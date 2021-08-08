WEYMOUTH — There are a lot of ways to describe this summer’s Newburyport Junior Legion team, but after Sunday, there’s one word that seems to encapsulate Post 150 better than most.
Grit.
Trailing 6-0 after the top of the third inning in a do-or-die state championship loser’s bracket game against Dartmouth, there was some visible frustration on the Post 150 faces. But no one hung their head thinking the game — and subsequently their summer — was almost over.
They knew there was still plenty of time left.
“We have fight in us,” said Quinn Moses, an Ipswich native who’s a rising-sophomore at the Pingree School. “Everybody on this team is good friends, so we have trust in each other.”
And fight is exactly what Post 150 did, from a 6-0 deficit in the third and an 8-5 deficit in the fifth to make it just a one-run game heading into the bottom of the seventh. But in the end, Newburyport couldn’t push the tying room home, ending their valiant comeback — and season — with an 8-7 loss Sunday afternoon at Weymouth’s Libby Park.
This comes a day after Post 150 came back from a 4-0 deficit and had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning in their state championship opener against Westfield. That game ended in a 7-4 loss in extra innings, and after Sunday’s subsequent heartbreaker, Post 150 finds themselves out of the double-elimination state championship bracket.
“I’m just really pleased with their effort,” said Newburyport head coach Jon Lindholm. “It just shows the grit, the compete and the toughness of this team. I couldn’t be more pleased with their effort, we were just a little bit short.”
Things certainly looked bleak after the third inning Sunday.
An error put Dartmouth’s leadoff man on base, and after a flyout, Post 307 exploded for six straight hits that plated six runs — five earned — and put Newburyport in a massive hole. To make matters worse, Post 150 couldn’t capitalize on a first-and-second, one out situation in the bottom half of the inning that would have immediately cut into the deficit.
Lindholm implored his team in the dugout to, “Keep fighting! We’ve been in this situation before.”
And Post 150 responded.
Jack Lindholm got Newburyport’s rally in the bottom of the fourth inning started with a two-out single, and the flood gates were open. Moses then crushed a triple to center that scored Lindholm, and leadoff man Jake Lennon — a rising Triton sophomore — singled in Moses to make it 6-2.
Cole Daniels followed with a walk to keep the inning alive, and Tim Carter stepped up and blasted a ground-rule double that nearly cleared the fence in right field. Zach Godfrey followed with a double of his own, and just like that it was a 6-5 game all started by a two-out rally.
Dartmouth immediately responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to push the lead to 8-5, but Newburyport got one back in each of the next two innings. Moses singled home Tyler Egan in the fifth, and Egan singled home Godfrey in the sixth.
“We battled back in a couple of different games,” said Carter, a Byfield native who went 2-for-4 on the day. “Everything we did at the state tournament, there was nothing to be upset about. We came back multiple times, but were just a couple plays short.”
Griffin Dupuis came on to pitch the last two-plus innings, and struck out the side in the top of the seventh to keep it a one-run game. Post 150 got a runner on first with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but a groudout ended the game.
It was a tough end to the season for Post 150, who will be back to school in a matter of weeks.
But it will certainly be a summer to remember.
“It was so much fun,” said Carter. “Everyone had a great time this summer.”
Darmouth 8, Newburyport 7
Dartmouth (8): Forest 2b 4-1-0, Freitas 3b 3-0-0, Lackie 1b 4-1-2, Lancaster c 4-1-2, Joaquin ss 3-2-1, Silveira lf 3-2-1, Lyonnais cf 2-1-1, Arruda dh 1-0-0, Ottis ph 3-0-2, Scorpio rf 3-0-1. Totals 30-8-8
Newburyport (7): Lennon rf 4-1-2, Daniels cf 3-1-1, Carter 1b 4-1-2, Godfrey lf 4-1-2, Dupuis ss/p 4-0-1, Egan p/3b 3-1-2, Johnson c/dh 3-0-0, Lindholm 2b 4-1-1, Gardella 3b/ss 1-0-0, Moses c 3-1-2. Totals 33-7-13
RBI: N — Moses 2, Godfrey 2, Lennon, Carter, Egan; D — Ottis 3, Scorpio, Lackie, Lancaster, Silveira
Dartmouth: 0 0 6 0 2 0 0 — 8
Newburyport: 0 0 0 5 1 1 0 — 7
