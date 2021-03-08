Georgetown
Coach Veronica Schaefer: (1st year)
2019 record: 7-13, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (0): None
Returning lettermen: Gabriella Rizza, Jr., OH; Ava Hughes, Soph., S; Lily Caplin, Soph., OH/MH
Newcomers: Chloe Arruda, Sr., DS; Jenna Tabenkin, Jr., OH; Grace Allen, Soph., DS; Keira Cooper, Soph., OH; Molly Furlong, Soph., S/OH; Olivia Riberio, Soph., OH/S; Jackie Carter, Frosh., MS; Ava Ruggiero, Frosh., OH/DS
Captains: Chloe Arruda
Candidates: 11
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Georgetown enjoyed a strong finish to the 2019 season, winning its last four matches to finish 7-13 in its first year as a standalone varsity program.
Assistants: Guiliana Gasca
Newburyport
Coach Lori Solazzo: (4th year, 17-38)
2019 record: 12-9, lost in D2 North first round
Returning Starters (4): Sydney Yim, Sr., S; Kate Sarra, Sr., DS/L; Laney Lucci, Sr., OH; Abigail Gillingham, Sr., MH
Returning lettermen: Sophia Messina, Soph., MH; Viive Godtfredsen, Soph., OH
Newcomers: Abigail Dwyer, Jr., MH; Ava Hartley, Jr., RH/OH; Lauren Kolman, Jr., S; Emma Low, Jr., OH; Landyn Mount, Jr., DS/L; Camille Ouelette, Jr., OH; Emma Foley, Soph., S
Captains: Sydney Yim, Kate Sarra, Laney Lucci
Candidates: 50
Returning honorees: Sydney Yim, CAL co-MVP and Division 2 All-State
Odds and ends: Sydney Yim is the two-time defending Daily News MVP and is committed to play Division 1 college volleyball at Purdue University. ... Newburyport is coming off the best season by any local girls volleyball team in area history, becoming the first Greater Newburyport club to qualify for the state tournament in 2019. ... Kate Sarra will become the first four-year player in program history, being the only player to join Newburyport volleyball as a freshman in its inaugural 2017 season who is still with the program as a senior.
Assistants: Sara Cokonis
Pentucket
Coach John McNamara: (1st year)
2019 record: 0-16
Returning lettermen: Arielle Cleveland, Sr.; Rachel Cenci, Sr.; Zayna Ateyat, Sr.; Macey Rodrigues-Cowl, Sr.; Megan Codair, Jr.; Katie Sutton, Jr.; Jillian Sheehy, Jr.; Nicole Zahornasky, Jr.
Newcomers: Olivia Colby, Sr.; Mackenzie Currie, Sr.; Megan Reading, Sr.; Gabby Bellacqua, Frosh.; Ally Cacciapuoti, Frosh.; Ava DiBurro, Frosh.
Captains: Arielle Cleveland, Macey Rodrigues-Cowl, Rachel Cenci, Zayna Ateyat, Jillian Sheehy
Candidates: 36
Returning honorees: Arielle Cleveland, Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: Two-time state champion girls basketball coach John McNamara will lead the girls volleyball team this Fall 2 season after previous coach Lauren Bennett was unable to coach due to scheduling conflicts during the Fall 2 season. A significant portion of the varsity girls basketball team is set to join him, with hoops standouts like Mackenzie Currie and Megan Reading and three varsity freshmen set to join Arielle Cleveland on the volleyball court. ... Pentucket is also adding senior Olivia Colby, who ranks among the state’s top tennis players. ... Reading and Currie in particular are big gets for the volleyball team, given that they are usually occupied with soccer during the traditional fall season.
Assistants: Bong Yim
Triton
Coach Karen Christian: (1st year)
2019 record: 5-15, didn’t make tournament
Returning starters (4): Evelyn Pearson, Sr., OH; Nicole Trotta, Sr., libero; Mia Berardino, Jr., OH; Molly Kimball, Jr., S
Returning lettermen: No additional returnees
Newcomers: Emily Hoggard, Sr., MH; Jessica Maganello, Sr., OH; Raegan Faloon, Jr., OH; Emma Campbell, Soph., MH; Trinity Cole, Soph., OH/L; Isabella Oldoni, Soph., S; Brianna Welch, Soph., MH
Captains: Evelyn Pearson, Nicole Trotta
Candidates: 25
Returning honorees: Mia Berardino, All-CAL; Molly Kimball, CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: New coach Karen Christian takes over the varsity after serving as Triton’s JV coach in 2019. She is filling in for Bob Van Etten, who is unable to coach this Fall 2 season due to the current circumstances but hopes to be back in the fall.
Assistants: Rich Dube
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.