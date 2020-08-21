Francoeur wins Gately Cup at 3-under par 

Even a somewhat sluggish finish down the stretch could stop Chris Francoeur from winning yet another golf tournament.
Competing in the Gately Cup at Connecticut National this week, Francoeur held a four stroke lead with two holes to play in the second and final round. The former St. John’s Prep standout proceeded to card a pair of bogeys on his final two holes, but the cushion he built thanks to some stellar golf prior was enough for him to hang on for a one shot win.
His cumulative score of 3-under par (69-70-149) edged out second place Charlie Dubiel of South Palm Beach, Florida to claim the collegiate division title.
“I honestly just didn’t do anything special,” admitted Francoeur. I didn’t make a lot of bogeys, didn’t make as many birdies as I would like either, but a win is a win and I’ll take it.”
At 5-under par through 16 holes on the final day, Francoeur led the pack by four strokes. But a tee shot into the fairway bunker on 17 led to his first of two straight bogeys to finish, the second of which coming after he found himself in the trees on 18 and had to get up and down from there.
But like Francoeur said, a win is a win and he has plenty of those to brag about this summer. He’s also come out on top in the Ouimet Memorial Championship and more recently the Bay State Shootout.
Unfortunately his senior fall season at University of Rhode Island has been cancelled, but that doesn’t mean he plans on stopping his shot making tirade anytime soon.
“For sure,” Francoeur said when asked if this is the most consistent golf he’s played. “I’ve had more disciplined practice sessions that have been able to keep me more consistent. With our season cancelled I’m hoping to find some more tournaments to play in the fall.”
