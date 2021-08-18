Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross set to take place Sept. 11 

BEVERLY — Combining two of the most popular cycling events ever held on Boston’s North Shore, promoter Paul Boudreau is introducing a new race — the Goldberg Properties Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross — to be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach.
The event will highlight the best features of the Gran Prix of Gloucester and the Gran Prix Beverly criterium race in downtown Beverly.
“Early this year, while thinking about Gran Prix Beverly, the pandemic added a lot of uncertainty in the planning process,” said Boudreau, a Beverly resident. “Back in March, I don’t think anyone realized that the vaccination rates would be so high for our region, and that we’d be in stores and restaurants maskless in July. Fall seemed like a more realistic target for ‘normalcy.’
“Rather than put off the Gran Prix Beverly until 2022, and with the criterium racing season wrapping up in August, I started to think about a cyclocross race,” he continued. “I’ve always wanted to bring a cyclocross event to Beverly and had looked at a couple of potential sites. Looking at Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach, I knew we had the potential for an amazing venue. I asked two friends — one a multiple cyclocross national champion, the other a course designer who has worked on several national championship courses — to look at the venue with a critical eye. Both agreed the venue is spectacular.”
That course designer, Tom Stevens, is a veteran cyclocross racer and race organizer.
“This new venue also has a great oceanside setting,” said Stevens. “The course/park will have a pretty compact layout. Spectators will be able to take in pretty much the whole race from most anywhere.”
Cyclocross is a race-specific cycling discipline that blends road racing, mountain biking, and cross-country running on a twisting, often convoluted course.
“All cycling can be fun,” said Stevens. “Cyclocross is at the pointy end where there is real competition and a picnic casual feel at the same time.
“As a spectator you can actually see the event transpire,” he said. “It’s fun and goofy and really hard, all at the same time. It’s the perfect introduction to the cycling affliction. You don’t have to watch someone disappear down a gravel road or into the woods. The whole event is right there in front of you. For participants, the event is hard and challenging.”
For Beverly’s Fiona Land, an amateur racer with Pedal Power Training, cyclocross “is a little bit of everything that I love about riding bikes — a crazy intense workout, an eccentric skill set, a community of friends, and a whole lot of fun.”
Since the course is laid out in a confined area, cyclocross is considered the most spectator-friendly of all bike racing disciplines, with crowds typically lining the route, often coming within inches of the racers as they charge by.
“Courses are tight and technical, and spectators can get up close to the action,” said Boudreau. “If you’ve been to the Gran Prix Beverly (criterium) and appreciate how close the athletes are to the crowd, you’ll feel even more part of the action watching cyclocross. The course is much tighter, and spectators can see most of the race course.”
The Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross will consist of four categories, including Amateur Men (2 p.m.), Masters Men (3 p.m.), Women (4 p.m.), Elite Men (5 p.m.). A special Kids Parade will be held just before the Women’s race (3:45 p.m.).
For more information, including photographs, please contact Gran Prix race director Paul Boudreau at paul.boudreau@gmail.com.The event’s web site is www.gpb-cx.com.
