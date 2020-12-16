Former Ohio State star Pacific to lead Newburyport girls hockey in inaugural season

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase overnight. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.