Good times ahead: Arrival of young stars portends bright future for local girls basketball scene

In terms of sheer dominance, it’s not often you see three teams from Greater Newburyport enjoy such deep runs in the state tournament in the same year. Defending state champion Pentucket was once again a force, Amesbury lived up to its billing as a top contender and Newburyport emerged as a future title contender with a young and dangerous team that will cause lots of trouble in the years to come. Here’s a look at how each team fared this year and how they are set up going forward.
Pentucket: Run of dominance continues
In the grand scheme of things, this season will probably be considered something of a disappointment for Pentucket girls basketball. The Sachems were upset in the Division 2 North Finals by CAL rival North Reading, an unexpectedly early exit for a team that expected to defend its state title.
That a season like this could be considered underwhelming is a testament to just how high a bar John McNamara’s Sachems have set over the course of their run.
Pentucket finished the year 23-3, winning the program’s sixth-straight CAL Kinney Division title while reaching the sectional finals for the third straight season. Along the way the Sachems won their first Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic title, beating Division 1 power Central Catholic in a thriller, and went 14-1 in league competition against one of the deepest Cape Ann League fields we’ve seen in recent memory.
There’s no doubt that Pentucket will remain a contender as long as McNamara is patrolling the bench, but what the Sachems look like next year is still up in the air. State championship stalwarts Angelica Hurley and Angelina Yacubacci are set to graduate, along with fellow seniors Anna Wyner and Hannah Lambert, opening some big holes in the lineup that younger players will need to fill.
The Sachems will be fine up front, with top forwards Mackenzie Currie and Arielle Cleveland set to return and 6-foot center Megan Reading hopefully back after suffering a season-ending knee injury. But the backcourt will be wide open for new blood to step up, with junior Greta Maurer and freshmen Alyssa Thompson and Abby Dube among those who saw the most action behind Hurley and Yacubacci this winter.
Newburyport: Watch out for the Clippers
Newburyport girls basketball was fascinating to watch this winter. The Clippers were coming off a losing season and had only three returning seniors. The roster featured six underclassmen and five freshmen. The team had little outside shooting but also had more size than just about anyone in the league.
You wouldn’t think a combination like that would necessarily add up to a successful year, but the Clippers proved all doubters wrong and emerged as a championship contender in waiting, going 14-9 while making a run all the way to the Division 2 North semifinals.
And next year? Oh man, just wait until next year.
With another offseason of development, Newburyport projects as a potentially dominant force capable of challenging Pentucket for the CAL Kinney crown. Freshman Deirdre McElhinney should take over as the team’s leader offensively, stepping up to score a career-high 24 points to nearly will her Clippers past North Reading in the Division 2 North semifinals. Fellow freshman Makenna Ward was arguably one of the most impactful all-around players in the league, and highly promising freshmen Anna Affolter and Jacqueline Doucette should help give the Clippers one of the best and deepest backcourts in the league.
The Clippers will remain a problem in the paint as well, with top-scorer Abigail Gillingham set to return at center and fellow bigs Leah Metsker and Emma Foley likely to see more time as well. Whether Newburyport can achieve its goals will depend in large part on its commitment in the offseason, but in terms of raw potential, Newburyport is set up for a real solid run.
Amesbury: Hallinan ready to take charge
Over the past four years Alli Napoli has reigned as perhaps the most talented and exciting girls basketball player to grace our local courts over the past decade. But come next winter, Napoli won’t be walking through that door, so it will fall to sophomore Avery Hallinan to lead her team going forward.
Hallinan has been a marvel since her arrival as a freshman last winter. This year the sophomore led the team with 15.7 points per game, and in two seasons she is already well on pace to join Napoli and former teammate Flannery O’Connor in the school’s 1,000-point club. Nobody has been better at slashing to the basket, but to this point Hallinan has not yet developed into an outside shooting threat. If she is able to add that to her game, she could become unstoppable.
Between her, sister McKenna Hallinan, fellow sophomores Gabby Redford and Olivia DeLong and hot shooting junior Ciara Sullivan, Amesbury will have plenty to work with going forward. This year’s team went 20-3, lost only to top contenders Pentucket and St. Mary’s, and reached the Division 3 North Final for the third time in four years. Though losing Napoli will be a huge hurdle to overcome, expect Amesbury to remain a contender in the CAL Baker and a threat to make a run in the Division 3 North.
Triton: Vikings stay strong in tumultuous year
This was a really tough year for the Triton girls basketball program. Before the season started, a sizable portion of last year’s varsity roster opted not to return. The group that ultimately took the court had limited experience and took its lumps throughout the year, and then midway through the year coach Dan Boyle unexpectedly announced he was stepping down.
While the Vikings finished the year 4-16, there were a handful of silver linings. Senior Caitlin White stepped up as a leader and a genuine offensive threat, leading the team in scoring with 11.0 points per game, and sophomore Molly Kimball emerged as a formidable shooter who could be a key building block for the program going forward.
Triton also showed improvement as the year went on, even though the results only occasionally showed up on the scoreboard. One key example when it did? Triton lost by 18 points to Lawrence in the first week of the season. When they played again in the season’s penultimate game, Triton came back and won by 11.
Georgetown: Inspiring Dionne lifts rebuilding Royals
Georgetown girls basketball is still a long way from competing with the best in the Cape Ann League, but when the Royals do eventually get there, they’ll have graduating senior Autumn Dionne to thank for helping show what it takes to be a winner.
Coming off a third torn ACL, Dionne worked tirelessly in rehab to make sure she was able to get back on the court in time to play out her senior season. Nine months after the injury she was back, emerging as one of the league’s top shooters and a great all-around leader for the Royals. She averaged 12.1 points per game, knocked down 37 3-pointers and was a steadying influence on Georgetown despite the team’s 3-17 record.
Going forward Georgetown will be counting on its younger players to step up, if nothing else to provide depth even if no go-to option like Dionne emerges next year. One positive development was the emergence of sophomore center Julia Buckley, who should anchor the frontcourt for the next two years.
Governor’s: O’Connell pours in the threes
Since her arrival as a freshman, Governor’s Academy’s Kaitlyn O’Connell has consistently ranked as one of the most prolific shooters in the ISL. This year the junior kept up her pace, topping 1,000 career points while averaging 19.0 points per game with 59 3-pointers. Though the team often struggled to compete, finishing 8-15 and missing the New England Prep tournament, several younger players stepped up along the way as well, including Newburyport’s Callie Batchelder, who averaged 3.5 points as a freshman.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com.
Final Records
Amesbury 20-3 Division 3 North Finals
Georgetown 3-17 --
Newburyport 14-9 Division 2 North Semifinals
Pentucket 23-3 Division 2 North Finals
Triton 4-16 --
