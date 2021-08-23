Freiermuth continues to carve out major role in 2-TD preseason debut

It only took one quarter of one preseason game for the NFL — and Pittsburgh Steeler fans especially — to find out what we in the Newburyport area have known for a while about Pat Freiermuth.
The guy is a stud.
In case you missed it Saturday night, Merrimac’s favorite tight end broke out in a major way during his first sniff of NFL preseason action. Freiermuth, who the Steelers selected in the second round of this year’s draft, made two acrobatic catches — both for touchdowns — in an eventual 26-20 win.
The best part, though?
Freiermuth hauled in both TDs in the first quarter, with longtime Steeler quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being the arm behind each pass.
He’s in, folks!
Freiermuth may only be a rookie, but if Saturday night was any indication, he’s going to be a major part of the Steeler offense this upcoming season.
“I’d like for other teams to not know too much about (Freiermuth),” Roethlisberger jokingly told reporters after the game.
Well, uh, sorry, Big Ben. You didn’t quite help that cause Saturday night.
All accounts out of Pittsburgh since minicamp paint the same picture that Freiermuth has been exceptional. Reportedly, some of his teammates have joked that the next pass they see him drop will be his first. Then, of course, there was the tweet by NFL insider Albert Breer at the beginning of training camp that said he was already “trending towards a real role.”
The Steelers’ official website has Freiermuth listed second on their TE depth chart behind 28-year-old Eric Ebron — who is in the final year of his 2-year, $12 million contract with the team.
Admittedly, it will be tough to win the starting job this year.
But if it were to happen, then Freiermuth has certainly made all of the plays up until this point to warrant receiving a bigger role in the offense.
“I don’t think he showed us anything different than what he’s shown us throughout every component of this process even dating back to minicamp,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin after the game. “He made a very similar play in red-zone work in minicamp, so I don’t think any of us are surprised by what he was able to do tonight.”
If anything, Freiermuth and his 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame will continue to be a lethal threat in the red zone at the NFL level. He caught 15 TDs in 25 games between his first two seasons at Penn State — while not dropping a single pass in the red zone over his three years there — and now has two in just 12 minutes in the NFL.
And boy, were both of them beauties!
The first came on a 3rd-and-7 from the 11, when Freiermuth went upstairs to catch a Roethlisberger bullet over a defender mid-180 spin. And the second was just as pretty, coming on a similar leaping — and spinning — catch in the back of the endzone on a 3rd-and-6.
You catch that?
Third down. Red zone. And both times Roethlisberger looked Freiermuth’s way to convert.
“There’s so much detail (in the red zone) and I’m a detail-oriented guy,” Freiermuth told reporters Saturday night. “Maybe some person who is great in the open field lacks the detail down there because the field is smaller. I understand coverage more down there, and I understand what I need to do to get open and score touchdowns.”
After the game, Roethlisberger also mentioned that Freiermuth reminds him “of another tight end we’ve had here before.” He was referring to Heath Miller, who in 11 seasons with the Steelers become the record-holder in all major receiving categories at tight end for the franchise.
That’s high praise, but not something Freiermuth is thinking too much about.
At least for his rookie season, he’s mainly just focused on one thing.
“When the ball comes my way, I have to make plays,” Freiermuth said. “That’s why they drafted me where they did. I’m just going to continue to make plays.”
