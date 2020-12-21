GEORGETOWN — Jack Lucido and his teammates with Georgetown boys basketball were hopeful there would be a winter season. They had been preparing all offseason and believed if given the chance to play they would be ready to make the most of the opportunity.
But that optimism went up in smoke two weeks ago when the Georgetown Board of Health abruptly closed school facilities for indoor sports, effectively putting the kibosh on the whole season for both the boys and girls basketball programs.
“When the decision came it was pretty devastating,” said Lucido, a Georgetown High junior and a returning CAL All-Star. “But we had hope, kept pushing for the season and kept practicing.
“It was unbelievable how our Georgetown community came together.”
The week following the shutdown was an emotional roller coaster, as players, parents and school officials worked to come up with a plan to help convince the Board of Health to reconsider its earlier decision. Those efforts paid off on Thursday after school and health officials came to an agreement to re-open the Georgetown High gym for the varsity basketball teams.
“We were devastated, then we were frustrated, then we started to have hope,” said Georgetown boys basketball coach Josh Keilty. “Really the School Committee and [athletic director Ryan Browner] pulled through, they fought for it and they got it back.”
“I am extremely thankful and ecstatic that we’re going to get the opportunity to play,” said Georgetown girls basketball coach Kevin Fair. “A lot of people put in a lot of effort to make this happen.”
With their facilities now open, Georgetown boys and girls basketball are set to open tryouts on Tuesday and begin preparations for the upcoming season. For the boys in particular this could potentially be a special year.
Most of the top players on last year’s Division 4 North semifinalist team are back, including the team’s top three scorers, Harrison Lien, Justin Murphy and Lucido. Lien, a junior wing, broke out as one of the league’s top players last winter, with the Central Catholic transfer earning All-CAL honors with 15.6 points per game and 39 made 3-pointers. Murphy, now a senior, averaged 13.0 points while making 37 3-pointers, and Lucido was one of the league’s top sharpshooters with 11.8 points and a team-high 69 3-pointers.
Those three, along with returning contributors Chris Guyer and Quinn Nicholas, should help make Georgetown a contender in what is expected to be a crowded race for the CAL Baker title.
Georgetown is scheduled to open its season on Tuesday, Jan. 5 against Pentucket, with the boys at home for a 4 p.m. tip and the girls on the road at 6 p.m.
CAL Kinney Newburyport’s to lose
Where the CAL Baker race should be a hard fought battle between teams like Georgetown, Hamilton-Wenham, Amesbury and Manchester Essex, the CAL Kinney division has a clearcut favorite. Newburyport, the two-time defending league champion, should be a heavy favorite to make it three in a row.
Though the Clippers lost reigning CAL Kinney MVP Parker McLaren to graduation, the team returns all four of its other starters along with most of its bench. Jacob Robertson (17.6 points per game) is expected to be the league’s top returning player, and joining him once again are CAL All-Stars Max Gagnon and Jack Fehlner, along with senior Trevor Ward, one of the top defensive players in the league.
There will be ample opportunity for other players to step up and earn a larger place in Newburyport’s rotation, but two veterans to watch are seniors Charlie Cahalane and Nick White. Both players are entering their third year on varsity and are among the team’s five captains, and in addition to their basketball experience have made a substantial impact on Newburyport’s football and baseball teams respectively.
Amesbury back for more
Coming off a banner 2019-20 season in which they finished one game out of first place in the CAL Baker division, Amesbury boys basketball is once again set up to challenge for the league title. While All-CAL guard Jaden Keliher is now playing at Wheaton College, the Indians do return younger brother Cam Keliher, now a junior entering his third year as a starter. Keliher (9.1 points, 28 3-pointers) and Stonehill College football commit Kyle Donovan (9.5 points) will lead Amesbury as co-captains, and the Indians will also lean on returning veterans like Rocco Kokinacis, Kyle Heidt and others.
Odoy finally healthy
It’s hard to imagine a high school athlete who has had worse luck than Kyle Odoy. Long regarded as one of the top athletes at Triton Regional High School, Odoy’s career was repeatedly derailed by shoulder injuries before the pandemic threatened to disrupt his senior season. Finally healthy after undergoing shoulder surgery – which he hopes will finally solve the issues that have plagued him throughout high school – Odoy is set to lead Triton boys basketball when the season tips off after the New Year.
Odoy will lead a Triton team that graduated most of last year’s rotation, though the Vikings should be strong in the frontcourt with returning veterans like Quintin McHale, Brendan Dennis and Chris Colby. Though a late-season string of injuries largely prevented Triton from making it back to the state tournament, the Vikings have been trending upwards for years and should be able to hold their own in a tough CAL Kinney field.
Opportunities abound at Pentucket
Coming off a tough 6-14 season and with most of last year’s top scorers having graduated, Pentucket boys basketball figures to have a new look this winter. Kenny Lee should be the team’s top returning player, along with fellow seniors Silas Bucco and Michael Perlitch, and beyond those three there should be ample opportunity for newcomers to step up and play a prominent role right away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.