Former Ohio State star Pacific to lead Newburyport girls hockey in inaugural season

NEWBURYPORT — This week marks the dawn of a new era for girls hockey in Greater Newburyport. After decades of playing far from home as part of various distant co-ops, local girls will finally have a high school team to call their own.
But as the Newburyport High girls hockey co-op makes its debut, it does so amid unprecedented uncertainty, with the Clippers forced to chart their new path while also navigating the complexities of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fortunately, the young Newburyport program will have an experienced hand leading the way in new head coach Melissa Pacific.
A former Division 1 college star at Ohio State and a longtime head coach at Phillips Exeter, Pacific has been hired as Newburyport girls hockey's first head coach. Pacific coached varsity for 12 years at Phillips Exeter before stepping back in 2018 so she could spend more time coaching her young kids, but when the Newburyport job opened she saw an opportunity to get back into the high school game and help a new program get itself established.
"What a great opportunity to help these kids out and do the best with what we have," Pacific said, referring to the obstacles posed by the pandemic. "I'm so impressed with how much the public school game has grown so I saw it as an opportunity to get my foot in the door."
A native of Rockford, Illinois, Pacific played goalie and was a three-time captain at Ohio State, spending six years in the program after missing two seasons to torn ACLs. Along the way she was also a two-time member of the under-22 U.S. Women's National Team and earned her Master's degree while playing for the Buckeyes.
Since moving to New England following her graduation in 2005, Pacific has taught and coached at Phillips Exeter, helping build the program back into a prep contender during her 12-year stint as head coach. Pacific said she hopes to bring her experience as a player and coach to the Newburyport girls, saying her priorities this year are to help each girl improve while competing from the first practice to the final game.
While Newburyport is set to begin its inaugural season this winter, the majority of its players have played together before. Newburyport is functionally the successor to the former Masconomet girls hockey co-op, which has served as home for Newburyport, Amesbury, Triton and Georgetown's girls hockey players for most of the past decade.
Newburyport and the other local schools broke off from Masconomet this past June, and Newburyport athletic director Kyle Hodsdon said the school had been worked towards creating its own program for three years. The Clippers will compete as members of the Northeastern Hockey League and the program's inaugural game is scheduled for January 9 against Marblehead at the Graf Rink.
The Clippers officially open tryouts on Wednesday.
