NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport girls volleyball has come a long way in the last four years.
When the program was first established in 2017, few players in the program had much experience with the sport, and it showed. The Clippers went 1-15 in Year 1, losing every match in blowout fashion before finally getting their first-ever victory in thrilling fashion in the season finale.
Since then the program has steadily built towards contention, and that rise culminated in the program's first state tournament appearance in the 2019 season. Now, the Clippers head into this unique and unprecedented 'Fall 2' season with new expectations, new talent and new hopes of building towards even greater success going forward.
"To look at the team that's on the court right now after four years of having a program is pretty insane, in my opinion," said Newburyport coach Lori Solazzo. "Girls are starting to get more competitive about the sport, they're playing in the offseason, we have more girls playing club and every year we get more and more. So it's good to have them not just playing during the season but challenging themselves to work outside of the season and get better."
The biggest difference maker for Newburyport, obviously, has been Sydney Yim. Since transferring from upstate New York as a sophomore in mid-2018, Yim has been a game-changing force for the Clippers both on the court and inside the locker room. Now the Division 1 Purdue University commit can credibly be called one of the top players in the entire state, and one of the benefits of the season's late start is that she and others who compete year-round have gotten more time to prepare.
"Absolutely, the training that we've been doing at club has been making sure that you're conditioned for the season knowing the circumstances that some kids were playing in the Fall 1 and some were playing in Fall 2," Yim said. "So that was a really important aspect."
While quite young as a whole, Newburyport has plenty to work with beyond just Yim. Senior libero Kate Sarra is Newburyport's first-ever four-year senior, fellow senior Abigail Gillingham has been an impactful force up front, and players like junior Ava Hartley and sophomore Viive Godtfredsen are primed to make a bigger impact going forward.
But as far as it has come, however, Newburyport still has a long way to go. That was clearly evident in Monday's season opener as perennial league power Lynnfield turned in a dominating performance to beat the Clippers 3-0 in a clear demonstration of championship-caliber volleyball.
Early on Newburyport kept pace with the defending Division 2 North Finalists, keeping within a point or two for much of the first set. Even after falling behind 23-15 the Clippers made a strong push to keep things interesting, cutting the deficit to two before Lynnfield clinched the set 25-22.
But from there, Lynnfield put on an absolute clinic.
The Pioneers dominated the second set 25-5, pulling out to a 14-1 lead before the Clippers finally started to regroup. There wasn't much drama in the third set either, with Lynnfield keeping Newburyport at arms length before putting the Clippers away 25-15 for the win.
Solazzo said that with their young roster and Lynnfield's track record of success, they'll just need to look at what they need to improve and work harder going forward.
"We know what we've got to work on," Solazzo said. "We have a list of things we've got to get better at but we're going to come back tomorrow and we're going to work just as hard and try to capitalize the things we need to work on."
Newburyport will next face off against North Reading on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
