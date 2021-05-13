Game of century: Bill vs. Tom Sunday night, Oct. 3, the whole world will be watching dynamic matchup

We knew it was going to happen eventually, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots versus Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers were on listed on the Patriots’ future opponents schedule for 2021 three years ago. And, of course, Brady officially left in March of 2020, forcing us to look ahead at their future matchup as soon as the signing was official.
Now we really know.
Sunday, October 3, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxboro. Ball in the air, end over end, at 8:20 p.m.
Wow.
This is different now. There is certitude in “the” game, which I believe will be the most watched regular season game maybe in NFL history.
Revenge games are big in pro sports, especially in football, with so few games compared to the major sports.
But most of this “hate” games are provincial, a bigger deal for the local residents and the player.
This is different. Oh boy this is different.
This is David vs. David: The best player of all time versus the best coach of all time.
If the majority of Americans had their way, they would root for the impossible on this Sunday night … a loss for both.
This is going to be a strange one for the majority of New Englanders, who were able to separate Brady and Belichick/Patriots as two separate entities.
Brady in Tampa, Florida is not the same as New York, which would’ve been an intolerable, 24/7-like tease.
Not only is Raymond James Stadium 1,335.2 miles away, door to door, from Gillette Stadium, but it might as well be in another galaxy in the NFC South.
The gasoline in this Belichick/Brady fire grew exponentially when Brady led a team that finished 7-9 in 2019 to wins over Drew Brees in New Orleans, Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and, best of all, Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. The last of which was deemed impossible.
At some point, Belichick and Brady will be buddies, at least hopefully, before the head coach passes away.
But not today. And especially not on Oct. 3, 2021.
That will be a Super Bowl. The winner that night will downplay it and the loser will say he is on to the Jets or Saints, whatever the case.
They will be lying. Big-time.
Belichick is like Moby Dick.
He not only has a photographic, decades’ old memory but he can get nasty when necessitated.
Here is Cliffs Notes take on Moby Dick:
The White Whale seems to have an almost human personality, featuring the battle savvy of a bold general. One of his favorite tricks is to seem to be fleeing from hunters but suddenly turn to attack and destroy their open boats.
Belichick will have tricks up his sleeve with just under five months to prepare.
Did you think Belichick waited until Baltimore Ravens’ week to prepare for Lamar Jackson last November? Remember what Jackson did to Belichick’s defense the year before, eviscerating it like no other, crushing the 8-0 Patriots and sending the Brady-led team into a tailspin it never recovered.
The so-so Patriots crushed the Ravens and Jackson, 23-17, which included a last-second TD by the Ravens.
Remember the Bucs have been bragging about the fact that all 11 starters on offense will be returning.
As for the Brady versus the Patriots defense, well, he’s going to have wait until September on that preparation.
The Patriots will have at least four different starters, all free agents, from their 2020 team. And that jumps to five including Dont’a Hightower’s return after his opt-out season.
There will be other extenuating circumstances as to how big this game ends up being, as in “uber” big.
If the both teams are good, at say 3-1, it will be epic. If both teams are 4-0, well, all bets are off at how big this could be.
This is must-see TV for everybody, not just the locals. The best ever versus the best ever, with some gasoline added, makes it best revenge game ever.
I can’t wait. Neither can everybody, including the haters.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
