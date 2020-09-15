Governor's alum Duncan Robinson blazing unique trail with Miami Heat

Heading into the 2011-12 season, John McVeigh thought he had a good handle on the Independent School League landscape. The longtime Brooks School basketball coach knew all the big names to watch, but early in the season he started hearing rumblings about a player he wasn't familiar with.
Duncan Robinson.
"His name kept coming up, and I thought it was strange because I didn't know who he was," McVeigh said. "That's unusual, because I usually know all the seniors in the league."
The rising Governor's Academy senior hadn't been especially productive in high school to that point, but after a significant growth spurt and a productive offseason, the 6-foot-7 wing broke out as one of the ISL's most dominant players. McVeigh saw what all the fuss was about firsthand when Robinson dominated his squad in a thrilling Governor's win over Brooks, and in the years since Robinson has continued exceeding expectations every step of his basketball journey.
That journey has taken Robinson all the way to the NBA, and tonight he will take the court for the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.
A remarkable rise
Robinson may be among the most unlikely NBA players in league history. Upon his arrival at Governor's Academy in the fall of 2008, Robinson was only about 5-foot-6 and weighed roughly 125 pounds, and even after growing into his body Robinson wasn't on anyone's radar as a significant college prospect, much less a future pro.
After playing a post-grad year at Phillips Exeter, Robinson went on to play a year of Division 3 college basketball at Williams College. He subsequently transferred to Michigan and is believed to be the first Division 3 player in history to transfer up to Division 1 and earn a scholarship.
Once there Robinson became a reliable and productive player but still wasn't considered an NBA prospect following his graduation in 2018. After going undrafted he signed a two-way contract with the Heat and spent most of his rookie season in the G League before eventually working his way into the NBA club's primary rotation.
How did he do it? Those who knew him in high school said that while they wouldn't have anticipated he'd become a rotation player for an NBA Finals contender, he has always been willing to put in the work to get good results.
"What I remember about Duncan was that he was always in the gym," said Governor's Academy football coach Jim O'Leary, who had a front row view of Robinson's high school career and with whom he remains close to this day. "He took a million shots per day and had a drive to always be the best at his craft."
Even after his profile began to rise, O'Leary and McVeigh both recalled how Robinson has always remained grounded and level-headed. O'Leary said Robinson always had time for his sons Brett, Shane and Peyton when they were young ball boys around the Governor's program, and more recently he said Robinson gave Brett sage advice when asked how he became such a great shooter.
"He said '500 shots a day,'" O'Leary said. "And Brett said 'you take 500 shots a day?' And he said 'no, I make 500 shots a day.'"
'Best shooter on this planet'
Coming into the season Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra turned heads when he made a bold declaration about his expectations for Robinson.
"I've said this for a while, he's one of the best shooters on this planet," Spoelstra said. "He just has to prove it now."
The claim seemed outlandish given that Robinson had only played 15 career NBA games at that point, but over the ensuing months Robinson proved his coach right by turning in one of the league's all-time great 3-point shooting seasons.
This year Robinson averaged 13.5 points per game while knocking down 44.6% of his 3-point attempts. He did that while averaging 8.3 3-point attempts per game — one of the highest totals in the league — and he also took a higher percentage of his shots from behind the arc than any other player in the league.
During the regular season Robinson attempted a total of 687 shots, of which 606 came from 3-point range while only 81 came inside the arc. Robinson's ratio of 7.48 3-point attempts per 2-point attempt is by far the highest in NBA history.
The numbers may seem extreme, but in an era where 3-pointers are more important than ever, having someone like Robinson who can shoot at such high volume and efficiency from behind the arc is invaluable.
"He has a ton of gravity, he pulls defenders, they have to account for him, so that makes other players better too," McVeigh said. "For guys that are terrific penetrators or go to the rim, that's like one more defender out of the way. He forces defenses to play differently and puts them in really bad positions."
Robinson will pose a sizable challenge for the Celtics defense, which will have to ensure he's covered at all times or risk giving up an open three. Both the Indiana Pacers (24 points in Game 2) and Milwaukee Bucks (20 points in Game 4) learned that lesson the hard way during their playoff series, and after spending so much of his career floating under the radar, Robinson will now have the opportunity to introduce himself on the big stage to the wider New England public.
And for those who were there for the beginning, seeing Robinson play the Celtics will be a special experience, no matter who winds up winning or losing.
"I watch him and I get excited thinking about this kid who came up from our league," McVeigh said. "There are so many people around him who are really happy for him and proud of him."
