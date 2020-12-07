BYFIELD — Governor’s Academy football star Peyton O’Leary, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver and one of the top players in the Independent School League, has committed to the University of Michigan as a preferred walk-on.
O’Leary, a Byfield resident who grew up in Amesbury, made his decision official last week, opting to try and prove himself at the Big Ten powerhouse in hopes of eventually earning a scholarship.
“Michigan has always been my dream school,” O’Leary said. “I grew up as a Michigan fan and the coaching staff has given me a great opportunity, right when it was given to me I knew that it was the school I wanted to go to.”
O’Leary said Michigan initially offered him a walk-on spot in late October, an offer that came in large part thanks to a family connection to Michigan defensive coordinator and Massachusetts native Don Brown. Though he did not have any other Division 1 offers for football, he had previously committed to playing Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Amherst, where he was set to join his older brother Shane after graduation.
“I still love lacrosse but I feel like the O’Leary family is a football family, my dad played Division 1 college football as a quarterback at Northeastern, and I’ve played football since third grade and I love it more than anything,” O’Leary said. “I still love lacrosse and playing with my brother was a dream, but this was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I took it.”
Due to the pandemic O’Leary did not get to play his senior season this fall, but last year he made 17 catches for 403 yards and five touchdowns while helping Governor’s football to a 7-2 record as a junior in 2019.
He becomes the latest Governor’s Academy player to earn a Division 1 opportunity, following standouts like Matt Peart (UConn/New York Giants), Cam Gagnon (Brown), Quin Stott (Boston College/Merrimack College) and Kevin Lemieux (Syracuse) and joining teammates Jordan Fuller and Kevin Gillis, both of whom are committed to Holy Cross.
O’Leary will join a Michigan program that is currently in the midst of a challenging 2020 season, standing at 2-4 heading into this weekend’s game against Ohio State, but which has otherwise ranked as one of the nation’s top programs, posting nine wins or more in four of the past five years since head coach Jim Harbaugh took over in 2015.
The Wolverines also boast a number of Bay State natives, including O’Leary’s former ISL rivals Kalel Mullings (West Roxbury/Milton Academy) and Zak Zinter (North Andover/BB&N), as well as former MIAA stars like Eamonn Dennis (St. John’s Shrewsbury), Mike Sainristil (Everett) and Elijah Pierre (Xaverian).
