Georgetown baseball's 'other' Ty Cobb

GEORGETOWN — Few people get more attention with just their name than Ty Cobb of Georgetown.
When your name is the same as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, it’s to be expected, and Cobb got accustomed to it long ago.
“Every new person who I meet with any knowledge of baseball comments on it,” said the 50-year-old Cobb. “I know it’s coming.”
Cobb probably gets even more comments this time of the year because he’s often on the diamond, coaching Little League for the Georgetown Giants. He’s been a baseball coach for a dozen years coaching three of his sons.
An avid baseball player growing up in New Jersey, Cobb is actually the third Ty in the family, starting with his grandfather. The name was passed on to his father and then to him. One of his three sons is also named Ty.
“There is a story about it that I tend to believe, that my great grandfather was playing a pickup (baseball) game back when (the famous) Ty Cobb was playing and his wife was pregnant,” relates Cobb. “He got the word that his wife was going to the hospital and, as he was leaving, everyone said ‘you have to call him Ty.’ ”
An investment manager in Boston, Cobb’s name is well known in financial circles and years ago a rumor started circulating.
“I started out as a trader and there was a rumor going around Wall Street that I was Ty Cobb’s grandson,” he said.
As to what this Ty Cobb has in common with his namesake, there is probably not much except that the Georgetown coach loves baseball.
Also, like the Detroit Tigers’ legend in his later years, he is a manager and has some relatives from Georgia, where the famous Ty Cobb called home. He was often called “The Georgia Peach.”
And, for different reasons, their name has gotten plenty of attention.
Ty Cobb’s record
During his 24-year big league career, Major League Baseball’s Ty Cobb captured a record 11 (or 12) batting titles, batted over .400 three times and winning the 1909 Triple Crown. Upon his retirement, he held career records for games played (3,035), at bats (11,434), runs (2,246), hits (4,189), total bases (5,854), and batting average (.366).
