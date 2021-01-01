Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover
Coach Gary Kane: (8th year, 78-41-23)
2019-20 record: 18-1-2, lost in D1 first round
Returning lettermen: Liv Cole, Sr., defense, Pentucket; Sophie Znamierowski, Sr., forward; Morgan Whitlock, Sr., forward; Rachelle Zinland, Sr., forward; Kira Connors, Sr., goalie; Katerina Yelsits, Jr., forward; Alyssa Mazzocchi, Jr., defense; Riley Buckley, Jr., forward; Ella Roe, Jr., defense; Emma Skafas, Jr., forward; Ally Albano, Jr., defense; Brooke Duquette, Soph., forward; Shelby Nassar, Soph., forward; Kaitlyn Bush, Soph., forward; Cassy Doherty, Soph., defense; Kaylee Palladino, Soph., forward;
Newcomers: Ashley Whitehouse, Soph., forward; Gabby Harty, Frosh., forward; Rachel Keating, Frosh., defense; Zoe Davis, Frosh., forward, Pentucket; Meaghan Grenham, Frosh., forward, Pentucket
Captains: Liv Cole, Sophie Znamierowski, Morgan Whitlock, Katerina Yelsits
Candidates: 21
Returning goal leaders: Morgan Whitlock 6-10-16, Katerina Yelsits 7-8-15
Returning honoree: Liv Cole, MVC/DCL Large Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: HPNA is coming off its greatest season in program history, going undefeated in the regular season before finishing the year 18-1-2 following a tournament upset. ... New freshmen Gabby Harty and Rachel Keating are the younger sisters of Rebecca Harty and Hannah Keating, two of the greatest players in program history. ... Kira Connors will take over for graduated Pentucket star Jenny Hubbard as the Hillies’ new goalie. She will be mentored by former Hillie great Michaela Kane, who is back with the program as goalie coach after finishing her college career at St. Anselm.
Assistants: Bernie Hoar, Kristina Brown, Emily Silvestri, Christina Lynch, Michaela Kane, Dave Warwick (trainer)
Newburyport
Coach Melissa Pacific: (1st year)
2019-20 record: N/A
Returning lettermen (at Masco): Erin Irons, Sr., forward, Georgetown; Renee Vachon, Sr., defense, Amesbury; Kaylie Sullivan, Sr., defense, Newburyport; Gracie Kelleher, Jr., forward, Newburyport; Fiona Dunphy, Jr., forward, Newburyport; Izzy Kirby, Jr., defense, Newburyport; Ellie Turgeon, Jr., forward, Newburyport; Kiara Farrar, Soph., forward, Newburyport; Avery Luskin, Soph., forward, Newburyport; Hannah Gross, Soph., forward, Newburyport
Newcomers: Elle Doucette, Sr., forward, Newburyport; Shannon Brennan, Sr., forward, Newburyport; Emma Gabriel, Jr., defense, Newburyport; Megan Guild, Soph., defense, Newburyport; Abby Stauss, Frosh., forward, Georgetown; Kayla Gibbs, Frosh., forward, Georgetown; Tara Sullivan, Frosh., forward, Newburyport; Taylor Pappas, Frosh., forward, Amesbury; Allie Bell, 8th grade, goalie, Triton; Anika Repcynski, 8th grade, goalie, Triton; Katie Brown, 8th grade, forward, Georgetown
Captains: Erin Irons (C)
Returning goal leaders: None
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: This will be Newburyport girls hockey’s inaugural season after Newburyport, Amesbury, Triton and Georgetown split off from the Masconomet girls hockey co-op earlier this year. The Clippers’ roster includes 10 players from last year’s Masco team that went 10-7-4 and reached the Division 1 state tournament. ... Head coach Melissa Pacific is a former Division 1 college goalie who played six years at Ohio State and spent 12 years as head coach at Phillips Exeter before stepping down in 2018 to spend more time coaching her young kids. ... Following the graduation of All-Scholastic goalie Molly Elmore, and with her presumed successor Lydia Willette a Masconomet student, the Clippers will turn to eighth graders Allie Bell and Anika Repcynski in net this winter.
Assistants: Garrett Stevens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.