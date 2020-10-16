We should be right at the high school football season's halfway point, with the regular season winding towards its conclusion and the postseason looking just beyond the horizon. As it is, we won't have high school football until next spring at the earliest, so instead let's take a look back at some of the best Week 6 games from the past decade or so.
2018: Bartkiewicz nails walk-off 39-yard field goal
Newburyport and Pentucket football have played some classics over the years, and in 2018 the two teams delivered a pair of the greatest games Greater Newburyport saw all decade. The first meeting in Week 6 was one for the ages, with the two sides playing to a 14-14 tie late into the fourth quarter before Newburyport shocked the Pentucket crowd with a last minute drive capped off by a game-winning 39-yard field goal by Walker Bartkiewicz as time expired.
Newburyport trailed by seven going into the fourth quarter but tied the game after Charlie Cahalane hit Jake Lane for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 5:45 to play. The score capped off a 13-play drive that chewed up more than 10 minutes of game clock, and from that point the defenses held strong, with Pentucket's last two drives ending in a turnover on downs and a punt while Newburyport had a three-and-out sandwiched in between.
Receiving Pentucket's last punt at its own 33-yard-line with 25 seconds to go, Newburyport eschewed playing for overtime after Cahalane hit Trevor Ward in space for a 44-yard gain. The catch-and-run got the Clippers within range for Bartkiewicz, who delivered the game-winning kick to seal the deal.
“It’s about as simple as it comes,” Bartkiewicz said. “Just kick it through the uprights, just like we do in practice every day.”
Pentucket quarterback Gus Flaherty had a pair of touchdown passes to Justin Snow, one for 42 yards and the other for 23, and Cahalane scored Newburyport's first touchdown on a 3-yard run midway through the second quarter.
2014: Cashman tops 300 yards, leads Triton past Port
Triton quarterback Justin Cashman's 2014 season was among the best by a local player in the 2010s, and arguably his finest performance came on a crisp Week 6 night at Newburyport's World War Memorial Stadium. The dual-threat standout led his Vikings to a 33-15 win over the Clippers, tallying 192 yards passing, 152 yards rushing and three touchdowns to help deliver the statement win.
After Newburyport opened the scoring by recovering a bad Triton snap for a touchdown, Cashman responded with a 64-yard rushing touchdown on the very next play. JJ Bajko would nail a 25-yard field to give Newburyport a 9-7 halftime lead, but after that Triton would go on to score on all four of their second half possessions to quickly pull away.
Cashman started with a five-yard rushing touchdown to take the lead and followed that with a 2-yard touchdown coming immediately after a 39-yard completion on a flea flicker to James Wood. A Newburyport fumble immediately led to a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Luke Boyle, and while Newburyport quarterback Michael Shay was able to engineer an impressive 13-play scoring drive culminating with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Therrien, Boyle responded with a 22-yard touchdown on Triton's next possession to put the game away.
“It’s the best feeling in the world, to be honest this was my season goal to go out there and beat Newburyport and we got it done,” said Cashman, who would go on to earn Daily News MVP honors and later played Division 1 college baseball at the University of Hartford. “The first half we made a lot of costly mistakes, but coach got my head on straight in the second half and I played the best half of my life.”
2010: Pentucket shuts down Amesbury in second half
Pentucket wasn't happy with how things were going in their Week 6 matchup with Amesbury. The defense was getting picked apart through the air as Amesbury quarterback Tyler Lay completed 9 of 13 passes for 138 yards to stake the Indians out to a 10-7 halftime lead.
“We were just too soft in the first half,” said Pentucket quarterback and defensive back Mike Doud. "We had to make a change, and we did just that.”
Pentucket buckled down and held Amesbury to just 18 yards of total offense in the second half, controlling the ball on a muddy, windy day to pull out a 17-10 win.
After getting on the board late in the first half on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Doud to Sean Brennan, Pentucket pulled within one after Kevin Dunn tackled Amesbury's punter in the end zone for a safety midway through the third quarter. Pentucket finally took the lead shortly afterwards after John Modlish recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Doud hit Nolan Dragon for a successful two-point conversion to wrap up the scoring.
2016: Amesbury runs over Hamilton-Wenham
Amesbury's gameplan heading into Week 6 against Hamilton-Wenham wasn't subtle – run the ball, run it again and run some more. And despite knowing what was coming, Hamilton-Wenham couldn't stop it, as the Indians piled up 243 yards rushing en route to a hard fought 24-21 Amesbury win.
Eight different Amesbury players carried the ball in the win, with Zach Prentiss (93 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Nolan Gouin (84 yards, 1 touchdown) leading the ground attack. Gouin got the scoring started with a 9-yard rush followed by a successful two-point conversion run, and after Hamilton-Wenham responded with a second quarter touchdown, Prentiss capped off a scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown followed by a Zach Levarity conversion to make it 16-6 at halftime.
Prentiss and Levarity capped off the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown and two-point conversion at the end of a 16-play drive in the third quarter, and while the Generals fought back with a pair of second half touchdowns to make it close, the Indians (1-5) were able to hold on for their first win of the season.
2019: Georgetown switches things up
Boasting one of the most prolific passing offenses in area history, the 2019 Georgetown football team took a different approach in its Week 6 matchup against Essex Tech. While the Royals did continue attacking through the air, the primary focus was on the running game, and the gameplan worked as Georgetown was able to pull out a hard-fought 14-6 win.
Evan Swanton, typically a receiver, got the bulk of the carries for the Royals, going for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries. Swanton's first score was on a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and the second was on a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Matt Armata (36 yards), Jared Graf (35 yards) and quarterback Stephen MacDonald (26 yards) all contributed to the team's 196 yards rushing, and MacDonald also went 8 for 11 with 161 passing yards as well, including five completions for 98 yards to Jack Lucido.
