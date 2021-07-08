Gaudette named Daily News sports editor

NEWBURYPORT — The Daily News has named Kyle Gaudette as its new sports editor.
Gaudette will take over for Mac Cerullo, who has been promoted and will be covering the Boston Red Sox full time as beat writer for CNHI Sports Boston. His work will continue to appear in The Daily News of Newburyport, along with The Eagle-Tribune, Salem News and Gloucester Daily Times.
“While it certainly won’t be easy to fill Mac’s shoes, I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to step in and cover such a passionate sports community,” Gaudette said.
Gaudette previously spent five years on the sports desk at The Eagle-Tribune, where he primarily covered the local high school athletic scene while assisting with the paper’s pro coverage. He also served as sports editor for The Derry News weekly, and prior to starting professionally he worked as editor of The Connector, UMass Lowell’s student newspaper.
“There is nobody more qualified and better suited for this role than Kyle,” Cerullo said. “He’s going to do an amazing job and the Greater Newburyport community is lucky to have him.”
Gaudette can be reached at kgaudette@newburyportnews.com, 978-961-3150, and you can follow him on Twitter at @KGaud123.
