the final time, it was something I was looking forward to.”
For the Clippers, Thanksgiving week is about much more than a game. It’s about volunteering at the Newburyport Elks to help with the annual Christmas tree sale and the seniors vs. underclassmen skills competitions. It’s about the “burning of the shoe,” where all of the seniors and coaches have an opportunity to share what Newburyport football means to them.
“That’s a really surreal moment,” said senior running back Jason Tamayoshi. “Because you don’t [normally] get to hear these kids talk so deeply about their experiences.”
It’s about the last day of practice, when the seniors are clapped into the tunnel by teammates and alumni, a full circle moment where the eldest Clippers are symbolically sent off by their teammates and welcomed into the alumni family.
And, of course, it’s about the game itself, a tradition that dates back to the early 20th century.
“It’s just something special the feeling you get on Thanksgiving morning,” Smolski said. “They respect the rivalry, respect the tradition and understand what the Newburyport-Amesbury football game means.”
While Thanksgiving won’t be anything like normal this year, the players and coaches still have hope that its traditions can be salvaged. The state recently announced that organized football games will be allowed under its latest guidelines, a crucial step towards the postponed season taking place in early spring. If the season goes forward, then Newburyport and Amesbury will presumably square off after all, most likely in mid to late April.
That hope is something to be thankful for, but in the meantime the Clippers say they’ll do what they can to safely enjoy this year’s COVID-diminished holiday. This past weekend the seniors still got to help the Newburyport Elks with their Christmas trees, and several players said they’ll likely visit the stadium at sunrise to contemplate what could have been.
And Smolski? He’ll be at St. Mary’s to visit his father, just like he has every Thanksgiving for the past three years.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
