GEORGETOWN — Five wins. That’s the invisible barrier Georgetown field hockey couldn’t seem to break through. The Royals finished with five wins in each of the last four seasons, and with the pandemic effectively cutting this year’s schedule in half, Georgetown wouldn’t have much room for error if it hoped to finally take a step forward.
As it turned out, nine games was all the Royals needed.
Georgetown delivered an exclamation mark on a breakthrough season Thursday, beating Pentucket 3-0 to solidify the program’s best year in recent memory. Georgetown is now 6-2-1 with one game possibly remaining depending on the town’s status in the state’s next weekly COVID-19 report. Even if that game ultimately isn’t played, the Royals walked off the field satisfied that they’d achieved the goals they’d set for themselves when this strange pandemic season started a month ago.
“It’s really to the leadership of the senior class that we had the season that we did, they’ve been working hard for years,” said Georgetown coach Meagan Hildebrand. “They came into this pumped and they were great, they just wanted to get out here and be together on the field and reach their goals, and they’ve done that.”
Often an offensively challenged team in recent years, Georgetown established itself as a scoring threat right out of the gate this fall and delivered a terrific closing performance against Pentucket. The Royals took the lead with under 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a Vivian Burr goal set up by Ally Countie, and Georgetown had a litany of other opportunities as well, most of which were denied by Pentucket goalie Charlene Basque.
Still trailing at halftime, Pentucket came out strong in the third and appeared to tie the game with 2:45 to play in the quarter after Meg Freiermuth ripped a shot from deep that made it through everybody and found the back of the cage. But because no offensive player touched the ball once it entered the circle the goal was waved off.
That proved to be Pentucket’s best chance, and then once the fourth quarter began Georgetown put the game away. The Royals extended their lead to 2-0 on a second goal by Burr set up by Countie, and then with about 1:54 to play Katie Hermanson went coast to coast and delivered the dagger to assure Georgetown its sixth win.
“We have worked really hard for the last four years since I started about not stopping regardless of what the scoreboard is,” Hildebrand said. “We had a lot of games in the past where we’d be down and then some games where we’d be up and we’d call it at that point, so it was a lot of teaching them it’s not about who scores the first goal, it’s about who scores the most goals. So I was really proud of them to see that they kept that going. We’ve been working on having some offense for years now.”
Whether or not Georgetown’s season is over will depend on if Georgetown remains red in Friday’s next COVID-19 report. If the Royals drop to a lower-risk category, the Royals will host Rockport on Monday at 3:45 p.m. If Georgetown is still red that game will have to be canceled due to Rockport being prohibited from competing against “red” schools, and the game will not be made up.
Georgetown 3, Pentucket 0
Goals: G — Vivian Burr 2, Katie Hermanson
Assists: G — Ally Countie 2
Saves: G — Bronwyn Hadley 9; P — Charlene Basque 9
Pentucket (4-4): 0 0 — 0
Georgetown (6-2-1): 1 2 — 3
