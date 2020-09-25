GEORGETOWN — If you've ever been friends with someone long enough, chances are at some point one of you has challenged the other to do something outlandish. "Bet you can't do that," the exchange usually goes, and usually they just laugh and shake their head.
So when Kyle Jamerson bet his lifelong friend Derek Depasquale that he couldn't run a marathon, he wasn't expecting him to actually go through with it.
Depasquale, a 27-year-old Georgetown Highway Department worker, accepted his friend's challenge and within three days ran his own spontaneous marathon with no training. The former Georgetown High football and lacrosse player started off after work on a Wednesday and ran 26.2 miles from his Amesbury residence to the Plum Island Lighthouse and back.
"I've always been pretty athletic and I've been running more since all the gyms have been closed, so I thought it was something I could do," Depasquale said. "It was kind of on a bet, my buddy bet me I couldn't do it, so I decided to try it out. What do I got to lose?"
With the challenge locked in, the two agreed on the route and Depasquale made a trip to Dick's Sporting Goods to pick up a CamelBak, some Gatorade gummies and other supplies that a Google search suggested he bring. As the run unfolded Jamerson followed behind in his car to keep an eye on his friend's progress, and about halfway through he realized Depasquale was actually going to pull it off.
"I was shocked but proud of my friend for actually doing something that many people train months for," Jamerson said.
Depasquale finished the run in three hours and 55 minutes, a strong time by any standard but especially for someone who had already finished a physically demanding day at work. In fact, Depasquale worked a couple of hours of overtime before his marathon and didn't even start his run until after 5 p.m.
"I probably walked about eight or nine miles that day just for doing stuff from work," Depasquale said. "I think at the end of the day I had close to 40 miles."
The run didn't go completely smoothly. Depasquale said he had trouble getting his snacks out of his pack and needed Jamerson's help at some points, and because of his late start it got dark before he finished. He also ran out of water coming over the bridge back into Amesbury, which made for a difficult last couple of miles.
But despite all of that, he was able to finish without incident.
"The next day I was definitely pretty sore, I didn't sleep that night, I think I was too amped up, but I ate all I could when I got home," Depasquale said. "I think it was two days later that I started really feeling it."
As for work the next day?
"I was definitely walking a bit funny," he said. "I don't think I told my boss until that morning, he was just like 'you're nuts.'"
