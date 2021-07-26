There was once a point in Jared Dupere’s baseball career where he could have been considered a sleeping giant. But that time is no more.
Now, he’s just a Giant.
Last Tuesday afternoon, Dupere got a call from a San Francisco area scout letting him know that the Giants were selecting him with their 13th-round pick (No. 386 overall) in this year’s draft. It was a dream realized for the Amesbury native, who couldn’t help but reminisce on all of the hard work that’s led to this point.
“Every time I would work out, or take extra batting practice, I would think about that moment I just experienced,” said Dupere, who already jettisoned off to Arizona last Saturday to meet with the organization and sign his contract. “It hasn’t really set in yet. It’s just so surreal.
“It was always a dream of mine to get drafted, but I really didn’t think it was attenable back in Little League. But after high school, I definitely started to think that I could make that dream a reality. I knew I had the ability to do it.”
That ability was fully on display this spring at Northeastern, when the slugging outfielder hit .343 with a school-record-breaking 21 home runs — the latter of which ranked third in the country. He was named Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) MVP, and made All-America Third Team for both Collegiate Baseball and ABCA/Rawlings.
That, combined with Dupere’s sturdy 5-foot-11, 200-pound fame and powerful, yet silky, left-handed swing, were big reasons why he got to live out his dream with a small group of family and friends by his side.
“It’s just still so crazy to think about,” said Dupere. “A couple of minutes after it was announced I had like 70 texts from friends and family. I’ll never forget it.”
But while Dupere was of course thrilled to see his named called, he didn’t think it would take quite as long as it did.
“I thought I would go higher based on what all of the scouts were telling me,” said Dupere. “I thought I was going to go on Day 2. The Pirates called saying they were going to take me in the 8th or 9th round. After Day 2 I got a bunch of calls from other area scouts saying they were going to take me early the next day.”
Is it safe to say that you will use that as motivation, Jared?
“100 percent. Definitely.”
GIANT RISE
Heading into this spring season, Dupere knew it was imperative to not put too much pressure on himself.
His terrific high school career split between Amesbury High and Governor’s Academy — career .321 batting average — earned him a spot on our Daily News All-Decade Baseball Team for the 2010s. But freshman year at Northeastern didn’t go the way Dupere planned, and a hot start to his redshirt-freshman year — .359 avg., 2 HRs, 13 RBI in 15 games — got cut well short due to the pandemic.
That meant this spring, in his first draft-eligible season after high school, the pressure was on to put on a show for the scouts and raise his stock.
“I always thought that last year was my breakout year, but with it being a shortened season I knew I had to come in and perform even more this year,” said Dupere. “But everyone around me just kept saying to not put pressure on myself and to just go out there and do my thing.
“It’s really rewarding seeing all of the hard work pay off.”
Dupere certainly didn’t let any MLB pressure get to him.
Besides his record-setting home runs, he also hit .343 with 50 RBI and a school-record 60 runs scored. Thanks to his torrid bat and steady glove in the outfield, the Huskies (36-12) were able to win their first ever CAA championship.
So in many respects, it was a storybook end to his college career. But now it’s time for the next step.
The Giants came calling, and Dupere is ready to put in that same work that got him here in the first place.
“They’re definitely getting a hard worker and good clubhouse guy who can really swing the bat,” said Dupere. “I’m so excited to get out there and get started!”
PRO TRIO
Amesbury’s Jared Dupere was one of three Northeastern baseball players taken in this year’s MLB Draft.
Name Hometown Round Picked Team Position
Jared Dupere Amesbury, MA 13th (385) Giants OF
Brandon Dufault Windham, NH 16th (471) Angels P
Ben Malgeri Stratham, NH 18th (525) Tigers OF
