Amesbury
Coach Gregg Dollas: (3rd year, 38-8)
2019-20 record: 20-3, lost in D3 North finals
Returning starters (4): Ciara Sullivan, Sr., 5-9, guard; Avery Hallinan, Jr., 5-9, forward; McKenna Hallinan, Jr., 5-9, guard; Gabby Redford, Jr., 5-7, guard
Returning lettermen: Mary Bullis, Sr., 5-11, forward; Olivia DeLong, Jr., 5-10, forward
Newcomers: Alyssa Pettet, Sr., 5-7, forward; Lyndsay Morris, Jr., 5-11, forward; Samantha Kimball, Soph., 5-11, forward; Meagan McAndrews, Soph., 5-7, guard
Captains: Mary Bullis, Ciara Sullivan
Candidates: 16
Returning scoring leaders: Avery Hallinan 15.7; Gabby Redford 6.8
Returning honorees: Avery Hallinan All-CAL, Gabby Redford CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Avery Hallinan already has 538 career points entering her junior year and is expected to once again rank among the top scorers in the CAL. ... New senior Alyssa Pettet is one of the top soccer prospects in New England and is committed to play Division 1 college soccer at Holy Cross. ... Senior Mary Bullis is back after missing most of last year to a torn ACL.
Assistants: Chris Dollas, Sara Luz, Emily Crannell
Georgetown
Coach Kevin Fair: (2nd year: 3-17)
2019-20 record: 3-17, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (2): Julia Buckley, Jr., 6-0, center; Marley Morrison, Soph., 5-8, forward
Returning lettermen: Ryan Gentile, Sr., 5-7, forward; Brooke Higgins, Jr., 5-6, guard; Megan Skahan, Jr., 5-6, guard; Allison Mansfield, Jr., 5-4, guard; Emma Olsen, Jr., 5-9, forward; Megan Loewen, Soph., 5-6, guard; Carena Ziolkowski, Soph., 5-7, guard
Newcomers: Tyrah Marcelin, Frosh., 5-4, guard
Captains: TBD
Candidates: 10
Returning scoring leaders: Julia Buckley 5.5
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Georgetown will be looking to replace the offensive production of Autumn Dionne, last year’s leading scorer who has since graduated. ... Head coach Kevin Fair played soccer and basketball at the University of Vermont and is a member of the Milford High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Assistants: Mike Kane, Thomas MacDonald
Newburyport
Coach Karen Grutchfield: (3rd year, 22-21)
2019-20 record: 14-9, lost in D2 North semifinals
Returning starters (4): Abigail Gillingham, Sr., 6-2, center; Leah Metsker, Sr., 6-0, forward; Makenna Ward, Soph., 5-6, guard; Deirdre McElhinney, Soph., 5-6, guard
Returning lettermen: Sydney Turner, Jr., 5-7, guard/forward; Jackie Doucette, Soph., 5-8, guard/forward; Emma Foley, Soph., 5-9, forward; Anna Affolter, Soph., 5-6, guard
Newcomers: Brela Pavao, Frosh., 5-9, forward; Lizzie Metsker, Frosh., 5-11, forward; Olivia McDonald, Frosh., 5-6, guard
Captains: Abigail Gillingham, Leah Metsker
Candidates: 32
Returning scoring leaders: Abigail Gillingham 10.7, Deirdre McElhinney 7.2
Returning honorees: Abigail Gillingham All-CAL; Makenna Ward CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Newburyport enjoyed a breakout season last winter despite boasting a roster composed primarily of underclassmen, and now the Clippers are expected to contend with Pentucket, North Reading and others for the CAL Kinney title. ... Sophomore Deirdre McElhinney is a player to watch after breaking out for a career-high 24 points in last winter’s Division 2 North semifinal loss.
Assistants: Beth Castantini, Joe Lovett
Pentucket
Coach John McNamara: (15th year, 302-50)
2019-20 record: 23-3, lost in D2 North Final
Returning starters (2): Mackenzie Currie, Sr., 5-8, forward; Arielle Cleveland, Sr., 5-9, forward
Returning lettermen: Greta Maurer, Sr., 5-6, guard; Megan Reading, Sr., 6-0, forward; Elizabeth Riley, Sr., 5-9, forward; Emma Lopata, Jr., 5-7, guard; Lana Mickelson, Jr., 5-9, forward; Audrey Conover, Soph., 5-7, guard; Abby Dube, Soph., 5-7, guard; Alyssa Thompson, Soph., 5-6, guard; Bethany Cloutier, Soph., 5-6, guard
Newcomers: Gabby Bellacqua, Frosh., 5-7, guard; Ava DiBurro, Frosh., 5-7, guard; Ally Cacciapuoti, Frosh., 5-6, guard
Captains: Arielle Cleveland, Mackenzie Currie, Greta Maurer, Megan Reading
Candidates: 17
Returning scoring leaders: Mackenzie Currie 8.0; Arielle Cleveland 6.0
Returning honorees: Mackenzie Currie All-CAL, Arielle Cleveland CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Pentucket has won six straight CAL Kinney titles and is expected to contend for its seventh in a row this winter. ... Top returning scorer Mackenzie Currie is committed to St. Joseph’s (Maine) for basketball. ... Megan Reading (torn ACL) and Greta Maurer (broken leg) are both back after missing significant time last winter due to their respective injuries.
Assistants: Bob Beaton, Stephanie Murray, Tori Lane
Triton
Coach Bryan Shields: (1st year)
2019-20 record: 4-16
Returning starters (2): Molly Kimball, Jr., 5-8, guard; Maeve Heffernan, Jr., 5-10, guard
Returning lettermen: Emma Hoggard, Sr., 5-10, forward; Paige Leavitt, Jr., 5-7, guard; Caitlin Frary, Soph., 5-6, guard
Newcomers: Emma Campbell, Soph., 5-11, forward; Olivia Kiricoples, Soph., 6-0, forward; Riley Bell, Soph., 5-7, guard; Isabella Basile, Frosh., 5-7, guard; Sophie Lesinski, Frosh., 5-8, guard; Reese Renda, Frosh., 5-5, guard
Captains: Emily Hoggard
Candidates: 22
Returning scoring leaders: Molly Kimball 5.7, 16 3s
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: New coach Bryan Shields has 13 years of coaching experience overall, primarily within the Manchester Essex boys basketball program, and has a career record of 67-40 in five seasons as a head coach. He most recently spent one year as head coach of Georgetown boys basketball, going 6-14 in 2016 before stepping down to spend more time with his young family.
Assistants: Alex Strempel
